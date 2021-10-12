2021 FIM MiniGP World Final

The FIM MiniGP World Final will soon be taking place ahead of the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, with the regulations for the event, both sporting and technical, now released.

The Sporting Regulations are applicable solely to the World Final, ensuring fair competition for the field, and have been presented alongside the technical regulations. The technical regulations come into force for the World Final, but will also apply to each national/regional/continental series from 2022 on. Each national/regional/continental series is responsible for defining and enforcing their own sporting regulations in accordance with the standards indicated in the 2022 Participants Guide.

You can see the full FIM MiniGP World Final regulations here (link).

New partners were also announced alongside the new FIM MiniGP World Series project: Ohvale is the official motorcycle of the series, Motul provides lubricants, and Pirelli are the official tyre supplier, with each partner committed to providing special pricing for FIM MiniGP World Series competitors for their respective Cups.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President

“It is with great pride that I see that so many important partners have joined the efforts of Dorna and FIM in order to conclude our first ever season of the FIM MiniGP World Series! Our decision to move forward in 2021, in spite of all the obstacles, has proved to be the right one, as hundreds of kids on so many tracks around the world could overcome their first step towards a potential successful career. I cannot wait for the final in Valencia!”

All three partners will also play a lead role in the FIM MiniGP World Series Final in Valencia, which will be broadcast live on Thursday the 11th of November. For the one-off event, all products will be provided to riders on site, ensuring competitors are able to arrive at the World Final focused solely on the event and the experience it offers.

Ohvale will provide the motorcycles, racing services and spare parts for all competitors at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Motul will provide lubricants and Pirelli will provide the tyres for each competitor.

Dorna Sports has also reached an agreement with a number of new partners in order to provide competitors in the World Final with everything they will need to compete equally and safely.

I-Power will provide racing suits, boots, gloves and back and chest protectors for all riders. Helmet manufacturer KYT will provide each rider with a helmet, ensuring every competitor has world-class protection and perfectly-fitted equipment.

BETA will provide the tools for the World Final, and Panta will be the official fuel – providing their products to each competitor at the event.

Each and every competitor will now be able to arrive at the FIM MiniGP World Series Final and will be provided with a motorcycle, lubricants, tyres, protective equipment and fuel to race for free at the event.

The track activity for World Final begins on Wednesday the 10th of November at 09:30 CET with Free Practice sessions. Racing begins on Thursday at 10:45, with four races culminating in the Super Final race at 14:00, which is worth double points. Each race on Thursday will be broadcast live.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

“We’re very proud to bring new partners on board, and to work with our existing collaborators, on the FIM MiniGP World Final. The FIM MiniGP World Series is a vital new initiative on the Road to MotoGP, a new step towards creating equal opportunities for young riders, and an important part of that is making sure racing is an economic possibility for all those who wish to try it. Thanks to our partners, riders will be able to arrive at the final and let their talent shine, with everything provided for them to concentrate on racing and enjoying the experience.”

2021 FIM MiniGP World Final Schedule (Local Time, GMT+1)