Sherco MY24 Factory Enduro Essentials promotion

This December, customers who purchase a new Sherco Factory Enduro motorcycle (125 SE – 500 SEF) within the promotional period will be entitled to receive an exclusive collection of essential Enduro items valued at an impressive $839.

The bonus items included in this exciting promotion have been chosen to enhance life on the trail whilst boosting cred on and off the bike with that factory rider look. The Enduro Essentials Kit includes the following:

SHERCO Six Days Tool Bag by SCOTT

A practical solution for carrying tools in competitive conditions.

Features an elastic hip belt with compression webbing strap closure, spacious front pocket with compartments, a roll-out tool flap, and more.

Includes a protective fleece-lined pocket for your mobile phone.

Boasts a 4.5L volume.

SHERCO Travel Gear Bag by OGIO

A high-quality gear bag designed by OGIO to keep all riding essentials in one place.

Rugged and stylish, built to withstand the demands of enduro riding.

Features the OGIO SLED System for increased durability and handling in harsh conditions.

Smart storage with a large main compartment, external multi-use compartments, telescoping handle, and smooth-rolling wheels.

SHERCO Hydration Pack by USWE

Never run dry on the trail again with the Sherco USWE hydration pack.

Adjustable shoulder straps ensure a superb fit.

Includes a zippered external compartment for essentials and an internal 1.5L hydration bladder.

The exclusive Enduro Essentials Kit adds incredible value to the Sherco Factory Enduro motorcycle purchase, offering riders top-of-the-line gear to complement their off-road riding kit.

To qualify for this promotion, customers must purchase a new MY24 or earlier Sherco Factory Enduro motorcycle from participating authorised Sherco motorcycle dealerships between December 1st, 2023, and February 29th, 2024.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to gear up for your next enduro ride with Sherco. For more information, contact your nearest authorised Sherco motorcycle dealer or visit sherco.com.au

*Offer valid on all new MY24 & earlier Sherco Factory Enduro models purchased between 01/12/2023 and 29/02/2024. Available at participating dealers, while stocks last.