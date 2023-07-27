GASGAS 2024
2024 GASGAS motocross and cross country bikes expected in Australia from September while the six-bike enduro range lands in November.
2024 GASGAS Enduro
GASGAS have added two new models to their enduro range for 2024, an EC 450F and an EC 500F. Both big-bore bikes are more suited to open going and flowy trails and feature all the same top-level components as the rest of the range. We’re talking Braktec brakes, WP suspension, and enduro-specific PANKL transmissions.
Every GASGAS enduro bike has a linkage rear end and the motors have been repositioned inside the new frames to centralise weight and balance.
Full line-up: EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, EC 500F.
GASGAS 2024 Technical Highlights Enduro
- New frame
- New aluminum sub-frame
- New die-cast aluminum swing-arm
- New bodywork
- WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge – a little longer, assembled with new settings, and remain easily adjustable by hand.
- WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock features a new piston for improved comfort.
- New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex.
- New Braktec brakes – With brake disks unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear
- Neken Handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend unique to GASGAS
- New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs.
- New Throttle Body Injection with separate oil tank for 2 strokes
- New electronic powervalve improves durability while boosting torque.
- New motors – Centralising mass while also being lighter, the performance from each motor is even better for 2024.
- Optional Map Select Switch – Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each enduro bike. And by adding one to any of the 2-strokes, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.
2024 GASGAS Cross Country
Brand new from front to back and top to bottom, all five cross country models are designed to perform in both the tight stuff, and wide open spaces.
Built to the same high standard as our motocross and enduro bikes, the cross country models combine essential parts from the motocross and enduro ranges such as the fuel injection, larger fuel tank, and 18” rear wheels, to make riding cross country more fun than it’s ever been.
Full line-up: EX 250, EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F, EX 450F
GASGAS 2024 Technical Highlights Cross Country
- New frame
- New aluminum sub-frame
- New die-cast aluminum swing-arm
- New bodywork – Refined rider triangle
- New hour meter
- WP XACT front fork with closed cartridge technology – Easily adjustable by hand, steel springs with a pressurised oil chamber plus a hydrostop
- WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston.
- New forged triple clamps.
- High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system.
- New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear.
- Neken handlebars
- New footrests
- New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes
- New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Electronic powervalve
- New engines – Centralising mass while also being lighter and producing more power
- Optional Map Select Switch – With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding one to any of the 2-strokes, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.
2024 GASGAS Motocross
GASGAS motocross models get new steel frames, new aluminum sub-frames, and new swing-arms.
Electric start helps bring the MC 125 and MC 250 2-strokes up to date along with the latest throttle body injection system.
Across the board, all 2024 models are now powered by new, lighter motors, which produce both more torque and high-revving power than ever before. They’re then fitted neatly inside new frames with a slight backwards tilt to lower the front sprocket and centralise the weight. Full line-up: MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, MC 450F.
GASGAS 2024 Technical Highlights Motocross
- New frame
- New aluminum sub-frame
- New die-cast aluminum swing-arm
- New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives
- New hour meter
- WP XACT front fork with AER technology
- WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston.
- New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem
- High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system
- New Braktec brakes
- Neken handlebars
- New footpegs
- New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes
- New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Electronic powervalve
- New motors – Centralising mass while also being lighter and producing more power
- Map Select Switch – The MC 125 is already equipped with one, but by adding a Map Select Switch to any of the four strokes you get launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding it to the MC 250, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.