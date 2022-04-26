Product Advertorial

FIST Chapter 18

Go forth with the latest chapter from FIST and enjoy the awesome graphics designed by the legends and inspired by your favourite riders, in MX, MTB and BMX gloves, matching moto and crew socks, t-shirts and grips…

Get the every Wednesday special with Spaghetti Wednesday with a side of Peaches from Caroline Buchanan. Or take it back with the 70s Swirl inspired by your quirky aunties wallpaper and Rager for the fans of ra ra ra ra Rage.

FIST designs its range with pre-curved Clarino palms – one of the most durable man-made synthetic leathers on the market – for superior wear without sacrificing feel.

For smooth performance, FIST gloves offer a sublimated four-way stretch twill spandex upper to allow for full breathability and comfort in the form fitted design.

You can check out the full FIST Chapter 18 catalogue or shop the latest range online by following the links. Plus there’s the new ‘Lil FISTS’ toddler range which offers extra tiny toddle size gloves, with pricing starting at $44.95 RRP…