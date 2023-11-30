Sherco Biken e-MTB
Sherco Australia have confirmed the BIKEN E-bike will be coming to Australia with a MSRP of $9,990, offering an electric mountain bike engineered to conquer challenging trails.
Key features include the premium full carbon frame, striking a balance between durability and lightweight performance, alongside a Shimano EP08 (EP800) motor, boasting maximum torque of 85Nm. The power unit delivers smooth and direct power, ensuring control with a natural pedal feel.
Top-shelf components include FOX suspension, Shimano SLX transmission, and Shimano MT420 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, to guarantee optimal performance and control across diverse terrains.
With 150mm of suspension travel, the BIKEN is a versatile e-bike suitable for all terrains, blending power and agility, perfect for enduro enthusiasts cross-training between races.
The BIKEN complements Sherco’s range of premium enduro and trials motorcycles, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering high-performance vehicles for off-road enthusiasts.
The Sherco BIKEN will be available in early 2024 at an aggressive recommended retail price of $9,990. Pre-orders are open until December 21, 2023, with the first batch scheduled for delivery in February 2024.
The available frame sizes include Small, Medium, Large, and Extra-Large. Supply will only be through an indent order basis, and Sherco Australia will not hold any stock. Customers are encouraged to secure their BIKEN by placing pre-orders promptly through their nearest authorised Sherco Motorcycle dealer.
See the gallery below for frame sizes, and ergonomic measurements.
Sherco Biken e-MTB Specifications
|Frame
|Full carbon, travel 150mm
|Fork
|FOX36 2023 150 Grip Rhythm 15QRX110, 51mm offset
|Shock
|FOX Float DPS P-S A 3 positions, 210 x 52.5mm
|Brakes
|Shimano MT420 hydraulic disc 4-piston calipers, SLX Ø 203mm centre lock discs
|Engine
|Shimano EP08 / 85 Nm
|Battery
|Shimano Integrated Li-ion battery 630Wh, BT-E8036
|Wheels
|29″ front / 27.5″ rear, Novatec hub, OXIA rims
|Tyres
|Michelin 29 x 2.60 Wild AM2 competition line TS TLR (front), Michelin 27.5 x 2.80 E-Wild rear GUM-X TS TLR (rear)
|Crank
|Shimano FC-EM600, 170mm
|Chain
|Shimano DEORE M610, 12-speed
|Cassette
|Shimano SLX 12V RD-M7100-12
|Derailleur
|Shimano SLX 12V RD-M7100
|Handlebar
|OXIA aluminium 35mm, 800mm width, 30 / 6 / 8
|Grips
|OXIA Lockon
|Stem
|OXIA aluminium S-M: 55mm / L-XL: 65mm
|Shifter
|Shimano SLX 12V SL-M7100-IR
|Screen
|Shimano SC-EM800
|Seat
|OXIA with Cr-Mo Rails
|Seat post
|KS Dropout seat post, rage-I S: 125mm / M: 150mm / L-XL: 170mm
|Weight
|23.5 kg
|Frame Size
|S, M, L, XL
|MSRP
|$9,990