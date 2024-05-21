2024 Tenere 700 Rally

The 2024 Ténéré 700 Rally was another ripper, spanning five days, starting and finishing in Coffs Harbour and traversing every imaginable terrain type in mixed weather conditions. Kicking off in Coffs saw prize giveaways from event co-sponsor Dunlop as well as a Yamaha goodie bag, while the Dunlop team fitted the new Dunlop Trailmax Raid tyres to a selection of machines – for their first test in Aussie conditions.

Sean Goldhawk – YMA Marketing Manager

“The 2024 Ténéré 700 Rally was super fun. The trails had a bit of everything to keep riders focused but best of all it was an opportunity to ride an awesome bike and hang out with a great group of riders over the five days. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Rain had lashed the local area but day one started out bright and sunny as 30 Ténéré 700 owners picked up their GPS from event organisers RideADV and aimed for Evans Head the long way round. Several slippery red clay sections kept riders alert, then just before Brooms Head the trail disappeared under water… which meant plenty to bench race about over dinner.

Day two took the group from Evans Head to Tenterfield – where a treacherous boghole provided some fun before rolling into the home town of entertainer Peter Allen.

Day three saw the group ride from Tenterfield and back in a big loop… and then onto Inverell via the iconic Rocky River Road. The rain that was threatening eventually appeared to give limited traction in the morning. Grip returned to high levels later on the same scenic road, and as always rider concentration was rewarded.

Day four was the big one – a cruise way out west in the big farm country from Inverell to Walcha. The final stretch included a river crossing that caught out one unfortunate rider who took an early bath.

But it was all smiles as riders lined up at the Apsley Arms for a final feed and prize giving, where people’s choice Steve Parrish – on his 20th RideADV event – was recognised for his frequent flyer status.

The last day from Walcha to Coffs also copped a bit of weather which meant a longer stretch along the Oxley Highway than originally planned. But the group was not phased by the detour and all arrived back with wide smiles.

Wally the wombat was handed around in good humour – an award for the rider who does the dumbest thing each day.

The Dunlop Trailmax Raid tyres acquitted themselves well over the wide range of conditions and had plenty of grip left after the five days. And once again, zero mechanical problems were encountered on the Ténéré 700 Rally, further cementing the astonishing reliability record of the 689 cc twins.

Greg Yager – RideADV Organiser

‘‘We have now covered well over 500,000 accumulated kms on both standard and World Raid Ténérés. And we have not had any major mechanical issues. In fact we have not even had to adjust a shim or change a spark plug on any of our bikes. This model really has proven to be reliable, which makes our job as tour operators so much easier.”

2024 Tenere 700 Rally Awards

Dunlop lucky door – Greg Polson – V8 Supercar tickets

Dunlop lucky door – David Dawes – Dunlop Trailmax Raid tyres

Furthest travelled – Ben Lombardi – Teknik Suspension setup

Best Ténéré 700 set up – David Poole – MSC steering damper

Rider’s choice – Steve Parrish – Free RideADV tour

Ténéré 700 Rally 2025

Keep an eye out for the next Ténéré Rally in 2025 by checking out https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/blu-cru; or head to the RideADV website for a full range of adventure rides: https://www.rideadv.com.au/