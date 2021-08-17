Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2021/19108
Campaign number – TI_04-1918900
Date last published – 12 August 2021
Supplier details – HQVA PTY LTD
Husqvarna Motorcycle Models
701 Vitpilen, 701 Svartpilen
Year range – 2018-2020
Affected units – 236
What are the defects?
The gear teeth on the license plate holder and swingarm may be mounted in the incorrect position, which can result in loosening of the rear wheel spindle nut. If the rear wheel spindle nut becomes loose this will affect the handling, braking and/or acceleration of the vehicle.
What are the hazards?
This would increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the occupants and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Affected owners should contact an authorised HUSQVARNA dealer ASAP to make an appointment to have the vehicle fixed free of charge.
Contact name – Husqvarna Customer Service
Contact phone – 1800 644 771
Contact website – www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.au