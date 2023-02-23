Score a free set of Sports Panniers with the Triumph Rocket 3 GT

Until April 30, 2023 or while stocks last!

Until April 30, 2023 (or while stock lasts) Triumph Motorcycles is offering Rocket 3 GT customers free sports panniers and mounting kit – all fitted and ready to roll – for heavy-hitting savings of $2000*.

Developed in collaboration with Givi, the lockable, quick-release sports panniers feature brushed finishing detail and offer a convenient 25-litre capacity in each pannier for your long cruising convenience.

Find out more on the Triumph Rocket 3 GT (from $37,550 rideaway)

With a rideaway price of $37,550, the Rocket 3 GT delivers performance, presence, comfort, laid-back cruiser riding attitude and effortless touring capability.

Powered by a 2500 cc torque-rich triple, the Rocket 3 GT is a class-creating riding experience. With the largest engine capacity ever seen on any production motorcycle, the Rocket 3 delivers world-leading torque output of 221Nm – an amazing 71 per cent higher than the closest competition and more than the previous generation Rocket.

That torque curve reaches a peak at 4000rpm and holds maximum torque all the way through the mid-range to deliver effortless acceleration and response in any gear.

Peak power is 167 PS at 6000rpm (11% up on the previous generation), giving the Rocket 3 a thrilling ride as well as the highest technology and specification ever seen on a cruiser from Triumph.

Find your nearest Triumph Motorcycles dealer (link).

* Offer limited to standard Rocket 3 GT model only. Excludes Rocket 3 R and Chrome Editions as well as dealer demonstrator models.