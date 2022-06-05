Ducati Sydney Grand Opening

Ducati Australia has celebrated the official opening of the newest flagship Ducati dealership, Ducati Sydney.

Located in close proximity to Sydney International Airport, Ducati Sydney represents yet another critical step in the expansion of the Ducati dealer network in Australia to better serve the Ducatisti.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati Australia and New Zealand

“The foundation and team behind Ducati Sydney are well-respected in both the two and four-wheel worlds. I am excited to welcome the Autosports Group into the Ducati family. Representing some of world’s most prestigious automotive brands, the Autosport Group bring a new level of premium experience that reflects our brand and is set to exceed Ducatisti expectations.”

With the new flagship store just 10 minutes from the city centre, the facility showcases Ducati and provides a new level of customer experience and service. Already working with the Volkswagen group representing Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi and Volkswagen, the exclusive grand opening of Ducati Sydney on June 4 marks the continuation of the Autosport Groups expansion into the motorcycle market. With more than 15 brands across over 50 automotive retail business locations, the publicly listed company is synonymous with luxury, performance and trust, aligning seamlessly with the core values of Ducati.

Autosports Group, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Pagent

“We are privileged to represent Ducati and it rightly takes its place alongside the Group’s super luxury brands at Alexandria. The passion and performance of Ducati is close to our hearts and we are thrilled to welcome the many Ducati owners and enthusiasts into our new facility.”

With a host of experienced and trained technical personnel, Ducati Sydney is poised to offer premium aftersales services to match their complete range of Ducati models, apparel and accessories, and build on the Autosports Group existing foundation of excellence for Ducatisti.

Ducati Sydney will be open from June 6, located at 85 O’Riordan Street, Alexandria, and is set to provide Ducatisti with yet another complete Ducati experience that spreads across two levels.

Ducati Australia