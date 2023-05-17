Ducati SuperSport 950 S

The colour range offered on what Ducati call their ‘road sports bike’ is enriched with a new stripe livery, expected to be available in dealerships from the second half of this year.

The SuperSport 950 S is now available to order with new dark grey and Ducati Red coloured bands, located on the front mudguard and on the side air vents contrasting against the “Iceberg White” fairing. It seems to be following a theme Ducati set with Desert X.

The heart of the SuperSport is the Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine with 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,5000 rpm.

Standard features on the SuperSport 950 S include the Öhlins forks and shock absorber, both fully adjustable, and the passenger seat cover. Glossy Black wheel rims gain a “tag” in Ducati Red.

The family of Ducati’s road sports bike includes also the standard version SuperSport 950 S, available in Ducati Red livery.

The electronic package includes Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift up/down and the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), in addition to a 4.3-inch full-TFT display.