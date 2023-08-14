2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Four – Mandalika, Indonesia

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1

The opening Asia Superbike bout kicked off in stifling heat at Mandalika with Markus Reiterberger momentarily in front, before Zaqhwan Zaidi made a surprise move into the lead.

Zaqhwan maintained this position through lap two, now with Azlan and Kasma in tow. Reiterberger was now running fourth while Haruki managed his pace in fifth.

Reiterberger began making his moves as the race progressed and with seven laps to go, it was all about managing the tyres in the sweltering conditions. As the race passed the halfway mark Reiterberger hit the lead and set about stretching a gap over Zaqhwan.

Meanwhile in sixth, Aussie Lachlan Epis was on the charge and moved past Yuki Ito. Kasma was playing catch up too and tried to close the gap to Haruki.

Azlan was recovering from a slot start to the race and had closed down the riders ahead of him and with two laps to go he squeezed past Epis.

Heading into the final lap Reiterberger had an almost five-second lead. Second place went down to the line between Andi and Zaidi, with Zaidi losing out by less than a tenth of a second.

Markus Reiterberger

“My start was not so good. Anyway, it still arrived at the first position at the first corner. I braked at a latest possible point and suddenly and I saw the red Honda passing by from the inside and realised, oh, it was late and it definitely destroyed my rhythm a little bit. I nearly crashed at turn three but I tried to manage it as much as possible. I felt amazing on the machine and I didn’t push too much. I tried to do a constant smooth flow till the end. The machine was very fast and I thank my team for such an awesome machine. At the moment, it is easy to ride but like I said, the plans can change very quickly. We have to keep an eye open for the race tomorrow.”

Lachlan Epis crossed the line seventh.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER BMW M1000 RR 16:05.242 2 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR HONDA CBR1000RR R +4.908 3 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI HONDA CBR1000RR R +4.986 4 HARUKI NOGUCHI HONDA CBR1000RR R +7.934 5 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN BMW M1000 RR +11.160 6 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN YAMAHA YZF-R1M +12.478 7 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000 RR +12.557 8 YUKI ITO YAMAHA YZF-R1M +13.367 9 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT HONDA CBR1000RR R +30.017 10 OSAMA MAREAI YAMAHA YZF-R1M +57.811 11 TEO YEW JOE BMW M1000 RR 1 Lap

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2 Cancelled

Noguchi Haruki, who finished second with SDG Honda Racing at the Suzuka 8 Hours, crashed at turn ten in the second Superbike race at Mandalika, which led to the cancellation of the race so he could be given medical attention on the circuit. We believe he suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition at a hospital in Lombok.

Reiterberger leads the series on 143-points.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Points 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 143 2 HARUKI NOGUCHI JPN 105 3 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 101 4 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 100 5 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 88 6 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS 71 7 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA 40 8 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA 37 9 KEMINTH KUBO THA 30 10 YUKI ITO JPN 29 11 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 29 12 ANTHONY KEITH WEST AUS 23 13 KEISUKE MAEDA JPN 22 14 KOTA ARAKAWA JPN 21 15 TEO YEW JOE MAS 21 16 REI TOSHIMA JPN 17 17 KOUSUKE AKIYOSHI JPN 14 18 SHINICHI NAKATOMI JPN 10 19 TAKUMA KUNIMINE JPN 10 20 OSAMA MAREAI YEM 6

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

The opening Supersport 600 race saw Helmi Azman claim the win, leading home a distant Idham Pawi and Soichiro Minamimoto.

Behind the podium-getters, Keito Abe and Arbi Aditama closed out the top five, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat not far off in sixth.

Helmi Azman

“It was a great job by the team who has prepared an excellent machine. I was not very comfortable yesterday but I am truly grateful that I was able to do great today. It was a really hot day today and the race was tough partly because of the weather. In the beginning, I tried not to push too much to manage the tires. Also, with the experience from yesterday, we have a flat tire, twice so I tried to control the pace today. It was not until the last two laps that I pushed further and I am very satisfied for today’s win.”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN HONDA CBR600RR 16:32.170 2 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI HONDA CBR600RR 0.484 3 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO YAMAHA YZF-R6 1.275 4 KEITO ABE YAMAHA YZF-R6 2.300 5 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA HONDA CBR600RR 2.966 6 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT HONDA CBR600RR 3.203 7 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA HONDA CBR600RR 6.999 8 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA YAMAHA YZF-R6 9.056 9 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI HONDA CBR600RR 9.736 10 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN YAMAHA YZF-R6 11.903 11 REI MATSUOKA YAMAHA YZF-R6 16.995 12 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT YAMAHA YZF-R6 17.322 13 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR HONDA CBR600RR 23.758 14 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY YAMAHA YZF-R6 38.147 15 SHA JUNTONG YAMAHA YZF-R6 39.723

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2

Minamimoto was the victor in race two, 0.515-seconds clear of Nakarin who was chased to the line by Adenanta.

