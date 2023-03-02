Screamin’ Eagle 135 cubic-inch crate motor

Production has been confirmed of the largest and most powerful engine ever created by Harley-Davidson as a street-compliant crate performance motor.

According to Harley, this street-tuned 2210 cc Screamin’ Eagle Crate Engine delivers 130 horsepower and 143 ft-lb (194 Nm) of torque.

This Stage IV equipped engine includes 135 Stage IV badging on the cylinder heads and timing cover.

Featuring Screamin’ Eagle Extreme CNC-ported cylinder heads, SE8-517 high-lift cam, new high-compression forged pistons, high-performance cam bearing, high-performance tappets, patent-protected 4.31″ steel sleeve cylinders, new 4 5/8″ flywheel, new 68 mm throttle body and CNC-machined 68 mm intake manifold, new 6.2 g/sec fuel injectors, and Screamin’ Eagle Pro Billet Cam Plate and Oil Pump.

It is ready for bolt-in installation of 2021 and later Touring models with no special fabrication or engine-mount relocation required. However, all models require ECM recalibration with Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner for proper installation.

In America the motor has gone on sale at $7,999.95 USD complete with up to two-year manufacturer’s warranty when dealer-installed within 60 days of vehicle purchase through the Custom Coverage program.

We can confirm that this engine will be available through the Australian Harley-Davidson network but at a price point yet to be set.