Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/19108

Campaign number – TI_04-1918900

Date last published – 12 August 2021

Supplier details – HQVA PTY LTD

Husqvarna Motorcycle Models

701 Vitpilen, 701 Svartpilen

Year range – 2018-2020

Affected units – 236

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The gear teeth on the license plate holder and swingarm may be mounted in the incorrect position, which can result in loosening of the rear wheel spindle nut. If the rear wheel spindle nut becomes loose this will affect the handling, braking and/or acceleration of the vehicle.

What are the hazards?

This would increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the occupants and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Affected owners should contact an authorised HUSQVARNA dealer ASAP to make an appointment to have the vehicle fixed free of charge.

Contact name – Husqvarna Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact website – www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.au