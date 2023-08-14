2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championships
Round Four – Mandalika, Indonesia
Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1
The opening Asia Superbike bout kicked off in stifling heat at Mandalika with Markus Reiterberger momentarily in front, before Zaqhwan Zaidi made a surprise move into the lead.
Zaqhwan maintained this position through lap two, now with Azlan and Kasma in tow. Reiterberger was now running fourth while Haruki managed his pace in fifth.
Reiterberger began making his moves as the race progressed and with seven laps to go, it was all about managing the tyres in the sweltering conditions. As the race passed the halfway mark Reiterberger hit the lead and set about stretching a gap over Zaqhwan.
Meanwhile in sixth, Aussie Lachlan Epis was on the charge and moved past Yuki Ito. Kasma was playing catch up too and tried to close the gap to Haruki.
Azlan was recovering from a slot start to the race and had closed down the riders ahead of him and with two laps to go he squeezed past Epis.
Heading into the final lap Reiterberger had an almost five-second lead. Second place went down to the line between Andi and Zaidi, with Zaidi losing out by less than a tenth of a second.
Markus Reiterberger
“My start was not so good. Anyway, it still arrived at the first position at the first corner. I braked at a latest possible point and suddenly and I saw the red Honda passing by from the inside and realised, oh, it was late and it definitely destroyed my rhythm a little bit. I nearly crashed at turn three but I tried to manage it as much as possible. I felt amazing on the machine and I didn’t push too much. I tried to do a constant smooth flow till the end. The machine was very fast and I thank my team for such an awesome machine. At the moment, it is easy to ride but like I said, the plans can change very quickly. We have to keep an eye open for the race tomorrow.”
Lachlan Epis crossed the line seventh.
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|MARKUS REITERBERGER
|BMW M1000 RR
|16:05.242
|2
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+4.908
|3
|MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+4.986
|4
|HARUKI NOGUCHI
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+7.934
|5
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|BMW M1000 RR
|+11.160
|6
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|+12.478
|7
|LACHLAN EPIS
|BMW M1000 RR
|+12.557
|8
|YUKI ITO
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|+13.367
|9
|JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+30.017
|10
|OSAMA MAREAI
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|+57.811
|11
|TEO YEW JOE
|BMW M1000 RR
|1 Lap
Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2 Cancelled
Noguchi Haruki, who finished second with SDG Honda Racing at the Suzuka 8 Hours, crashed at turn ten in the second Superbike race at Mandalika, which led to the cancellation of the race so he could be given medical attention on the circuit. We believe he suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition at a hospital in Lombok.
Reiterberger leads the series on 143-points.
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|MARKUS REITERBERGER
|GER
|143
|2
|HARUKI NOGUCHI
|JPN
|105
|3
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|INA
|101
|4
|MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI
|MAS
|100
|5
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|MAS
|88
|6
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|MAS
|71
|7
|JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT
|THA
|40
|8
|PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK
|THA
|37
|9
|KEMINTH KUBO
|THA
|30
|10
|YUKI ITO
|JPN
|29
|11
|LACHLAN EPIS
|AUS
|29
|12
|ANTHONY KEITH WEST
|AUS
|23
|13
|KEISUKE MAEDA
|JPN
|22
|14
|KOTA ARAKAWA
|JPN
|21
|15
|TEO YEW JOE
|MAS
|21
|16
|REI TOSHIMA
|JPN
|17
|17
|KOUSUKE AKIYOSHI
|JPN
|14
|18
|SHINICHI NAKATOMI
|JPN
|10
|19
|TAKUMA KUNIMINE
|JPN
|10
|20
|OSAMA MAREAI
|YEM
|6
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1
The opening Supersport 600 race saw Helmi Azman claim the win, leading home a distant Idham Pawi and Soichiro Minamimoto.
Behind the podium-getters, Keito Abe and Arbi Aditama closed out the top five, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat not far off in sixth.
Helmi Azman
“It was a great job by the team who has prepared an excellent machine. I was not very comfortable yesterday but I am truly grateful that I was able to do great today. It was a really hot day today and the race was tough partly because of the weather. In the beginning, I tried not to push too much to manage the tires. Also, with the experience from yesterday, we have a flat tire, twice so I tried to control the pace today. It was not until the last two laps that I pushed further and I am very satisfied for today’s win.”
