Dunlop announce Trailmax Mission Adventure tyre

In the new Trailmax Mission tyre Dunlop have acknowledged the increasingly high demands many riders require when looking at a 50/50 dual-sport tyre, where riders are increasingly expecting less compromises with their tyre choice.

To deliver this Dunlop looked at the expertise of Sumitoto who they acquired in 2015, and the highly successful Falken Wildpeak off-road light truck tyre, with technology and elements from the Wildpeak incorporated into the new Mission.

After two years of development the Mission is claimed to offers almost knobby-like off-road performance, alongside high levels of grip on the road with a strong focus on ride quality and stability.

Durability was also a goal, with testing showing the Mission rear tyre offering 8000 miles, with the new tyre extensively tested at Dunlops Huntsville Proving Grounds in all conditions, as well as on the street.

The Mission offers the optimal combination of Dunlop’s dirt and street tyre technology, offering unmatched versatility.

Rather than offering a one-design-fits-all tyre, Dunlop have tuned the front and rear tyres specifically for the various ADV machines on the market, ensuring optimal performance and longevity on every machine.

Staggered Step technology was also incorporated into both front and rear tyres, giving the side knobs more rigidity and lug stability to prevent flex. This creates more biting edges, ensuring as the tread wears the next biting edge steps up, with the rear featuring different sized and shaped lateral blocks as a result of testing.

1. Improved Tread Grooves

Deep tread grooves help the Mission deliver unyielding grip in a wide variety of terrain.

2. Staggered Step

These steps in the grooves give the side knobs more rigidity, and create more biting edges for increased off-road grip.

3. Aggressive Upper Sidewall

Wrap-around side lugs add rigidity and durability in rocky terrain, and improve steering in sand, mud and gravel.

The wrap-around side-lug was inspired by the Falken Wildpeak, adding rigidity and durability in rocky terrain, as well as allowing lower pressures to be run off-road with less risk of pinch flats, alongside thicker sidewall rubber. Other benefits include boosting steering stability in tricky conditions and making it easier to steer out of ruts off-road on the bike adventure bikes.

Both front and rear Mission tyres also feature a higher land/sea ratio, with 60 per cent land to boost road performance compared to the more dirt orientated and highly popular D606 which offers 30 per cent land ratio. Deeper tread depth also adds to the Mission’s features in comparison to the Trailsmart.

The Trailmax Mission is a bias tyre, as this construction is generally considered superiour for off-road use, with tread and sidewall elements designed as a single element, while a similar heavy-duty material as found in the American Elite and Elite 4 touring tyres was also used.

Designed and produced in Bufallo, New York alongside the brand’s premium touring and high-performance racing tyres, this is the first off-road capable tyre out of this facility.

Dunlop Trailmax Mission Adventure tyre Australian pricing