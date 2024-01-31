Harley-Davidson Model Year 2023 Run Out Sale

The ride of a lifetime is just around the corner, with Harley-Davidson’s Model Year 2023 Run Out Sale coming to dealerships near you.

Moving into the new year, Harley-Davidson is putting some of their most iconic 2023 models front and centre with a price reduction of up to $4,000 across Sport, Cruiser and Touring models.

Coming in a range of different styles and colours, there has never been a better time to get in the saddle and hit the open road with Harley’s 2023 models.

Riders can save $4,000 off Grand American Touring models, $2,500 off Cruiser models (excluding the Breakout 117), $3,500 off the Street Bob 114 and $500 off Sport models.

These incredible offers are already available in Harley-Davidson dealers but must end on the 31st of March. Click here to experience these runout models for yourself, or find your nearest Harley-Davidson dealership here to pre-order or book a test ride.