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|HONDA CBR600RR
|16:32.170
|2
|KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI
|HONDA CBR600RR
|0.484
|3
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|1.275
|4
|KEITO ABE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|2.300
|5
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|2.966
|6
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|HONDA CBR600RR
|3.203
|7
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|6.999
|8
|GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|9.056
|9
|PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI
|HONDA CBR600RR
|9.736
|10
|MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|11.903
|11
|REI MATSUOKA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|16.995
|12
|RATTHAPONG WILAIROT
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|17.322
|13
|AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR
|HONDA CBR600RR
|23.758
|14
|ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|38.147
|15
|SHA JUNTONG
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|39.723
SuperSports 600 cc Race 2
Minamimoto was the victor in race two, 0.515-seconds clear of Nakarin who was chased to the line by Adenanta.
Azroy Hakeem and Keito Abe tounded out the top five, with Arbi Aditama not far off in sixth, but the rest of the field more distant.
Soichiro Minamimoto
“Today’s race was only 8-laps and it was tough. We any issues with the rear tires and I was able to keep a good pace until the final lap. We know we were strong and I waited till the last two laps to push further. So, finally I managed to win. I am extremely happy and I want to thank the team and all the Yamaha supporters.”
Pawi holds the Supersport lead, however Nakarin and Minamimoto are tied on 120-points in second, with Keito Abe not far off on 115, and Helmi Azman on 113.
SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|13:15.649
|2
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|HONDA CBR600RR
|0.515
|3
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|0.642
|4
|AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR
|HONDA CBR600RR
|1.466
|5
|KEITO ABE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|2.617
|6
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|3.277
|7
|MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|6.384
|8
|KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI
|HONDA CBR600RR
|7.829
|9
|ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|8.714
|10
|SHA JUNTONG
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|31.996
|Not Qualified
|DNF
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|HONDA CBR600RR
|DNF
|DNF
|GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|DNF
|DNF
|RATTHAPONG WILAIROT
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|DNF
|DNF
|REI MATSUOKA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|DNF
|DNF
|PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI
|HONDA CBR600RR
|DNF
SuperSports 600 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Model
|Total
|1
|KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|146
|2
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|THA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|120
|3
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|120
|4
|KEITO ABE
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|115
|5
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|113
|6
|AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|63
|7
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|60
|8
|RATTHAPONG WILAIROT
|THA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|53
|9
|PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI
|THA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|47
|10
|GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|37
|11
|ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|30
|12
|GERRY SALIM
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|25
|13
|AHMAD AFIF AMRAN
|MAS
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|24
|14
|SHA JUNTONG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|24
|15
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|21
|16
|YUTA DATE
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|18
|17
|MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|15
|18
|KENGO NAGAO
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|11
|19
|MOTOHARU ITO
|JPN
|HONDA CBR600RR
|10
|20
|SHO NISHIMURA
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|10
|21
|SHOTA ITE
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|8
|22
|REI MATSUOKA
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|5
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1
Herjun Atna Firdaus topped the opening Asia Production 250 race, 0.570-seconds clear of Aldi Mahendra, with Wahyu Nugroho claiming third.
Rheza Arens just missed out on the podium in fourth, less than two-tenths away from a podium, but it was a bigger gap to fifth placed Faerozi, and larger again to Cao Viet Nam who led the group of riders from sixth through tenth.
Herjun Atna Firdaus
“In the beginning of the race, I tried to manage my tire but at the same time, I enjoyed the race and went on a good speed to ensure that there is a comfortable gap between me and the rider behind me. It was a good race to be honest, taking the win at my home- circuit. There is another race tomorrow so, will keep my fingers crossed.”
