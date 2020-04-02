Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Jersey & Pants
Product News Advertorial
McLeod Accessories and Fly Racing have announced the arrival of the 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear in Australia, offering a highly breathable and durable jersey and pant combo, with great style and fit.
You can check out the full 2020 Fly Racing catalogue here (link).
Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Pants
The Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh pants are available for $199.95 RRP and feature a ventilated mesh fabric outer, with comfort mesh liner, multi-directional stretch panels, and 900D polyester with mesh-tech panels.
Leather head shields are found on the legs with DuPont Kevlar stitching, alongside a full-floating seat, surrounded by stretch-rib material for natural movement with the rider.
Subliminated graphics are designed to last, with protective rubber badging, as well as an exclusive zipper lock system and ratcheting closure at the waist for adjustment.
20.5 Kinetic Mesh Pant features
- Ventilated mesh fabric flows air without sacrificing durability
- Comfort mesh liner keeps you comfortable and cool
- Multi-Directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility
- Internal pocket located inside the waistband
- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D polyester with mesh-tech panels
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching
- Long lasting sublimated graphics
- Soft-Flex protective rubber badging
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards
- Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body
- Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
- Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability
- Adjustable waist belt for custom fit
- Price – $199.95 RRP
Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh Jersey
The Fly Racing 20.5 Kinetic Mesh jersey is available for $59.95 RRP, with a dual-mesh and multi-panel construction with tagless collar and relaxed shorty sleeve cuffs. An extended tail keeps the jersey tucked in, while standard fit offers a relaxed medium.
20.5 Kinetic Mesh Jersey features
- Tagless comfort-stretch collar
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
- Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
- Price – $59.95 RRP