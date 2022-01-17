Inaugural Ducati Track Days powered by DesmoSport

DesmoSport Ducati have teamed up with Ducati to bring the Ducati Track Days Powered by DesmoSport on 4 March 2022 to the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Offering a premium experience, complete with riding tips, suspension setup, Ducati Panigale V4 R race bike insights and more. The DesmoSport team is excited to work with the passionate Ducatisti and bring new experiences to the track day.​

DesmoSport Ducati Co-Owner Ben Henry

“We’ve had the pleasure of taking many Ducatisti through our pit box at previous rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship, and I’m excited to partner with Ducati to up the ante and take them to track with us. It’s a great opportunity for not only experienced riders, but new riders to come, benefit from our experience to improve their riding, discover the capabilities of their bikes and share the Ducati Passion.”

Ducati Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Sergi Canovas

“We are really excited to bring another Ducati experience to life in 2022. Our team was on the ground for the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park we thoroughly enjoyed being back amongst the Ducati family. Working with the DesmoSport Ducati team we are able to bring our customers an exclusive experience to explore their Ducati motorcycle in an exciting and supportive environment with an experienced group of people to offer support. We can’t wait to get out on track and have some fun!”

The inaugural Ducati Track Day powered by DesmoSport will take place on March 4, 2022 at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.