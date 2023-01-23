SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Adventure Gear
Not only is the popular Adventure Gear being restocked, but SCOTT Sports has extended the Dualraid Dryo gear offering with fresh new colourways so you can embark on your next adventure in style.
From scenic roads to epic trails, from hot deserts to cold mountains and everything in between, you can go where the road takes you, safe in the knowledge that you will be prepared for anything.
SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket
The SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket is the choice for long adventures where durability, ventilation and comfort are a necessity. With a removable, breathable, wind- and waterproof three-layer DRYOsphere membrane you can custom fit this jacket to any condition.
With focus on safety, the Dualraid Dryo Jacket comes with D3O protectors at shoulder and elbow and has optional pockets for chest- and back protectors.
SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket features
- CE Certified CAT. 2
- Comfortable collar with soft binding
- Climate comfort by chest, back and sleeve ventilation
- D3O protectors at shoulder and elbow
- Pocket for optional back protector with size information
- Inner pockets for optional divided D3O chest protectors
- Hybrid elbow protector pocket for two height positions
- Washable 1.1mm cowhide leather reinforcement at elbow and shoulder
- With two 76cm long connection zipper to attach on jacket and pant
- Water bladder pocket for optional Hydrapak
- Adjustments at hem, sleeve and cuff
- Wearable with open and closed collar
- Ventilation with easy closure magnetic system
- Stretchable waistband for best fitting
- Waterproof labyrinth closure system
- Large reflective panel for best visibility
- 2 inner pockets
- 2 water resistant waist pockets with hand warmer pockets
- 1 chest pocket
- 1 timecard and rear pocket
- Extra strong, coloured and double sided YKK FlexFix avant snap which keep the collar close or open for ventilation
- $ 649.95 RRP
- Sizes: Small to 4XL
SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant
The SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant is designed to protect you in whatever condition you find yourself. It features a removable 3-layer DRYOsphere inner pant and is comfortable and breathable at the same time.
D3O protectors at knee and hip with multiple height positions give you the additional safety during your adventure out. Don`t plan your next expedition without these pants.
SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant features
- Comfortable fleece lining inside the waistband
- Ventilation with easy closure magnetic system
- Climate comfort by ventilation system
- D3O protectors at knee and hip
- Knee protector pocket with multiple height positions
- Washable 1.1mm cowhide leather reinforcement at inside knee
- Double fabric layers for reinforcement at knee and bottom
- 76cm long connection zipper
- 2 outer pockets
- Adjustments at waist and hem
- Stretch panels for best action
- Anti-slip panel at bottom area
- Large reflective panel for best visibility
- Snap and hook closure
- $449.95 RRP
- Sizes: Small to 4XL
