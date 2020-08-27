Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV

New Product Advertorial

There is no experience quite like sport touring. You know that exhilarating feeling of freedom is almost unmatched. With such diversity of riding conditions however, the beauty of it can be much like a double-edged sword. From tyres lacking adequate shock absorption and wet grip, to those which fail to provide the needed mileage, the number of problems you can face is seemingly endless. The solution lies with the newest addition to the RoadSmart family. The RoadSmart IV, will provide you with the ability to go further, with more comfort in tougher riding conditions.

Committed to providing you with the ultimate touring experience, Dunlop has looked back to capture the essence of sport touring and looked forward to the innovation of a new standard. This tyre not only has increased longevity and mileage, but also advanced shock absorption technology – providing you with the smoothest ride into a new era of sports touring performance.

With enhanced CCT technology, both the heaviness of steering around corners and the difficulty of riding linear on a winding route is reduced significantly to provide you with more responsive handling. The assistance of Progressive Comfort Technology and enhanced shock absorption allows for maximum comfort, preventing unnecessary resistance from the bumps in the road. The RoadSmart IV tyre has been tested rigorously, with results showing their effectiveness in reducing fatigue, giving you the ability to ride uninterrupted for longer periods of time. Adequate grip in wet conditions is no longer a concern thanks to the PCL progressive construction, which simultaneously facilitates higher mileage, complimenting the unique design of the HI SILICA X compound technology.

FRONT from RRP AU $215.00 | RRP NZ $252.90

Optimised handling

CTT technonlogy

Slim bead apex and Aramid JLB technology for enhaced absorption of smaller bumps

Enhanced durability against uneven wearing

HI Silica X compound for enhanced wet grip and mileage performance

23% mileage increase from the RoadSmart III

REAR from RRP $269.00 | RRP NZ $306.90

CCT technology

IPT and Slim bead apex technology for enhanced shock absorption to large bumps

Hi Silica X Technology for enhanced wet grip and mileage performance

PCL progressive construction for enhanced longevity for performance

26% milelage increase from the RoadSmart III

