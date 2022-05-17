#WeRideAsOne 2022

The inaugural edition of #WeRideAsOne event, organised by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has concluded successfully, after witnessing the community of Ducatisti from every city meet to celebrate their passion for Ducati in all its shades on Saturday 7 May.

The event was organized thanks to the synergy between Ducati Dealerships and Ducati Official Clubs, who customised the program of the day, each in line with their own territory and culture, giving rise to unique events.

A total of 224 dealers from the Ducati network, supported by 120 international Ducati Official Clubs, made #WeRideAsOne possible.

The following AU/NZ dealers participated: Brisbane Motorcycles (QLD), North Coast V-Twin (NSW), Fraser Sydney (NSW), Ducati Mornington (VIC), Adelaide Motorcycles (SA), Corse Motorcycles (WA), Wayne Patterson Motorcycles (WA), CycleSpot (Auckland, NZ), Casbolts Motorcycles (Christchurch, NZ) and MotoMart (Wellington, NZ).

More than 13,000 of Ducatisti coloured the streets of the cities of over 40 countries around the world riding their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The highlight of the event was the parade , which involved many enthusiasts riding through the most evocative streets and squares of their own cities: Florence, Paris, Miami, New Delhi, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Valencia, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Ingolstadt to name just some of the cities where #WeRideAsOne was successfully celebrated.

Ducati Australia and NZ

“Australia and New Zealand were proud to join the global WeRideAsOne event and celebrate the passion of Ducati across both countries with 600 Ducatisti. The event was only possible through our enthusiastic Ducati dealerships who enjoyed welcoming Ducatisti into their stores and of course the affiliation with the Ducati Official Clubs who organised the rides. We very much look forward to making this annual event in our calendars and celebrating the Ducati passion.”

The global appreciation of this first edition pushed Ducati to add #WeRideAsOne to its calendar as a fixed annual event. Every first Saturday of May, Ducati Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs will invite Ducatisti to gather in their cities for a day of fun.

#WeRideAsOne was also an opportunity to warm up the engines for the upcoming big Ducati party, the World Ducati Week planned from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. Tickets can be purchased on the Ducati website (link).