Falco Level MX Boot

Falco have introduced their new Level MX Boot which lands in Australia in five colour options, with sizing from 39-47 in mens, with pricing starting from a very competitive $279.95 RRP.

Offering great support, the Level MX boot includes comfort technologies like the Micro-mesh and Air-Tech that work to enhance ventilation and ensure maximum riding performance during the seasonal weather.

The design of the boot also offers great protection with its one-piece moulded chassis and P.U. moulded shin, calf and ankle plates, all while still being very comfortable and durable for tough riding.

Falco Level MX Boot features

CE Approved

Micro-Synth upper and Air-Tech vented lining

P.U. moulded shin, calf and ankle plates

Micro-adjustable and replaceable P.U. buckles

Heavy-duty leather heat-shield

Moulded rubber sole with reinforced arch support

D30 – Developed to absorb impact energy, using D3O intelligent molecules that flow freely when moving slowly but lock together when shock occurs. The impact force transmitted to the ankle-foot area is significantly reduced thanks to D3O support.

All-Around Chassis – One-piece moulded chassis for increased protection and durability. Impact dampening EVA midsole. Double-compound high-gripping sole.

ACF Men – Craft constructive system of the boot around the last reproducing men’s foot anatomy. This technique allows to reach a higher level of comfort, to extend utilisation time and to match different riding conditions.

Air-Tech – Lining featuring superior performing characteristics and is structurally developed to be extremely breathable, anti-bacterial, quick drying and environment friendly.

Italian – With 20 years of Italian craftsmanship of motorcycle boots production combined with certified materials and the most innovative constructive solutions. Quality of Italian manufacturing is central to FALCO’ s success and loyal customer base.

Available in 5 colours and sizes 39 – 47 in mens from $279.95 RRP, check them out at the Ficeda Accessories website (link).