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat
|Motorcycle
|Diff
|1
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|17:59.708
|2
|ALDI SATYA MAHENDRA
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|0.570
|3
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|1.054
|4
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|1.240
|5
|MUHAMMAD FAEROZI
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|3.582
|6
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|6.195
|7
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|6.258
|8
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|6.430
|9
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|6.625
|10
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|KAWASAKI NINJA 250
|6.724
|11
|REYNALDO C. RATUKORE
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|13.937
|12
|ALIEF ADAMSYAH
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|14.217
|13
|MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|15.130
|14
|FELIX PUTRA MULYA
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|21.357
|15
|MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|21.546
|16
|KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|21.797
|17
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|21.820
|18
|CHIHIRO ISHII
|JPN
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|38.615
|19
|LIU CHUN MEI
|TPE
|KAWASAKI NINJA 250
|38.932
|20
|NGUYEN DUC THANH
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|39.441
|21
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|49.165
|22
|LEONG NANG TSE
|HKG
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|1:05.131
|23
|PANCHAPOL JARUNGDITKUL
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|1:05.657
|24
|MUKLADA SARAPUECH
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|1:15.600
|25
|IRFAN ARDIANSYAH
|INA
|KAWASAKI NINJA 250
|1:29.513
Asia Production 250 cc Race 2
It was another win in race two for Herjun Atna Firdaus, this time even more dominant, winning by 2.440-seconds.
Ahrens narrowly held onto second, just 0.046 clear of Irfan Ardiansyah, with Nugroho, Kiandra and Iyoshi all not far behind.
Herjun Atna Firdaus
“In the beginning, it was not so good. I hit another rider and that made me lose my position. But I believed in myself and I had a good pace here so I took a step-by-step approach to move upstream into P1. Eventually, I managed to make a gap. With that, I was able to stay focus and continue to race without much pressure.”
Ahrens now leads the standings on 155-points, Firdaus clawing closer in second with 149-points, and Pratama a distant third on 100-points.
Asia Production 250 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Diff
|1
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|18:03.881
|2
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|2.440
|3
|IRFAN ARDIANSYAH
|INA
|KAWASAKI NINJA 250
|2.486
|4
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|2.619
|5
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|2.753
|6
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|KAWASAKI NINJA 250
|2.828
|7
|REYNALDO C. RATUKORE
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|8.409
|8
|MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|8.471
|9
|FELIX PUTRA MULYA
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|12.590
|10
|ALIEF ADAMSYAH
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|12.659
|11
|MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|12.801
|12
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|13.105
|13
|WATCHARIN TUBTIMON
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|13.392
|14
|KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|13.507
|15
|NGUYEN DUC THANH
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|37.613
|16
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|38.252
|17
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|39.176
|18
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|47.972
|19
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|49.519
|20
|LEONG NANG TSE
|HKG
|YAMAHA YZF-R25
|49.878
|21
|PANCHAPOL JARUNGDITKUL
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|1:12.735
Asia Production 250 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|155
|2
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|149
|3
|VEDA EGA PRATAMA
|INA
|100
|4
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|76
|5
|IRFAN ARDIANSYAH
|INA
|64
|6
|JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN
|THA
|58
|7
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|57
|8
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|55
|9
|MUKLADA SARAPUECH
|THA
|54
|10
|MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL
|MAS
|47
|11
|MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH
|INA
|44
|12
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|32
|13
|MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI
|MAS
|31
|14
|WATCHARIN TUBTIMON
|THA
|30
|15
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|27
|16
|ALDI SATYA MAHENDRA
|INA
|20
|17
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|20
|18
|KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL
|IND
|18
|19
|MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH
|INA
|14
|20
|REYNALDO C. RATUKORE
|INA
|14
|21
|NI TIAN
|CHN
|10
|22
|FELIX PUTRA MULYA
|INA
|9
|23
|CHIHIRO ISHII
|JPN
|8
|24
|LIU CHUN MEI
|TPE
|8
|25
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|7
|26
|TOSHIKI SENDA
|JPN
|6
|27
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|3
|28
|LI RUIE YUN
|TPE
|2
|29
|YOSHIHIRO TOYOHARA
|JPN
|1
|30
|NGUYEN DUC THANH
|VIE
|1
Underbone 150 cc Race 1
The hard fought Underbone class saw Izzat Nazirul claim the race one win, from Akid Aziz, with nothing to separate the duo.
John Emerson rounded out the podium, making it a Yamaha 1-2-3.
Izzat Nazirul
“I am extremely happy with the win today. It was truly a tough one especially at the last turn, knowing that another rider was close behind. Nevertheless, I am glad that my strategy worked today. It was all about being among the front troop and maintaining the momentum. There is another race to go tomorrow and so we shall see how that goes.”
Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|ap
|1
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|15:36.338
|2
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|15:36.338
|3
|JOHN EMERSON INGUITO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER
|0.337
|4
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|0.708
|5
|WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|0.723
|6
|MD SHAFIQ RASOL
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|0.745
|7
|ADITYA FAUZI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|0.896
|8
|GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA
|INA
|YAMAHA SNIPER
|1.279
|9
|RIO ANDRIYANTO
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|1.363
|10
|M. GILANG AKBAR ROLAND
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|1.469
|11
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER
|1.563
|12
|WAWAN WELLO
|INA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|1.652
|13
|MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|1.792
|14
|MD HAFIZA ROFA
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|2.056
|15
|MD IZAM IKMAL
|MAS
|HONDA RSX150 R
|2.118
|16
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|8.909
|17
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING
|11.819
|18
|MD IZZAT ZAIDI
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|15.478
|19
|WORAPOT THONGDONMAUN
|THA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|15.838
|20
|PASSKON SANLUANG
|THA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|15.851
Underbone 150 cc Race 2
Race two in the Underbone class saw Laksana take the narrowest of wins over Bahauddin.
Just 0.056s off the leading duo was Zainul Fuadzi, holding off Aditya Fauzi for the final podium position.
Arai Laksana
“I thank Pak Haji Putra for gifting me this wildcard opportunity. For that reason, I did not want to disappoint the team. It was a tough battle with many extremely good riders and I could only do my best. I am very happy with the win today.”
Bahauddin holds a clear lead in the standings on 136-points, closest is Wardhana on 79-points and Wawan Wello on 72 – tied with Vittoni.
Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Diff
|1
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|15:37.299
|2
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|15:37.299
|3
|HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|0.056
|4
|ADITYA FAUZI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|0.203
|5
|MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN
|MAS
|HONDA RSX150 R
|0.613
|6
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|0.83
|7
|MD HAFIZA ROFA
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|0.873
|8
|MD SHAFIQ RASOL
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|1.36
|9
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|1.939
|10
|MD IZZAT ZAIDI
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|2.105
|11
|PACHARAGORN
|THA
|HONDA RSX150 R
|2.228
|12
|ILHAM EFFENDI
|INA
|HONDA SUPRA GTR150
|2.257
|13
|PASSKON SANLUANG
|THA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|3.064
|14
|GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA
|INA
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|11.902
|15
|RIO ANDRIYANTO
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|20.513
|16
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|25.474
|17
|GIAN CARLO MAURICIO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|42.543
|18
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG
|THA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|50.484
|19
|WAWAN WELLO
|INA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|50.495
|20
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|01:00.8
Underbone 150 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|136
|2
|GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA
|INA
|79
|3
|WAWAN WELLO
|INA
|72
|4
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|72
|5
|MD SHAFIQ RASOL
|MAS
|71
|6
|MD HAFIZA ROFA
|MAS
|70
|7
|MD IZZAT ZAIDI
|MAS
|60
|8
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|57
|9
|JOHN EMERSON INGUITO
|PHI
|52
|10
|WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA
|INA
|49
|11
|MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES
|MAS
|39
|12
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|38
|13
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|30
|14
|MD IZAM IKMAL
|MAS
|28
|15
|MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS
|MAS
|25
|16
|MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN
|MAS
|23
|17
|ADITYA FAUZI
|INA
|22
|18
|REYNALDI PRADANA
|INA
|20
|19
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPING
|THA
|17
|20
|AHMAD FAZLI SHAM
|MAS
|16
|21
|HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZI
|INA
|16
|22
|NGUYEN ANH TUAN
|VIE
|16
|23
|GIAN CARLO MAURICIO
|PHI
|15
|24
|DIMAS JULI ATMOKO
|INA
|15
|25
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|14
|26
|PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG
|THA
|12
|27
|PASSKON SANLUANG
|THA
|12
|28
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|9
|29
|RIO ADRIYANTO
|INA
|8
|30
|M. GILANG AKBAR ROLAND
|INA
|6
|31
|MD IQBAL AMRI
|MAS
|5
|32
|ARASH TSUNAMI KAMARUDIN
|MAS
|5
|33
|ILHAM EFFENDI
|INA
|4
|34
|MD SHAFIQ EZZARIQ
|MAS
|4
|35
|NGUYEN HUU TRI
|VIE
|2
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1
Hiroki Ono was untouchable in the opening TVS Asia One Make race, claiming victory for Japan ahead of compatriot Taiyo Saito by a massive 7.352-seconds.
