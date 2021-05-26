Gillman ProMX Round 3 postponed

Due to Government COVID-19 border regulation restrictions and quarantine requirements the ProMX Management Team have made the decision to postpone Round 3 of the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, at Gillman, South Australia this weekend.

The South Australian Government announced that any traveller who has been in Greater Melbourne (not including the City of Whittlesea) in the past 14 days is subject to Level 3 restrictions (self-quarantine until negative COVID-19 test; test on days 1, 5, and 13; and no entry to high risk setting or COVID Management Plan events for 14 days after arrival.

The postponement decision has not been made lightly but the South Australian Government border and quarantine regulation requirements impact the ability of riders, teams, partners, officials, volunteers and fans to attend the event.

ProMX Management Team

“While the South Australian Government border and quarantine restrictions are disappointing, the health and safety of riders, teams, officials and fans come first. We want to ensure South Australian motocross fans we will work hard over the coming days and weeks with the Motocross Riders Association (MRA) to find an alternative date to ensure fans get to see first-hand the spectacular dirt flying action that the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstore, produces. We want to thank our riders, teams, partners, and fans for their understanding at this difficult decision, but we return to South Australia at a date yet to be confirmed.”

The ProMX Management Team will work closely with the host club, MRA, to ensure the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, returns to South Australia.