Azroy Hakeem and Keito Abe tounded out the top five, with Arbi Aditama not far off in sixth, but the rest of the field more distant.

Soichiro Minamimoto

“Today’s race was only 8-laps and it was tough. We any issues with the rear tires and I was able to keep a good pace until the final lap. We know we were strong and I waited till the last two laps to push further. So, finally I managed to win. I am extremely happy and I want to thank the team and all the Yamaha supporters.”

Pawi holds the Supersport lead, however Nakarin and Minamimoto are tied on 120-points in second, with Keito Abe not far off on 115, and Helmi Azman on 113.

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff 1 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO YAMAHA YZF-R6 13:15.649 2 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT HONDA CBR600RR 0.515 3 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA HONDA CBR600RR 0.642 4 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR HONDA CBR600RR 1.466 5 KEITO ABE YAMAHA YZF-R6 2.617 6 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA HONDA CBR600RR 3.277 7 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN YAMAHA YZF-R6 6.384 8 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI HONDA CBR600RR 7.829 9 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY YAMAHA YZF-R6 8.714 10 SHA JUNTONG YAMAHA YZF-R6 31.996 Not Qualified DNF MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN HONDA CBR600RR DNF DNF GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA YAMAHA YZF-R6 DNF DNF RATTHAPONG WILAIROT YAMAHA YZF-R6 DNF DNF REI MATSUOKA YAMAHA YZF-R6 DNF DNF PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI HONDA CBR600RR DNF

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Model Total 1 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI MAS HONDA CBR600RR 146 2 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA HONDA CBR600RR 120 3 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 120 4 KEITO ABE JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 115 5 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR600RR 113 6 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS HONDA CBR600RR 63 7 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA HONDA CBR600RR 60 8 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA YAMAHA YZF-R6 53 9 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA HONDA CBR600RR 47 10 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 37 11 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 30 12 GERRY SALIM INA HONDA CBR600RR 25 13 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS YAMAHA YZF-R6 24 14 SHA JUNTONG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R6 24 15 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA HONDA CBR600RR 21 16 YUTA DATE JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 18 17 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN MAS YAMAHA YZF-R6 15 18 KENGO NAGAO JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 11 19 MOTOHARU ITO JPN HONDA CBR600RR 10 20 SHO NISHIMURA JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 10 21 SHOTA ITE JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 8 22 REI MATSUOKA JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 5

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Herjun Atna Firdaus topped the opening Asia Production 250 race, 0.570-seconds clear of Aldi Mahendra, with Wahyu Nugroho claiming third.

Rheza Arens just missed out on the podium in fourth, less than two-tenths away from a podium, but it was a bigger gap to fifth placed Faerozi, and larger again to Cao Viet Nam who led the group of riders from sixth through tenth.

Herjun Atna Firdaus

“In the beginning of the race, I tried to manage my tire but at the same time, I enjoyed the race and went on a good speed to ensure that there is a comfortable gap between me and the rider behind me. It was a good race to be honest, taking the win at my home- circuit. There is another race tomorrow so, will keep my fingers crossed.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results

Pos. Rider Nat Motorcycle Diff 1 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA HONDA CBR250 RR 17:59.708 2 ALDI SATYA MAHENDRA INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 0.570 3 WAHYU NUGROHO INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 1.054 4 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA HONDA CBR250 RR 1.240 5 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 3.582 6 CAO VIET NAM VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 6.195 7 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA INA HONDA CBR250 RR 6.258 8 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA HONDA CBR250 RR 6.430 9 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA HONDA CBR250 RR 6.625 10 AIKI IYOSHI JPN KAWASAKI NINJA 250 6.724 11 REYNALDO C. RATUKORE INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 13.937 12 ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA HONDA CBR250 RR 14.217 13 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS HONDA CBR250 RR 15.130 14 FELIX PUTRA MULYA INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 21.357 15 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS HONDA CBR250 RR 21.546 16 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND HONDA CBR250 RR 21.797 17 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA HONDA CBR250 RR 21.820 18 CHIHIRO ISHII JPN HONDA CBR250 RR 38.615 19 LIU CHUN MEI TPE KAWASAKI NINJA 250 38.932 20 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 39.441 21 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND HONDA CBR250 RR 49.165 22 LEONG NANG TSE HKG YAMAHA YZF-R25 1:05.131 23 PANCHAPOL JARUNGDITKUL THA HONDA CBR250 RR 1:05.657 24 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA HONDA CBR250 RR 1:15.600 25 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA KAWASAKI NINJA 250 1:29.513

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

It was another win in race two for Herjun Atna Firdaus, this time even more dominant, winning by 2.440-seconds.

