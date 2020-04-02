Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Jersey & Pants

Product News Advertorial

McLeod Accessories and Fly Racing have announced the arrival of the 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear in Australia, offering a highly breathable and durable jersey and pant combo, with great style and fit.

You can check out the full 2020 Fly Racing catalogue here (link).

Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Pants

The Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh pants are available for $199.95 RRP and feature a ventilated mesh fabric outer, with comfort mesh liner, multi-directional stretch panels, and 900D polyester with mesh-tech panels.

Leather head shields are found on the legs with DuPont Kevlar stitching, alongside a full-floating seat, surrounded by stretch-rib material for natural movement with the rider.

Subliminated graphics are designed to last, with protective rubber badging, as well as an exclusive zipper lock system and ratcheting closure at the waist for adjustment.

20.5 Kinetic Mesh Pant features

Ventilated mesh fabric flows air without sacrificing durability

Comfort mesh liner keeps you comfortable and cool

Multi-Directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility

Internal pocket located inside the waistband

Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D polyester with mesh-tech panels

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching

Long lasting sublimated graphics

Soft-Flex protective rubber badging

Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards

Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body

Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability

Adjustable waist belt for custom fit

Price – $199.95 RRP

Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Jersey

The Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh jersey is available for $59.95 RRP, with a dual-mesh and multi-panel construction with tagless collar and relaxed shorty sleeve cuffs. An extended tail keeps the jersey tucked in, while standard fit offers a relaxed medium.

20.5 Kinetic Mesh Jersey features