SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Adventure Gear

Not only is the popular Adventure Gear being restocked, but SCOTT Sports has extended the Dualraid Dryo gear offering with fresh new colourways so you can embark on your next adventure in style.

From scenic roads to epic trails, from hot deserts to cold mountains and everything in between, you can go where the road takes you, safe in the knowledge that you will be prepared for anything.

SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket

The SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket is the choice for long adventures where durability, ventilation and comfort are a necessity. With a removable, breathable, wind- and waterproof three-layer DRYOsphere membrane you can custom fit this jacket to any condition.

With focus on safety, the Dualraid Dryo Jacket comes with D3O protectors at shoulder and elbow and has optional pockets for chest- and back protectors.

SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket features

CE Certified CAT. 2

Comfortable collar with soft binding

Climate comfort by chest, back and sleeve ventilation

D3O protectors at shoulder and elbow

Pocket for optional back protector with size information

Inner pockets for optional divided D3O chest protectors

Hybrid elbow protector pocket for two height positions

Washable 1.1mm cowhide leather reinforcement at elbow and shoulder

With two 76cm long connection zipper to attach on jacket and pant

Water bladder pocket for optional Hydrapak

Adjustments at hem, sleeve and cuff

Wearable with open and closed collar

Ventilation with easy closure magnetic system

Stretchable waistband for best fitting

Waterproof labyrinth closure system

Large reflective panel for best visibility

2 inner pockets

2 water resistant waist pockets with hand warmer pockets

1 chest pocket

1 timecard and rear pocket

Extra strong, coloured and double sided YKK FlexFix avant snap which keep the collar close or open for ventilation

$ 649.95 RRP

Sizes: Small to 4XL

SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant

The SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant is designed to protect you in whatever condition you find yourself. It features a removable 3-layer DRYOsphere inner pant and is comfortable and breathable at the same time.

D3O protectors at knee and hip with multiple height positions give you the additional safety during your adventure out. Don`t plan your next expedition without these pants.

SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant features

Comfortable fleece lining inside the waistband

Ventilation with easy closure magnetic system

Climate comfort by ventilation system

D3O protectors at knee and hip

Knee protector pocket with multiple height positions

Washable 1.1mm cowhide leather reinforcement at inside knee

Double fabric layers for reinforcement at knee and bottom

76cm long connection zipper

2 outer pockets

Adjustments at waist and hem

Stretch panels for best action

Anti-slip panel at bottom area

Large reflective panel for best visibility

Snap and hook closure

$449.95 RRP

Sizes: Small to 4XL

View the SCOTT catalogue (link).

SCOTT Dualraid Dryo colour-ways