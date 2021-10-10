2021 EnduroGP of Portugal

The fifth and penultimate round of the 2021 EnduroGP championship ran over the weekend in Portugal, with Josep Garcia taking a commanding victory as riders returned from their summer break.

Day 1 saw Garcia claim both EnduroGP and Enduro2 victories, while Roni Kytonen topped the Juniors and Albin Norrbin took his sixth consecutive Youth win.

Day 2 saw a repeat performance with Garcia wrapping up his round win with both EnduroGP victories, while Albin Norrbin became the first World Champion of the season, claiming the Enduro Youth title with another win.

Australia’s Wil Ruprecht finished eighth overall and fourth E2 rider on Day 1, while Andrew Wilksch was 19th and fourth E3 rider. Wilksch took 22nd on Day 2, and seventh E3 rider. Ruprecht wasn’t classified Day 2.

The 2021 Borilli FIM EnduroGP World Championship concludes with the sixth and final round next weekend in Langeac, France, October 15-17.

Day 1 – EnduroGP

After an extended summer break, the Borilli FIM EnduroGP World Championship returned to action in Santiago do Cacem in southern Portugal and from the word go the action came thick and fast as riders went head-to-head in the Friday evening AKRAPOVIC Super Test.

Britain’s Joe Wootton (Husqvarna) lead the way for the majority of the night until he was bested by the final two riders to hit the track – Brad Freeman (Beta) and Josep Garcia (KTM). Both were almost inseparable, but it was Freeman who narrowly took the win by just one tenth of a second.

However, knowing the sandy special tests would be to his liking, Garcia was quick to take over. Winning the opening NERVE by JUST1 Extreme Test, the Spaniard then topped the next five special tests to further extend his lead. Signing his day off with the fastest times in both the final CHAMPION Enduro Test and ACERBIS Cross Test, he won the day by an impressive 54 seconds.

Behind him the fight for the remainder of the podium positions was closely contested. Freeman faced a strong challenge from Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS), with Britain’s Nathan Watson (Honda) and Steve Holcombe (Beta) both within striking distance. With four seconds to his advantage, Freeman held on to the runner-up position, with Verona taking third.

Watson made a welcome return to EnduroGP action for fourth, while defending EnduroGP champion Holcombe showed he’s returning to form following a difficult season plagued with injury and illness with fifth.

Josep Garcia

“I felt great on the bike today. I knew the conditions would suit me out there, so my goal this morning was to push hard from the beginning and see how I got on. I managed to build up a good lead and from midway I managed it as best I could. I’m excited for tomorrow now.”

Enduro1

Locked in a battle for the overall runner-up result, Andrea Verona (GASGAS) pulled clear of his Enduro1 classmates to take the win. A strong ride throughout the day saw him build up a comfortable 40-second margin of victory.

For Davide Guarneri (Fantic), the veteran Italian wasn’t able to match the pace of his countryman from the word go. Losing time in the morning, he came on stronger in the afternoon, taking two special test wins. For Sunday, he’ll look to come out swinging against Verona early on.

Ensuring an Italian sweep of the podium, Matteo Cavallo (TM) took third, with France’s Christophe Charlier (Beta) and Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) completing the top five.

Enduro2

Saturday was a day to savour for Garcia, with the Spaniard also claiming Enduro2 honours to take over the championship lead. With a dominant ride in Enduro2, the KTM rider was almost untouchable, winning by one minute and 22 seconds.

After a couple of years absence, Nathan Watson (Honda) wasted no time getting back into the swing of EnduroGP action. Second on day one and edging out Holcombe by just six seconds, the addition of Watson to the series in these closing stages of the championship certainly added excitement.

Behind the top three of Garcia, Watson and Holcombe, Australia’s Will Ruprecht (TM) was fourth – losing his championship lead to Garcia in the process. The Australian will need to fight back on Sunday to keep those title hopes alive. Only six seconds behind Ruprecht, Italy’s Thomas Oldrati (Honda) placed fifth.

Enduro3

The opening day of the TERRA ÚNICA GP of Portugal marked another Enduro3 class win for Beta’s Brad Freeman. Although not the most commanding of Enduro3 victories seen from Freeman this season, he still did more than enough to secure his ninth consecutive win.

Feeling quite at home in the soft sandy terrain, Spain’s Jaume Betriu (KTM) ended his day was runner-up to Freeman. Sherco’s Danny McCanney put in a solid day to take third, closing the gap to Betriu to 10 seconds come the end of the final test. Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) was fourth and Andrew Wilksch (Husqvarna) took fifth.

