Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2020/18773
Date published – 8 Apr 2021
Campaign number – CR201
Supplier – Ducati ANZ Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 April 2018 – 27 January 2021
Ducati Motorcycle Models:
Scrambler 1100 Motorcycles MY2018-2021
182 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Due to improper manufacture, an exhaust cable may come into contact with the battery positive cable.
What are the hazards?
If the two cables make contact with each other, there will be an electrical short causing a potential fire risk, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to the rider, passenger and/or bystanders. In the event of a serious accident, this may result in death.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment for the respective cables to be rearranged, free of charge.
For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email contactus@ducati.com