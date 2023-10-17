Make the great escape with a Harley-Davidson

Getting behind the handlebars of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle has never been this easy thanks to the latest offer from Harley-Davidson Australia.

Now and for a limited time only, you can save up to $4,000 on MY23 Harley-Davidson Cruiser and Touring models. Anyone interested in taking advantage of this limited time offer should head to H-D.com or contact your local dealer to request a quote. Locate your nearest Harley-Davidson dealership here (link).

These bikes blend authentic heritage with cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled power, style, and a pure riding experience, whether you’re cruising through town or exploring country roads. It’s time to escape the 9-5 and discover the freedom that only Harley-Davidson can provide.

Whether it be a cruiser like The Fat Bob 114 and Breakout 117, or touring on a Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special , with a price as good as this your hardest choice should be “which one?”

Join Harley in celebrating 120 Years of The Great Escape and break free on a Harley-Davidson, but act fast; this offer won’t last forever. Escape the daily grind, leave stress behind, and take that road trip you always wanted to with this limited offer.

*Offer available at participating dealers only. Promotion is only offered on the following models and savings on advertised ride away pricing: Street Bob 114: $3,500 | Low Rider S: $2500 | Sport Glide: $2,500 | Fat Bob 114: $2,000 | Fat Boy 114: $3,000 | Breakout 117: $2,000 | Heritage Classic: $2,000 | Low Rider ST: $2,500 | Road King Special: $4,000 | Street Glide Special: $4,000 | Road Glide Special: $4,000 | Street Glide ST: $4,000 | Road Glide ST: $4,000 | Ultra Limited: $4,000. No other models are included under this promotion. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. This offer is only available on eligible models retailed from 7 September, 2023 – 30 November, 2023. Offer subject to eligible model availability and may be withdrawn by Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand at any time without notice. Vehicles shown may vary visually by market and may differ from vehicles manufactured and delivered.