Ducati S2 Mille

The final bevel V-twin

With Phil Aynsley

Together with its MHR Mille sibling, the S2 Mille was the final version of Ducati’s famous bevel-drive V-twin produced.

Due to confusion at the time of Cagiva’s takeover of Ducati (completed in 1985), the actual production numbers are a bit vague but something around 1100 to 1250 Milles in total were built (including 300 S2s) during 1984-86.

It seems all the effort that went into modernising the bevel-twin motor went mostly to waste with such low production numbers!

Work on the new engine was begun in 1984 by Fabio Taglioni and assistant Massimo Bordi with an interim design being used in the 1984 900 S2 and 900 MHR. The fully revised motor entered production at the end of 1984.

The major change to the engine was the adoption of a high pressure oil system and plain-bearing bottom end with one-piece crankshaft – thereby at long last eliminating the more than occasionally problematic roller bearing big-end.

Bore and stroke were both increased to 88 x 80 mm resulting in a capacity of 973 cc rather than the long standing 864 cc of all the previous “square-case” 900s.

Gilnisil coated alloy cylinders and larger (42 & 38 mm) valves were used. A much smaller and lighter Nippon Denso starter motor was employed together with a new hydraulically operated clutch.

New engine cases completed the redesign. Maximum power was 76 hp at 6700 rpm, while dry weight was 196 kg and top speed 222 km/h.

Chassis, running gear (apart from longer front fork tubes) and paint colours remained the same as the short-lived 1984 900 versions (the 1983 900 S2 was gunmetal grey). The gear-gazer on the rear cam cover is a non-standard addition to this 1985 bike.

While initially intending to continue production of the bevel-drive V-twins (Massimo Tamburini was commissioned to design a new chassis for the Mille motor) Cagiva soon decided to solely concentrate on the much newer belt-driven Pantah motor powered bikes.

Vale the bevel-drive!

Ducati S2 Mille Specifications