Enduro Junior

The Enduro Junior class saw Roni Kytonen (Honda) come to the fore to secure his first victory of the season. After an early lead by Lorenzo Macoritto (TM), Kytonen topped the second NERVE by JUST1 Extreme Test to take over the proceedings. Continuing to fend off attacks from title favourites Matteo Pavoni (TM) and Macoritto, the Finn took a well-earned win.

Enduro Youth

The racing was tight in Enduro Youth with Fantic riders Albin Norrbin and Kevin Cristino leading the way. Norrbin looked strong all day, but with Cristino able to match his pace, he couldn’t relax.

With just five seconds separating the duo – in Norrbin’s favour – it’s sure to be another tight affair tomorrow. Behind them, Samuli Pujkainen (TM) was third, with Harry Edmondson (Fantic) and Federico Rocha (TM) rounding out the top five.

EnduroGP of Portugal Day 1 – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Total Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E2 KTM 52:29.53 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta 53:23.99 +54.46 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E1 Gas Gas 53:28.49 +58.96 4 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda 53:52.17 +1:22.64 5 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta 53:58.80 +1:29.27 6 GUARNERI Davide ITA E1 Fantic 54:09.34 +1:39.81 7 BETRIU ARMENGOL Jaume ESP E3 KTM 54:12.50 +1:42.97 8 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 TM 54:21.77 +1:52.24 9 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR E3 Sherco 54:23.04 +1:53.51 10 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E2 Honda 54:27.90 +1:58.37 11 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco 54:28.53 +1:59.00 12 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E3 Husqvarna 54:44.29 +2:14.76 13 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E1 TM 54:50.04 +2:20.51 14 WOOTTON Joe GBR E2 Husqvarna 54:56.60 +2:27.07 15 CHARLIER Christophe FRA E1 Beta 55:06.22 +2:36.69 16 REMES Eero FIN E2 TM 55:13.58 +2:44.05 17 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E1 Honda 55:13.72 +2:44.19 18 SORECA Davide ITA E1 Husqvarna 55:14.11 +2:44.58 19 WILKSCH Andrew AUS E3 Husqvarna 55:14.54 +2:45.01 20 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E1 Sherco 55:49.78 +3:20.25

Day 2 – EnduroGP

After the previous day’s dominant EnduroGP class win by Garcia, the KTM rider was forced to work much harder for the top step of the podium on day two.

Although off to a flying start by winning the opening NERVE by JUST1 Extreme Test, he faced a much tougher challenge from points leader Brad Freeman (Beta) throughout the day. The British rider was determined not to allow the Spaniard to gain any early advantage and piled on the pressure immediately.

At the end of the second Extreme Test on lap two, the duo were separated by less than one second, as Freeman eyed up the race lead. But Garcia was determined to hold him at bay and answered back by topping the CHAMPION Enduro Test. Freeman responded with the quickest time in the following ACERBIS Cross Test and as they began the final lap Garcia’s lead was just three seconds.

A mistake by the Spaniard in the final Extreme Test allowed Freeman to momentarily lead, but Garcia fought back by winning the final two tests to take a hard-earned EnduroGP class win. With just two days remaining in this year’s title chase, Freeman now holds a 16-point lead over Garcia, setting up an exciting finale in France next weekend.

Brad Freeman

“I was a bit bummed out with yesterday’s result, so I wanted to bring the pace to Josep today and I managed that. I would have loved to have got the win, but it was a great battle all day. Props to him on the win, but I hope I can turn the tables on him in France!”

Behind the top two, Nathan Watson (Honda) proved his day one form was no fluke as he upped his speed to claim a podium result with third. The Brit, although ending his day 30 seconds behind Freeman, did repeatedly match the leading duo for pace throughout the day and could prove a danger man in France.

Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS) raced his way to fourth, with Davide Guarneri (Fantic) completing the top five.

Enduro1

After a strong win on day one, Andrea Verona (GASGAS) faced much stiffer competition for victory on day two.

Much more in tune with the tests, Davide Guarneri (Fantic) pushed his championship rival hard. Swapping test wins, Verona just held on by two seconds to top the podium.

