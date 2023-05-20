Ficeda Accessories

2023 Winter Gear Guide

Shop the Ficeda Accessories winter range, that’ll keep you warm, protected and on two-wheels. Whether you’re after a new jacket, gloves or the appropriate rubber for your motorcycle as things cool down and get slippery, Ficeda have you covered. Check out the range:

JACKETS | PANTS | GLOVES | RAIN GEAR | THERMALS

Ficeda Winter Recommendations:

BERING ELITE JACKET

Packed with great features to tackle the cold, including waterproof membrane, ADS ventilation system, detachable hoodie, as well as a removable thermal lining made from Recycled Fibers REPREVE Unifi, Inc.

Shop Bering Elite Jacket | Shop Bering Lady Elite Jacket

SEGURA ETERNAL JACKET

His and hers Eternal jackets are made from recycled fabric, includes a detachable BWTECH membrane for waterproofing, and a detachable full sleeve SHELLTECH Super thermal liner for customisable warmth and ventilation.

Shop Segura Lady Eternal Jacket | Shop Segura Eternal Jacket

SCOTT DUALRAID DRYO GEAR

The SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket is the choice for long adventures where durability, ventilation and comfort are a necessity. With a removable, breathable, wind- and waterproof three-layer DRYOsphere membrane you can custom fit this jacket to any condition. With focus on safety, the Dualraid Dryo Jacket comes with D3O protectors at shoulder and elbow and has optional pockets for chest- and back protectors.

The SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant is designed to protect you in whatever condition you find yourself. It features a removable three-layer DRYOsphere inner pant and is comfortable and breathable at the same time. D3O protectors at knee and hip with multiple height positions give you the additional safety during your adventure out.

Available in 7 colourways!

Shop SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Jacket | Shop SCOTT Dualraid Dryo Pant

DUNLOP ROADSMART 4 TYRE

From $242.95 RRP

Delivering the best-in-class handling, grip and mileage, this new technology allows the RS4 to maintain its high-performance throughout its lifespan and during any season.

Compared to the Roadsmart III, the RS4 increases mileage by 23 percent in the front and 26 percent in the rear.

New tread patterns, construction, compounds, and profiles increase ride comfort, grip and mileage.

New technology allows the RSIV to maintain its high-performance throughout its lifespan.

MT Multi-Tread technology in the rear tire uses a long-wearing compound in the center, and special lateral compounds on the shoulders for outstanding grip.

New sidewall construction improves wet and dry handling and comfort.

Shop Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart 4 GT | Shop Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart 4

BERING PUNCH GTX GLOVE

From $159.95 RRP

Made with waterproof GORE-TEX membrane and includes a thermal liner, the Bering Punch GTX glove is perfect for the colder months without compromising safety and comfort features.

Shop Bering Punch GTX Glove

SEGURA SPARKS GLOVE

From $114.95 RRP

Segura Sparks long cuff glove is constructed from goat leather, combined with a fixed waterproof membrane, and knuckle protectors to provide you protection when you need it.

Shop Segura Sparks Glove

FIST FROSTY FINGERS

From $49.95 RRP

Stay toasty with the Frosty Fingers glove range from FIST! Made with weather resistant windblock upper and durable pre-curved Clarino palm with tacky silicon print for maximum grip even in wet conditions.

Shop FIST Frosty Fingers

FIST BABY MITTS

From $39.95 RRP

Keep the whole family warm with matching FIST mitts for the little ones! For ages 1-3.

Shop FIST Baby Mitts

Check out the Ficeda Accessories website for more information.