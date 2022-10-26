Funnelweb Filters for 790, 890 Adventure & Norden 901

The FWF (Funnelweb Filters) filter is been designed specifically for the 790’s air box and it’s unique filter fitting system, with applications extending to the 890 Adventure variants and new Norden 901 as a result.

Special attention has been given to the filter seal, arguably the most important component.

The injection molded seal been specifically fabricated for this airbox’s filter securing system having dual sealing lips incorporating a ‘U’ channel for the application of a sealant (grease).

The removable filter pad is dual layer – pyramid profiled foam bonded to a second flat layer which also seals the pad into the cartridge.

A further foam layer is permanently bonded to the filter cartridge to trap any dust particles which may bypass the filter pad in extremely dusty conditions. This provides three layers of protection without sacrificing air flow.

The replacement foam pad is easy to clean or oil and can be purchased separately as a spare.

While the foam layer bonded to the cartridge will not always require cleaning, it is a little more difficult to service and will require aerosol filter oil for best results but is a far safer alternative than a removable piece of foam.

The FWF filter kit includes one filter cartridge and one filter foam pad, for $99.95 RRP. To find a local stockist click here.

FWF Filter Cartridge features