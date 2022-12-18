Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand Technician of the Year

Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand’s Technician of the Year competition has come to a show stopping close, with Paul Beebe from Northern Beaches Harley-Davidson winning the hotly contested competition.

The best of the best went head-to-head in a lengthy judging process that saw finalists Stefan ‘Tiny’ Bajic from Geelong Harley-Davidson, Andrew Stowe from Sy’s Harley-Davidson, and Paul Beebe from Northern Beaches Harley-Davidson compete in the final showdown last week.

Each technician was put to the test through rigorous challenges which assess their skill, professionalism, and expertise. The winner being crowned for the most correctly diagnosed bikes plus the most points given for following procedure and using correct tooling.

Harley Davidson Technician of the Year aims to encourage technician retention and reward some of the best talent from around Australia and New Zealand by providing annual recognition of both dealership and employee talent. In its inaugural year, the competition shines a light on Harley-Davidson’s top technicians across the two nations.

Paul Beebe – Master Technician at Northern Beaches Harley-Davidson

Winner of Technician of the Year 2022

“It was an honour to win the inaugural Harley-Davidson Technician of the Year competition. Making the final alone is an achievement in itself, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to showcase my skills for the panel of judges. This award couldn’t have been achieved without the support from my local dealership; Northern Beaches Harley-Davidson, who have supported me through the entire process. I am proud to be a technician within the Harley-Davidson family and work on some of the most exciting bike models in the world, to be recognised for my work is something I will cherish forever.”

The Harley-Davidson Technician of the Year is open to their Expert and Master Technicians, representing the top two tiers of their technicians, and require ongoing e-courses and in-house training at Harley-Davidson University in Sydney. The training and mentoring is provided by Harley-Davidson Master Technicians, Elliott Andrews and Dan Lesnock.

Qualifying for the grand final of Technician of the Year, Expert (Level 4) and Master (Level 5) technicians must complete one session of the coaching Techinar, Master or Mentor, while dealers can nominate one technician who has to sit an online knowledge test. The top three best results qualify to compete in the grand final.

At the 2022 grand final, finalists were challenged by a series of eleven tasks in four primary areas; Mechanical, Measuring, Electrical and Diagnostics. Under the watchful eye of judges Dan Lesnock and Elliott Andrews, they were put to the test on their measurement skills, which involved using their training to accurately and correctly measure critical dimensions and clearances in engine components.

The main challenge of the day was diagnostic skills, and involved a Pan America model with three faults; No Start, Engine Light, and Running Concern. After reading the fault code, the three technicians try to correctly diagnose the fault but also track and rectify it using logical thinking, their experience, and training.

The finalists used their knowledge and skills to work through and render their individual Pan Americas fit for service, with Paul Beebe coming out on top.