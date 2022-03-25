2022 ProMX Championship heads to SBS & Stan

Motocross fans will be thrilled to learn of the most in-depth and extensive television coverage the sport has ever seen as the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores roars into life – and onto their screens – at round one in Wonthaggi, Victoria.

There is no shortage of options for fans to catch all the action on their preferred screen via the unprecedented (and extended) three-hour free-to-air TV and sports streaming HD broadcast, plus the ProMX TV Live Stream.

Australian motocross will fans be able to see the 2022 ProMX Championship Live on SBS as the Championship’s official free-to-air TV partner, and through the official sports streaming provider Stan Sport who will both broadcast the live show to an extended three-hour package for 2022.

Ken Shipp – Director of Sport at SBS

“With a great variety of motorcycle racing already on SBS, events like the ProMX Championship showcase the champions of today and the future of the sport that our viewers will love. Australian motorsport fans can look forward to the thrills and drama of racing right here on home soil. SBS Sport is very proud to again be a broadcast partner for this exciting championship.”

Dedicated hardcore MX fans have the opportunity to tune-in and see all the morning racing action online through www.auspromx.com.au via the ProMX TV Live Stream. The impressive International TV package is also back for 2022 and ProMX Fans in New Zealand will also get to enjoy the high flying ProMX coverage via Sky Sport NZ across all rounds.

Fans will get front row seats to all the on-track thrills, spills, dirt flying action from all eight rounds at home in their living rooms or on their mobile devices. ProMX TV will also bring the viewers behind the scenes with exclusive feature content about the Championship, while delivering spectacular race day action of the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2, and MAXXIS MX3 classes, plus additional races at selected rounds including, Veterans and WMX Women’s Championships via ProMX TV.

ProMX TV will have an expert TV line up including the highly experienced commentary team of former MX champions – Danny Ham and Lee Hogan calling all the action, with motorsport TV host Kate Peck on the ground with interviews and behind the scene moments at Round 1 – Wonthaggi.

ProMX TV production partner AVE will capture all the action and have a wealth of experience and expertise in the production of World-class motorsport and have been a long-term partner with MA in other Championships

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“Despite a disrupted 2021, the fans were able to enjoy the excellent TV coverage provided by ProMX and the ProMX TV team. Showcasing this amazing sport via the largest television package in Australian motocross history is no small task, but thanks to the dedication and partnership of the ProMX TV partners SBS and Stan Sports, we’re pleased to let the fans know we have an action-packed year of racing ahead. Fans will be able to access the broadcasts no matter where they are whether through SBS or Stan Sport throughout all eight rounds across the season.”

Round 1 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, kicks off at Wonthaggi, Victoria, March 27.