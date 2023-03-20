Harley-Davidson Ultimate Breakout Boss

The wait is over – after six rounds of competition, Harley-Davidson has crowned Western Australia local Glen Couper as the ultimate Breakout Boss in Australia and New Zealand.

Launched in 2013 as a CVO model, Breakout instantly became a customer favourite and this year celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the years, there have been some key model enhancements with more performance a driving force in the factory releases.

Very few models stayed ‘factory’ once the customer got their hands on them and the Breakout Boss competition showcases and celebrates the love and passion that Harley-Davidson customers have for its most popular model.

The Breakout Boss competition aims to showcase the amazing builds Harley-Davidson customers have brought to life, with Harley-Davidson Breakout owners submitting pictures of their own custom Breakout for their chance to win.

Harley-Davidson is synonymous with its legion of enthusiasts who know how to get the most out of their bikes through customisation, a detail not lost on entries for the Breakout Boss competition. Over the past two months, enthusiasts have showcased their personal Breakout customisations ranging from the outrageous to the downright beautiful.

With over 300 entries, the Breakout Boss competition put the judges to the test with a high calibre of style and individually showcased among the entries. Judged on character, styling and X-factor, Glen Couper’s entry blew Harley Davidson’s esteemed Judging Panel away, noting that every single piece and part of the bike had been touched, beautifully executed and was an overall well-planned build.

Not only is Glen taking home bragging rights as Breakout Boss, but he also scores the grand prize of a unique Breakout Boss plaque, a Breakout Boss fuel tank, a $2,500 Harley-Davidson apparel voucher, a feature in Heavy Duty Magazine and promotion on Harley-Davidson’s social media channels.

Additionally, with his pro-charged beast entry, Kane Swan has been crowned as the Harley-Davidson Breakout Boss People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice Award puts the judging into the hands of the public with Kane’s turquoise detail capturing the eyes of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts.

To see all finalists entries, visit the Breakout Boss website https://biketorques.com.au/breakoutboss/