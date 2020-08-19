Ixon Vendetta Racesuit

Ixon reached a historical benchmark in MotoGP as the brand enjoyed their first premier class victory – thanks to South African rookie Brad Binder. This victory is not only a first for Ixon, but also for the KTM brand and the country of South Africa.

The accolade is the fruit of ten years of perseverance, questioning, analyses and tests, with Ixon stating there will never be enough words to describe all the efforts – physical, intellectual, manual and financial – which have gone into building the worldwide recognition the brand enjoys today. They can now say that their bespoke suits, made in France, contribute to the success of the world’s greatest riders.

Ixon extended their congratulations to the dedication of the Red Bull KTM Team, without whom this result would not have been possible. It’s thanks to the hard work of the entire KTM brand that Brad Binder has been able to firmly establish his reputation as an exceptional rider – now more than ever – on just his third Grand Prix race.

Simon Taylor – Ixon Brand Manager, ANZ

“Ficeda join Ixon in celebrating this important win. It demonstrates the dedication and effort that goes into Ixon’s technology and highlights their world class racing products. As such we are pleased to announce the pre-release of the most innovative Ixon racesuit yet; the Vendetta – launching September 2020.”

The victory coincides with the release of Ixon’s new Vendetta Racesuit, which is due in September in Australia offering a high performance racesuit option.

The new Vendetta design optimises ventilation and ease of movement, in a tailored and fitted style, which also minimises the number of folds required in fabric in the design. Arms and legs are also pre-curved to ensure comfort and fit.

Micro-perforated stretch leather, resistant laminated fabrics and foaming reinforced with metal structures ensure airflow, as well as protection, with the Vendetta ready for the IX-Airbag U03 vest for additional protection. Hump air extractors also ensure breathability, with Keprotec reinforcements and Schoeller stitching for high levels of protection.

Other features include removable eblow and knee sliders, with room for a water bag/hydration pack in the hollow aerodynamic hump, MotoGP inspired shells, grippy inside knee areas, and stretch cuffs with thumb loops.

Ixon Vendetta Racesuit features