Ahrens narrowly held onto second, just 0.046 clear of Irfan Ardiansyah, with Nugroho, Kiandra and Iyoshi all not far behind.

Herjun Atna Firdaus

“In the beginning, it was not so good. I hit another rider and that made me lose my position. But I believed in myself and I had a good pace here so I took a step-by-step approach to move upstream into P1. Eventually, I managed to make a gap. With that, I was able to stay focus and continue to race without much pressure.”

Ahrens now leads the standings on 155-points, Firdaus clawing closer in second with 149-points, and Pratama a distant third on 100-points.

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Diff 1 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA HONDA CBR250 RR 18:03.881 2 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA HONDA CBR250 RR 2.440 3 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA KAWASAKI NINJA 250 2.486 4 WAHYU NUGROHO INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 2.619 5 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA INA HONDA CBR250 RR 2.753 6 AIKI IYOSHI JPN KAWASAKI NINJA 250 2.828 7 REYNALDO C. RATUKORE INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 8.409 8 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS HONDA CBR250 RR 8.471 9 FELIX PUTRA MULYA INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 12.590 10 ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA HONDA CBR250 RR 12.659 11 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS HONDA CBR250 RR 12.801 12 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA HONDA CBR250 RR 13.105 13 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA HONDA CBR250 RR 13.392 14 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND HONDA CBR250 RR 13.507 15 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 37.613 16 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA HONDA CBR250 RR 38.252 17 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA HONDA CBR250 RR 39.176 18 CAO VIET NAM VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 47.972 19 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND HONDA CBR250 RR 49.519 20 LEONG NANG TSE HKG YAMAHA YZF-R25 49.878 21 PANCHAPOL JARUNGDITKUL THA HONDA CBR250 RR 1:12.735

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA 155 2 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA 149 3 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 100 4 AIKI IYOSHI JPN 76 5 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA 64 6 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA 58 7 WAHYU NUGROHO INA 57 8 CAO VIET NAM VIE 55 9 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA 54 10 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS 47 11 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA 44 12 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 32 13 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS 31 14 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA 30 15 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 27 16 ALDI SATYA MAHENDRA INA 20 17 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA 20 18 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND 18 19 MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA 14 20 REYNALDO C. RATUKORE INA 14 21 NI TIAN CHN 10 22 FELIX PUTRA MULYA INA 9 23 CHIHIRO ISHII JPN 8 24 LIU CHUN MEI TPE 8 25 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA 7 26 TOSHIKI SENDA JPN 6 27 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 3 28 LI RUIE YUN TPE 2 29 YOSHIHIRO TOYOHARA JPN 1 30 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE 1

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

The hard fought Underbone class saw Izzat Nazirul claim the race one win, from Akid Aziz, with nothing to separate the duo.

John Emerson rounded out the podium, making it a Yamaha 1-2-3.

Izzat Nazirul

“I am extremely happy with the win today. It was truly a tough one especially at the last turn, knowing that another rider was close behind. Nevertheless, I am glad that my strategy worked today. It was all about being among the front troop and maintaining the momentum. There is another race to go tomorrow and so we shall see how that goes.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results

Pos. Rider Nat Bike ap 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 15:36.338 2 MD AKID AZIZ MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 15:36.338 3 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 0.337 4 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA YAMAHA MX KING 0.708 5 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA YAMAHA MX KING 0.723 6 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 0.745 7 ADITYA FAUZI INA YAMAHA MX KING 0.896 8 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA YAMAHA SNIPER 1.279 9 RIO ANDRIYANTO INA YAMAHA MX KING 1.363 10 M. GILANG AKBAR ROLAND INA YAMAHA MX KING 1.469 11 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 1.563 12 WAWAN WELLO INA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 1.652 13 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 1.792 14 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 2.056 15 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS HONDA RSX150 R 2.118 16 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA YAMAHA MX KING 8.909 17 FAHMI BASAM INA YAMAHA MX KING 11.819 18 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 15.478 19 WORAPOT THONGDONMAUN THA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 15.838 20 PASSKON SANLUANG THA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 15.851

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

Race two in the Underbone class saw Laksana take the narrowest of wins over Bahauddin.

Just 0.056s off the leading duo was Zainul Fuadzi, holding off Aditya Fauzi for the final podium position.

Arai Laksana

“I thank Pak Haji Putra for gifting me this wildcard opportunity. For that reason, I did not want to disappoint the team. It was a tough battle with many extremely good riders and I could only do my best. I am very happy with the win today.”

