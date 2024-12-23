FIST Chapter 25

FIST is back with an awesome line-up of gloves in their latest chapter release, from collaborations with your favourite riders, re-releases of classics and new colours in the road range.

Teaming up with the best, FIST has new #redlabel graphics from the G.O.A.T of Downhill Mountainbiking, and 8x World MTB Champion Sam Hill, Paris 2024 Bronze Medalist Anthony Jeanjean, Queen of Crankworx Silver Medallist Jordy Scott, some Fortnite inspired radness from Reid Casey, and a re-up with FMX pioneer Seth Enslow:

FIST 90’S SERIES GLOVES

A shout out to the golden age of Motocross, with nods to the ‘big 4’!

FIST have released 4 retro-inspired gloves taking inspiration from the bold, vibrant aesthetics of the 1990s, and to the style of action sports from that era.

FIST NEW ROAD GLOVE COLOURS

Introducing the Yellow Road Warrior and Rigger gloves to the road collection, adding vibrant choices for riders seeking both style and functionality.

FIST RELIVE YOUR FAVOURITES

Chapter 25 includes the reissue of classic graphics, including Flamingo Attack, O.G. Animal, and O.G.Dye Tie.

FIST APPAREL AND GRIPS

New tee and donut grips are available in the new graphics to match your choice of Chapter 25 gloves!