H-D.com to host new 2023 models & four-day Homecoming celebration

On January 19, 2023, Harley-Davidson will reveal its 2023 motorcycle line-up and details of the first annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming, a celebration 120 years in the making. All the news will stream live at 3 a.m. AEDT / 5 a.m. NZDT at Harley-Davidson.com.

Jochen Zeitz – CEO of Harley-Davidson

“2023 marks the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson during which we’ll honour our rich heritage, celebrate with our fans and riding community, and reveal our newest motorcycles and product offerings. Please join us as we kick off our 120th Anniversary with exciting new model introductions and a peek at what we have in store for the landmark year ahead.”

The first wave of new 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Genuine Harley-Davidson Accessories and Harley-Davidson MotorClothes gear and apparel will be revealed on January 19 and will be available at authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships afterwards.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Homecoming event will fill four days with music, food, and moto-culture at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023.

Details on entertainment, scheduled events, venues, ticket packages, and lodging will appear at H-D.com on Jan. 19, where visitors can also sign up for ongoing Homecoming updates. Everyone is welcome and invited from riders, co-riders, to fans, and families.