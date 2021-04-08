Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2020/18773

Date published – 8 Apr 2021

Campaign number – CR201

Supplier – Ducati ANZ Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 April 2018 – 27 January 2021

Ducati Motorcycle Models:

Scrambler 1100 Motorcycles MY2018-2021

182 affected motorcycles

See attached VIN list

What are the defects?

Due to improper manufacture, an exhaust cable may come into contact with the battery positive cable.

What are the hazards?

If the two cables make contact with each other, there will be an electrical short causing a potential fire risk, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to the rider, passenger and/or bystanders. In the event of a serious accident, this may result in death.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment for the respective cables to be rearranged, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email contactus@ducati.com