Second through fifth were hard fought between, Saito, Rosli, Malahuan and Aldy, with Rosli claiming the final podium position.
Hiroki Ono
“As the race began, I pushed 100% and in the middle of the race, I made sure that I kept a distance with the troop behind. It was not very easy and I have to keep the tires for Race 2. I foresee that it would be much tougher tomorrow. Overall, I am very happy to be back here and join the team for yet another excellent challenge.”
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Diff
|1
|HIROKI ONO
|JPN
|14:07.383
|2
|TAIYO SAITO
|JPN
|7.352
|3
|MD RAMDAN ROSLI
|MAS
|7.608
|4
|VORAPONG MALAHUAN
|THA
|7.696
|5
|DECKY TIARNO ALDY
|INA
|7.928
|6
|MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED
|MAS
|8.607
|7
|RUSMAN FADHIL
|INA
|9.187
|8
|ARSYAD RUSYDI
|SIN
|16.887
|9
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|17.090
|10
|FUGO TANAKA
|JPN
|26.499
|11
|DARANPOB THONGYOY
|THA
|28.457
|12
|KERWIN EINS CHANG
|PHI
|28.501
|13
|CHIRANTH VISHWANATH
|IND
|29.648
|14
|KY AHMED
|IND
|30.186
|15
|JAGAN KUMAR
|IND
|33.659
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2
Hiroki Ono took the race two win as well, by a narrower but still over five-seconds and collected a new lap record to boot.
Runner-up was Malahuan, with Ramdan Rosli half a second off in third. The rest of the field were much more distant, Decky Aldi closest in fourth 11.236s off the leaders
Hiroki Ono
“I am so happy today to have made a new lap record at 44. But Race 2 was very easy for me as I began pushing 100% from the start. With that, I managed to draw a fine gap ahead of the troop. This weekend started difficult for me to be honest but I changed some settings and also my riding techniques which helped me during the qualifying session. I am very happy and thanks to the TVS Team as well as my Japanese fans and sponsors.”
Malahuan now holds a narrow lead of 126-points over Ramdan Rosli (118). Decky Aldy third on 112-points.
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|HIROKI ONO
|JPN
|14:03.365
|2
|VORAPONG MALAHUAN
|THA
|5.043
|3
|MD RAMDAN ROSLI
|MAS
|5.606
|4
|DECKY TIARNO ALDY
|INA
|11.236
|5
|TAIYO SAITO
|JPN
|13.232
|6
|RUSMAN FADHIL
|INA
|13.438
|7
|ARSYAD RUSYDI
|SIN
|14.860
|8
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|21.234
|9
|KERWIN EINS CHANG
|PHI
|21.824
|10
|MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED
|MAS
|23.661
|11
|DARANPOB THONGYOY
|THA
|25.219
|12
|KY AHMED
|IND
|26.896
|13
|CHIRANTH VISHWANATH
|IND
|26.967
|14
|FUGO TANAKA
|JPN
|27.253
|15
|JAGAN KUMAR
|IND
|43.216
TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|VORAPONG MALAHUAN
|THA
|126
|2
|MD RAMDAN ROSLI
|MAS
|118
|3
|DECKY TIARNO ALDY
|INA
|112
|4
|MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED
|MAS
|108
|5
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|89
|6
|FUGO TANAKA
|JPN
|79
|7
|HIROKI ONO
|JPN
|75
|8
|TAIYO SAITO
|JPN
|71
|9
|ARSYAD RUSYDI
|SIN
|54
|10
|KY AHMED
|IND
|52
|11
|KERWIN EINS CHANG
|PHI
|46
|12
|DARANPOD THONGYOY
|THA
|44
|13
|JAGAN KUMAR
|IND
|36
|14
|DEEPAK RAVIKUMAR
|IND
|20
|15
|RUSMAN FADHIL
|INA
|19
|16
|CHIRANTH VISHWANATH
|IND
|16
|17
|LOUIS ABELHARD
|INA
|13
|18
|MIU NAKAHARA
|JPN
|13