Andrea Verona

“It’s been a tough two days in Portugal, but to get two Enduro1 class wins and some good overall results in EnduroGP has been great – just what I’d hoped for ahead of the final round of the championship next weekend. Overall, day one was a good one for me. I made a few mistakes on the first two laps, but I managed to improve my speed throughout the day. I’m happy, it was fun to race in the sand. Day two was hard. I wasn’t feeling so strong after a tough opening day. But I kept pushing and finally on the final test of the day I was able to get the E1 class win. I needed to ride a little harder than I would normally, but I got the job done and I’m happy with the result. Now it’s onto France. Conditions will be very different, but I’m looking forward to the final round of the series.”

With the pace of the top two very high, Davide Soreca (Husqvarna) placed almost two minutes behind in third. However, it was a closely fought podium, with Matteo Cavallo (TM) just six seconds behind in fourth. Samuele Bernardini (Honda) was fifth to ensure an all-Italian Enduro1 top-five.

Enduro2

Capping off a great weekend at the office, Josep Garcia also claimed top honours in Enduro2. The Spaniard won all but one of the day’s nine special tests as he looked very much at home in the sandy terrain.

Josep Garcia

“The whole weekend has gone really well for me. My goal right from the beginning was to push as hard as I could and that’s what I did. I had a small crash on the first test on day one, but it didn’t slow me down too much. To take the win on Saturday by such a large margin felt really good. Day two was more of a fight – I had a crash in the first enduro test, but this time it lost me a few seconds although I was still fourth quickest. The fight with Brad (Freeman) went on all day – he was really fast today, and we were both pushing to the limit in every test. Finally, I was able to get the win, which is really good after such a tough day. I want to thank my team for their hard work this weekend as everything was perfect.”

The other test win went to Nathan Watson (Honda), with the Brit now looking settled into EnduroGP racing once again. Watson, although 33 seconds behind Garcia, was 44 seconds ahead of Beta’s Steve Holcombe in third.

Thomas Oldrati (Honda) enjoyed a solid day for fourth, with New Zealand’s Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) fifth.

Enduro3

With his battle for overall honours intense, Brad Freeman once again pulled clear of his Enduro 3 classmates to secure his 10th consecutive win of the season. With a commanding 38-point lead over Jaume Betriu (KTM) in second, Freeman looks set to secure the Enduro3 title with a day to spare next weekend in France.

Betriu was again the next best rider to Freeman in Enduro3 with another strong ride from the Spaniard. Marc Sola (Husqvarna) produced his best form of the season so far, to secure a spirited third. He edged out Sherco’s Daniel McCanney by less than three seconds for the final step of the podium. Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) was fifth.

Enduro Junior

The Enduro Junior class saw championship leader Matteo Pavoni (TM) return to the top of the podium, securing an important victory over closest rival Lorenzo Macoritto (TM) heading into next week’s finale.

Day one winner Roni Kytonen (Honda) was unable to repeat his winning result and had to settle for third behind the two Italians. Leo Le Quere (Sherco) and Max Ahlin (Husqvarna) completed the top five.

Enduro Youth

Enduro Youth saw Sweden’s Albin Norrbin become the first world champion of 2021. Doing it in style, the Fantic rider claimed the title with a victory, to mark his eighth win of the season.

Albin Norrbin

“I’m so happy to have won the world title. It’s been a great season, maybe even better than I expected it to be. Today I just tried not to think about it and go for the win again and it worked out!”

Kevin Cristino (Fantic) was again the closest rider to Norrbin with second, while Finland’s Samuli Puhakainen (TM) took third. Britain’s Harry Edmondson (Fantic) and Arvid Modin (Yamaha) were fourth and fifth respectively.

EnduroGP of Portugal Day 2 – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Total Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E2 51:42.52 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 51:45.28 +2.76 3 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 52:15.85 +33.33 4 VERONA Andrea ITA E1 52:44.45 +1:01.93 5 GUARNERI Davide ITA E1 52:46.77 +1:04.25 6 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 52:57.35 +1:14.83 7 BETRIU ARMENGOL Jaume ESP E3 53:28.40 +1:45.88 8 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E2 53:51.92 +2:09.40 9 SANS Marc ESP E3 53:53.07 +2:10.55 10 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR E3 53:55.80 +2:13.28 11 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 54:02.92 +2:20.40 12 SORECA Davide ITA E1 54:39.71 +2:57.19 13 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E1 54:45.84 +3:03.32 14 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E3 54:49.73 +3:07.21 15 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E1 54:53.76 +3:11.24 16 REMES Eero FIN E2 54:58.13 +3:15.61 17 EDMONDSON Jack GBR E2 55:04.06 +3:21.54 18 WOOTTON Joe GBR E2 55:07.96 +3:25.44 19 BASSET Antoine FRA E3 55:12.50 +3:29.98 20 ABGRALL David FRA E2 55:34.81 +3:52.29

