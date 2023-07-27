GASGAS 2024

2024 GASGAS motocross and cross country bikes expected in Australia from September while the six-bike enduro range lands in November.

2024 GASGAS Enduro

GASGAS have added two new models to their enduro range for 2024, an EC 450F and an EC 500F. Both big-bore bikes are more suited to open going and flowy trails and feature all the same top-level components as the rest of the range. We’re talking Braktec brakes, WP suspension, and enduro-specific PANKL transmissions.

Every GASGAS enduro bike has a linkage rear end and the motors have been repositioned inside the new frames to centralise weight and balance.

Full line-up: EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, EC 500F.

GASGAS 2024 Technical Highlights Enduro

New frame

New aluminum sub-frame

New die-cast aluminum swing-arm

New bodywork

WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge – a little longer, assembled with new settings, and remain easily adjustable by hand.

WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock features a new piston for improved comfort.

New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex.

New Braktec brakes – With brake disks unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear

Neken Handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend unique to GASGAS

New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs.

New Throttle Body Injection with separate oil tank for 2 strokes

New electronic powervalve improves durability while boosting torque.

New motors – Centralising mass while also being lighter, the performance from each motor is even better for 2024.

Optional Map Select Switch – Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each enduro bike. And by adding one to any of the 2-strokes, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.

2024 GASGAS Cross Country

Brand new from front to back and top to bottom, all five cross country models are designed to perform in both the tight stuff, and wide open spaces.

Built to the same high standard as our motocross and enduro bikes, the cross country models combine essential parts from the motocross and enduro ranges such as the fuel injection, larger fuel tank, and 18” rear wheels, to make riding cross country more fun than it’s ever been.

Full line-up: EX 250, EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F, EX 450F

GASGAS 2024 Technical Highlights Cross Country

New frame

New aluminum sub-frame

New die-cast aluminum swing-arm

New bodywork – Refined rider triangle

New hour meter

WP XACT front fork with closed cartridge technology – Easily adjustable by hand, steel springs with a pressurised oil chamber plus a hydrostop

WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston.

New forged triple clamps.

High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system.

New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear.

Neken handlebars

New footrests

New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes

New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Electronic powervalve

New engines – Centralising mass while also being lighter and producing more power

Optional Map Select Switch – With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding one to any of the 2-strokes, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.

2024 GASGAS Motocross

GASGAS motocross models get new steel frames, new aluminum sub-frames, and new swing-arms.

Electric start helps bring the MC 125 and MC 250 2-strokes up to date along with the latest throttle body injection system.

Across the board, all 2024 models are now powered by new, lighter motors, which produce both more torque and high-revving power than ever before. They’re then fitted neatly inside new frames with a slight backwards tilt to lower the front sprocket and centralise the weight. Full line-up: MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, MC 450F.

GASGAS 2024 Technical Highlights Motocross