Bahauddin holds a clear lead in the standings on 136-points, closest is Wardhana on 79-points and Wawan Wello on 72 – tied with Vittoni.

Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Diff 1 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 15:37.299 2 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 15:37.299 3 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 0.056 4 ADITYA FAUZI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 0.203 5 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS HONDA RSX150 R 0.613 6 MD AKID AZIZ MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 0.83 7 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 0.873 8 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 1.36 9 FAHMI BASAM INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 1.939 10 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 2.105 11 PACHARAGORN THA HONDA RSX150 R 2.228 12 ILHAM EFFENDI INA HONDA SUPRA GTR150 2.257 13 PASSKON SANLUANG THA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 3.064 14 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA YAMAHA SNIPER 150 11.902 15 RIO ANDRIYANTO INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 20.513 16 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 25.474 17 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 42.543 18 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 50.484 19 WAWAN WELLO INA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 50.495 20 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 01:00.8

Underbone 150 cc Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Total 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 136 2 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA 79 3 WAWAN WELLO INA 72 4 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 72 5 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 71 6 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS 70 7 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS 60 8 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 57 9 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI 52 10 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 49 11 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS 39 12 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA 38 13 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 30 14 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS 28 15 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS 25 16 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS 23 17 ADITYA FAUZI INA 22 18 REYNALDI PRADANA INA 20 19 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPING THA 17 20 AHMAD FAZLI SHAM MAS 16 21 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZI INA 16 22 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE 16 23 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI 15 24 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 15 25 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 14 26 PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG THA 12 27 PASSKON SANLUANG THA 12 28 FAHMI BASAM INA 9 29 RIO ADRIYANTO INA 8 30 M. GILANG AKBAR ROLAND INA 6 31 MD IQBAL AMRI MAS 5 32 ARASH TSUNAMI KAMARUDIN MAS 5 33 ILHAM EFFENDI INA 4 34 MD SHAFIQ EZZARIQ MAS 4 35 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE 2

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

Hiroki Ono was untouchable in the opening TVS Asia One Make race, claiming victory for Japan ahead of compatriot Taiyo Saito by a massive 7.352-seconds.

Second through fifth were hard fought between, Saito, Rosli, Malahuan and Aldy, with Rosli claiming the final podium position.

Hiroki Ono

“As the race began, I pushed 100% and in the middle of the race, I made sure that I kept a distance with the troop behind. It was not very easy and I have to keep the tires for Race 2. I foresee that it would be much tougher tomorrow. Overall, I am very happy to be back here and join the team for yet another excellent challenge.”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Diff 1 HIROKI ONO JPN 14:07.383 2 TAIYO SAITO JPN 7.352 3 MD RAMDAN ROSLI MAS 7.608 4 VORAPONG MALAHUAN THA 7.696 5 DECKY TIARNO ALDY INA 7.928 6 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED MAS 8.607 7 RUSMAN FADHIL INA 9.187 8 ARSYAD RUSYDI SIN 16.887 9 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA 17.090 10 FUGO TANAKA JPN 26.499 11 DARANPOB THONGYOY THA 28.457 12 KERWIN EINS CHANG PHI 28.501 13 CHIRANTH VISHWANATH IND 29.648 14 KY AHMED IND 30.186 15 JAGAN KUMAR IND 33.659

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2

Hiroki Ono took the race two win as well, by a narrower but still over five-seconds and collected a new lap record to boot.

Runner-up was Malahuan, with Ramdan Rosli half a second off in third. The rest of the field were much more distant, Decky Aldi closest in fourth 11.236s off the leaders

Hiroki Ono

“I am so happy today to have made a new lap record at 44. But Race 2 was very easy for me as I began pushing 100% from the start. With that, I managed to draw a fine gap ahead of the troop. This weekend started difficult for me to be honest but I changed some settings and also my riding techniques which helped me during the qualifying session. I am very happy and thanks to the TVS Team as well as my Japanese fans and sponsors.”

Malahuan now holds a narrow lead of 126-points over Ramdan Rosli (118). Decky Aldy third on 112-points.

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 HIROKI ONO JPN 14:03.365 2 VORAPONG MALAHUAN THA 5.043 3 MD RAMDAN ROSLI MAS 5.606 4 DECKY TIARNO ALDY INA 11.236 5 TAIYO SAITO JPN 13.232 6 RUSMAN FADHIL INA 13.438 7 ARSYAD RUSYDI SIN 14.860 8 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA 21.234 9 KERWIN EINS CHANG PHI 21.824 10 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED MAS 23.661 11 DARANPOB THONGYOY THA 25.219 12 KY AHMED IND 26.896 13 CHIRANTH VISHWANATH IND 26.967 14 FUGO TANAKA JPN 27.253 15 JAGAN KUMAR IND 43.216

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings