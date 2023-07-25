2023 Ducati Touring Experience

Ducati Australia have confirmed the return in 2023 of the popular Ducati Touring Experience series, which offers Ducatisti and potential Ducati riders the chance to test a range of Ducati motorcycles in their natural environment, across a variety of scenic roads around the country.

Similar to the previously run events, the Ducati Touring Experience takes place in central locations in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, with a selection of the latest Ducati Multistrada touring bikes to choose from, including the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and Multistrada V4 Rally, as well as the fan-favourite Multistrada V4S.

Starting in Maleny on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on August 5th and 6th, the tour then moves to New South Wales with a ride through Sydney’s southern Royal National Park to Audley on August 26th and 27th, before finishing in the hills east of Melbourne in Healesville, Victoria, on September 9th and 10th.

Each location offers a range of session times across both event days: 9:00 am, 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm.

Adding further to the excitement of the QLD and NSW sessions, Australian Superbike royalty, Ben Henry from DesmoSport Ducati and Craig McMartin from Craig McMartin Racing, will also be attendance in their home states respectively, and will be on-hand to take riders through the performance aspects of the Ducati range, and to lead the curated rides with guests.

To take part, you’ll just need the appropriate licence and riding gear, and passion: the Ducati Touring Experience is designed to be accessible to riders of all walks of life, with 90-minute session bookings costing just $25 each, and includes complimentary food and drinks on arrival.

Ducati Australia Managing Director, Sergio Canovas was pleased to be hitting the road with Ducatisti and fans again.

“Above all else, the Ducati brand is about passion, and that is something that is always better experienced than explained,” Mr. Canovas declared. “Following on from our successful Adventure Experience Series, the Ducati Touring Experience gives riders another taste of our ever-versatile Multistrada range, in a test ride program that simply wouldn’t be possible in a suburban dealership,” he continued.

Ducati Touring Experience Locations and Times

5th-6th August, Maleny QLD, 9:00am – 4:30pm

26th – 27th August, Audley NSW, 9:00am – 4:30pm

9th-10th September, Healesville VIC, 9:00am – 4:30pm

Session bookings for the Ducati Touring Experience are available now from: https://www.ducatiaustralia.com.au/Touring-Experience-Series