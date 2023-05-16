2023 FIM MiniGP Australia

Cameron Park, Newcastle – Round Two Preview

This weekend the go-kart track at Cameron Park adjacent to the freeway on the outskirts of Newcastle will play host to little motorcycles raced by young kids with big dreams.

The second round of the FIM MiniGP Championship taking place for aspiring world champions features a couple of lads from the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley taking part.

The FIM MiniGP is a global initiative instigated by the FIM (the governing body of the sport) and Dorna, the commercial rights holders of MotoGP World Championships. 18 countries take part in the global competition with the leading riders in each domestic competition invited to attend the end of season shoot-out at the final round of this year’s MotoGP World Championship at Valencia, Spain in November.

There are two classes, the first class for the younger riders is open to those aged 10-14 years-old who compete on the universal bike of competition in the class, the Italian Ohvale 160 cc four-stroke motorcycle, racing on technical and challenging go-kart tracks.

The second class for the FIM MiniGP is for older riders aged 12-16 years old and they compete on the larger capacity 190 cc machine with 12-inch wheels.

At year’s end, the top two place-getters in the 160 cc class and the top three from the 190 cc class will head to Spain to face off with the other top place getters in each respective series.

The winners of that world-wide selection are guaranteed a ride in the Junior World Championships as part of the ‘Road To MotoGP’ initiative.

The racing is truly dynamic with intense competition, and the tight nature of the go-kart track adding to the excitement and drama. A go-kart track is a perfect tool to learn corner speed and technique against just out-and-out top speed racing on the more traditional, larger racetracks.

After its extremely successful inaugural year, the second year of the worldwide FIM MiniGP Championship is another step forward in the quest to discover future Australian MotoGP world champions. The quality of racing that was demonstrated at the first round back in March, demonstrated that the level of competition and intensity has lifted a notch or two.

Two local boys competing this weekend are 13-year-old Hudson Thompson from the Central Coast and 15-year-old Cameron Dunker from Kurri Kurri in the Hunter Valley. They will be racing against riders from New Zealand, South Australia, NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Dunker is a revelation in the sport and after a stellar career on dirt track racing, last year winning two classes of the Australian Superbike Championships, and currently leads the Australian Supersport championship in his first year in the class up against many more experienced and older riders.

In the second round of the Aussie titles at Sydney Motorsport Park in February he claimed history by being the youngest winner of a race in the class in its 30-year history.

Hudson also has a stellar future as he has experience in international competition and is another young teenager with massive dreams mixed with a wealth of talent, sure to give Dunker and his opponents a real run.

This year features five rounds spread over Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia with the final round to be held in September, in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, at Oakleigh.

Besides the premier classes already mentioned, there are a number of support classes including a Veterans class for “kids” over 35-years-of-age as well as a class for the hybrid Supermoto machines that are motocross bikes with road rubber, racing on the bitumen of the go-kart track.

Three-times Australian Superbike Champion, Wayne Maxwell is one of the chief organisers of the Australian series and is extremely excited as the FIM MiniGP comes to Newcastle for the first time

Wayne Maxwell

“We were excited last year about the prospects of what this category may do to Australian junior road racing and after the success we achieved last year, it has given us more impetus to improve and expand on what we lay as the foundations last year. Coming to Newcastle and the Hunter Valley seemed a natural option as the area has produced a number of champions over the year, including Casey Stoner and Chad Reed. Maybe there is another one in the FIM MiniGP field like Cam Dunker or Hudson Thompson.

“The level of competition was quite surprising for these young kids but with a year under their belts as well as our Moto-Tuesday training nights and the Summer series, the level has gone to another level. It is very impressive to see these kids learning their craft in the controlled environment of go-kart tracks that has proven to be the perfect learning venue to hone the skills that are required to succeed.

“Witnessing what the Europeans do, we now know what we have to work on to achieve that level. Now, we have a better understanding of what is required to compete against the Europeans as at this stage that are at another level. We know we are on the right path as the progress and level of improvement in their riding skills has increased dramatically and many current MotoGP stars use the Ohvales as a training tool. If it’s good enough for them to use as a practice bike, it just reflects how good the bikes are as a learning tool for the kids.”

There will be practice on Friday, practice, qualifying and a round of races on Saturday with Sunday a full card of racing for each class. Spectator entry is free.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jake PAIGE 50 2 Rikki HENRY 36 3 Isaac AYAD 36 4 Hunter CORNEY 26 5 Jed FYFFE 22 6 Jackson MACDONALD 20 7 Cooper HORNE 15 8 Ethan JOHNSON 14 9 Xavier CURMI 14 10 Connor LEWIS 13 11 Joshua WHITE 8 12 Ethan AYAD 8 13 Oscar LEWIS 6

FIM MINIGP 190cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 45 2 Harrison WATTS 45 3 Hudson THOMPSON 32 4 Joshua NEWMAN 26 5 Bodie PAIGE 21 6 Toby JAMES 18 7 Levi RUSSO 17 8 James LONGMUIR 16 9 Marcus HAMOD 11

2023 FIM MiniGP Australia Calendar