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 180 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 164 3 VERONA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 130 4 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM 128 5 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 113 6 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 93 7 BETRIU ARMENGOL J… ESP KTM 85 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 84 9 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 50 10 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 38 11 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 34 12 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 31 13 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 28 14 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 25 15 REMES Eero FIN TM 19 16 SORECA Davide ITA Husqvarna 18 17 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 17 18 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 14 19 WOOTTON Joe GBR Husqvarna 13 20 SANS Marc ESP Husqvarna 7 21 LUNDGREN Anton SWE Husqvarna 6 22 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 6 23 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 5 24 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 5 25 FRANCISCO Enric ESP Sherco 4 26 PERSSON Mikael SWE KTM 4 27 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Sherco 3 28 BENGTSSON Filip SWE Husqvarna 2 29 WILKSCH Andrew AUS Husqvarna 2 30 R CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 1 31 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 1

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 192 2 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 176 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 131 4 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 118 5 SORECA Davide ITA Husqvarna 110 6 R CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 80 7 TINKLER Kade CAN KTM 50 8 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 47 9 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Honda 40 10 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 38 11 BENGTSSON Filip SWE Husqvarna 37 12 BURUD Kevin NOR Yamaha 33 13 MIRABET Kirian ESP Honda 32 14 OLIVEIRA Luis PRT Yamaha 28 15 PERSSON Mikael SWE KTM 24 16 SCOTT James NZL Honda 23 17 VENTURA Diogo PRT Beta 15 18 DE CLERCQ Till FRA Husqvarna 13 19 ROSSE Jonathan CHE Yamaha 9 20 SALIN Roni FIN Husqvarna 8 21 LOFQUIST Franz SWE Yamaha 7 22 SANDSTEDT Anton SWE Sherco 3 23 MIKKELSEN Mikkel NOR KTM 1

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 181 2 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM 159 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 136 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 133 5 REMES Eero FIN TM 86 6 WOOTTON Joe GBR Husqvarna 79 7 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 71 8 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Sherco 60 9 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 58 10 LUNDGREN Anton SWE Husqvarna 55 11 KUTULAS Nicolas ARG KTM 44 12 SNOW Alex GBR Honda 37 13 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 34 14 ABGRALL David FRA Husqvarna 31 15 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 28 16 GOTTS Josh GBR TM 27 17 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 26 18 POHJOLA Eemil FIN Honda 14 19 LETTENBICHLER Manuel DEU KTM 9 20 SPANDRE Mirko ITA Gas Gas 6 21 HANSSON Rikard SWE Gas Gas 5 22 SALVINI Alex ITA Honda 3 23 WAHLSTROM Erik SWE Gas Gas 3

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 200 2 BETRIU ARMENGOL J… ESP KTM 168 3 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 144 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 132 5 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 97 6 SANS Marc ESP Husqvarna 91 7 WILKSCH Andrew AUS Husqvarna 76 8 MARINI Thomas SMR TM 56 9 FRANCISCO Enric ESP Sherco 48 10 REDONDI Giacomo ITA Gas Gas 18 11 BLAZUSIAK Tadeusz POL Gas Gas 17 12 MORONI Rudy ITA KTM 16 13 WICKSELL Jimmy SWE Beta 15

Junior Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM 185 2 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM 170 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA Sherco 127 4 AHLIN Max SWE Husqvarna 105 5 KYTONEN Roni FIN Honda 99 6 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Gas Gas 92 7 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 75 8 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 58 9 SPANU Claudio ITA Husqvarna 54 10 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Yamaha 48 11 FISCHEDER Luca DEU Sherco 44 12 CRIQ Antoine FRA Beta 42 13 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Sherco 37 14 BARBOSA Ruy CHL Honda 31 15 ZILLI Enrico ITA Honda 28 16 RINALDI Enrico ITA Gas Gas 25 17 CORTES Bernat ESP Gas Gas 21 18 MORETTINI Manolo ITA KTM 18 19 TOMAS FONT Pau ESP Beta 13 20 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Husqvarna 10 21 JUUPALUOMA Peetu FIN Husqvarna 9 22 HALJALA Hermanni FIN TM 7 23 ADIELSSON Marcus SWE Beta 5 24 WILLEMS Erik BEL Husqvarna 4 25 SANCHEZ Adria ESP KTM 3

