Sherco Biken e-MTB

Sherco Australia have confirmed the BIKEN E-bike will be coming to Australia with a MSRP of $9,990, offering an electric mountain bike engineered to conquer challenging trails.

Key features include the premium full carbon frame, striking a balance between durability and lightweight performance, alongside a Shimano EP08 (EP800) motor, boasting maximum torque of 85Nm. The power unit delivers smooth and direct power, ensuring control with a natural pedal feel.

Top-shelf components include FOX suspension, Shimano SLX transmission, and Shimano MT420 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, to guarantee optimal performance and control across diverse terrains.

With 150mm of suspension travel, the BIKEN is a versatile e-bike suitable for all terrains, blending power and agility, perfect for enduro enthusiasts cross-training between races.

The BIKEN complements Sherco’s range of premium enduro and trials motorcycles, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering high-performance vehicles for off-road enthusiasts.

The Sherco BIKEN will be available in early 2024 at an aggressive recommended retail price of $9,990. Pre-orders are open until December 21, 2023, with the first batch scheduled for delivery in February 2024.

The available frame sizes include Small, Medium, Large, and Extra-Large. Supply will only be through an indent order basis, and Sherco Australia will not hold any stock. Customers are encouraged to secure their BIKEN by placing pre-orders promptly through their nearest authorised Sherco Motorcycle dealer.

See the gallery below for frame sizes, and ergonomic measurements.

Sherco Biken e-MTB Specifications

Sherco Biken e-MTB Specifications Frame Full carbon, travel 150mm Fork FOX36 2023 150 Grip Rhythm 15QRX110, 51mm offset Shock FOX Float DPS P-S A 3 positions, 210 x 52.5mm Brakes Shimano MT420 hydraulic disc 4-piston calipers, SLX Ø 203mm centre lock discs Engine Shimano EP08 / 85 Nm Battery Shimano Integrated Li-ion battery 630Wh, BT-E8036 Wheels 29″ front / 27.5″ rear, Novatec hub, OXIA rims Tyres Michelin 29 x 2.60 Wild AM2 competition line TS TLR (front), Michelin 27.5 x 2.80 E-Wild rear GUM-X TS TLR (rear) Crank Shimano FC-EM600, 170mm Chain Shimano DEORE M610, 12-speed Cassette Shimano SLX 12V RD-M7100-12 Derailleur Shimano SLX 12V RD-M7100 Handlebar OXIA aluminium 35mm, 800mm width, 30 / 6 / 8 Grips OXIA Lockon Stem OXIA aluminium S-M: 55mm / L-XL: 65mm Shifter Shimano SLX 12V SL-M7100-IR Screen Shimano SC-EM800 Seat OXIA with Cr-Mo Rails Seat post KS Dropout seat post, rage-I S: 125mm / M: 150mm / L-XL: 170mm Weight 23.5 kg Frame Size S, M, L, XL MSRP $9,990

Sherco Biken e-MTB Gallery