Hardnine Choppers Indian Scout Rogue Custom

Hardnine Choppers recently revealed their latest custom build that features a distinctive paint scheme inspired by the factory’s King of the Baggers racers, stripped back front end and performance parts.

As a former FMX star and award-winning vintage custom builder, Danny Schneider from Hardnine Choppers has a reputation for exciting, performance orientated customs and is no stranger to working with Indian.

“My idea when I first saw the Scout Rogue, I actually liked it a lot, was performance – this is where I’m coming from – I really wanted to craft it to suit my hard riding style and we’ve done everything we can with performance parts. We started out with the Öhlins front forks and Öhlins rear shock, suspension is the most important thing for me coming from a motocross background.”

He modified the triple clamps to accept the Öhlins front forks and the bars were swapped for a 22mm higher ProTaper and the Scout Rogue’s mini-fairing adapted to work with the new bar placement. Then there is the miniature turn signals and removal of the front fender.

Performance tracker wheels from Roland Sands Design allow the use of twin OEM discs grabbed by dual Beringer calipers operated by a Beringer master cylinder/lever with Danny creating bespoke adapters and mounts for the wheels and the braking system.

The clutch lever is also by Beringer with a Dynojet quickshifter ensuring the slickest of shifts and a one-off 2-into-1 exhaust by Jekill and Hyde ramping up the soundtrack.

Danny Schneider – Hardnine Choppers

“I’ve added some custom touches, by cutting down the primary cover to the minimum that’s still safe but making it lighter and giving it a more performance look and I’ve also added wider footpegs to suit my riding style. But, look closer and you’ll see the gold leaf applied to the iconic insignias on the engine and the gas cap, the gold stitching in the seat which all complement the awesome paint by Vince Customs.

“I’ve been building bikes for about 10 or 12 years now. But I stopped for a while as I’d lost a bit of the passion. When it came to the Rogue, it just came back, the light just fired up again. Indian Motorcycle engineering is amazing, they think further than other brands. If you need to do something, it’s done super quick. This is what I love.

“Now it’s just a case of setting up the bike, dialling in the suspension and going for a ride. Riding to me is everything. It’s absolute freedom.”