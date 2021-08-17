All ProMX events officially on hold due to national restrictions

The ProMX Management Team has today stated that all remaining ProMX events scheduled are currently on hold due to the current national landscape around COVID-19 State Border Restrictions.

The ProMX Management has added they will continue to work tirelessly on plans to ensure that the remaining rounds of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores are run as soon as it is safe and practical to do so. More information will be released to competitors, teams and fans in the coming weeks outlining the remaining rounds of the Championship.

ProMX Management acknowledged how difficult this period is for teams, competitors, and host clubs, thanking them for their patience and understanding during this difficult time.

2021 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar

Round Date Location Status Round 5 25-Jul Wodonga, VIC Postponed/On Hold Round 6 8-Aug QMP, QLD Postponed/On Hold Round 7 & 8 14-15 August Coolum, QLD Postponed/On Hold Round 9 & 10 4-5 September Gillman, SA Postponed/On Hold

Vegas to Reno

Ricky Brabec has finished runner up at the 2021 running of the Vegas to Reno event, with the Dalton Shirey and Jacob Argubright duo taking top honours as a team in the longest one-day off-road race held in the United States.

The 800-kilometre race, which kicked off near bustling Las Vegas, covered part of Nevada’s wild west, passing through mining towns such as Goldfield, Tonopah and Mina before crossing the finish line in Carson City. The race served as a fine day for training and preparation in the build-up to the forthcoming 2022 Dakar Rally.

Although Ricky had previously won the Vegas to Reno on three occasions, this edition of the arduous race proved to be a hazard-filled slog, as Johnny Campbell – organiser of the team’s logistics – accurately pointed out.

Ricky, who completed the course in less than eight hours, kept up a swift pace in spite of a minor crash early in the competition, with no serious physical consequences, but enough to merit two unplanned stops for the Monster Energy Honda Team rider.

This effectively ruled out any chances for Brabec – riding the entire race aboard the Honda CRF450 RALLY alone – of challenging for the top spot.

Ricky Brabec – P2

“It was a tough race this year in the Las Vegas to Reno. I got away from a good second-placed starting position, but I hit a rock early on and it caused a lot of pain in my foot throughout the rally. I pushed hard the whole race, but I crashed once and had to change the wheel towards the end. I kept my team busy, who supported me through the unexpected setbacks. Congratulations to Dalton and Jake, who rode well. Thanks to the JCR team, Honda, HRC and Monster Energy for their support – I’ll be back next year to reclaim the number 1!”

2021 Vegas to Reno Rally Results

Pos Rider Man Time 1 Shirey/Argubright Husqvarna 7:44’10 2 Ricky Brabec Honda 7:53’53 3 Hintz/Hunter KTM 8:03’26 4 Zane Roberts Beta 8:07’45 5 Jeff Trulove KTM 8:12’31 6 Joseph Wasson Beta 8:19’35 7 Gregory Pheasant Honda 8:36’17 8 Jim Herrero Yamaha 8:45’13

2021 AJMX latest victim of Covid with postponement

The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club in consultation with Motorcycling Australia, have made the tough decision to postpone the 2021 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships (AJMX) due to COVID-19 pandemic impacting Australia.

The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club have put in significant work in recent months to ensure the Championship could go ahead, however with current State Government border restrictions and lockdowns across the nation it is not currently possible to hold the Championships which were to be held at Rockhampton, September 28-October 2.

The event sees the best junior racers from across the country attend the five-day Championships, but the safety of competitors, families, teams, and officials are paramount. The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club thanked riders, families, and event sponsors for their understanding.

The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club is monitoring and evaluating the evolving State border restrictions in an attempt to reschedule the Championship with an announcement to follow in the coming weeks.

Higlett set for AORC return on Beta 430

ISDE Winner and former Australian Off-Road Championship Champion Fraser Higlett will return to AORC aboard his new red beast, the Beta 430 when racing gets back on track.

The 21-year-old Queenslander, who finished third in the E3 class last year is chomping at the bit to get back racing in the national Championship.

The dream team of Beta and Higlett came together after John Hafey, who previously worked at Husqvarna moved to Beta Motors Australia as the National Sales and Marketing Manager.

Fraser Higlett

“We’ve been together since I started racing and he moved to Beta and the opportunity came up to start a racing team with Beta in Australia, and we made it happen. The bike is awesome I honestly can’t fault anything about it. The thing is unreal. Dead set, I hopped on it with full stock suspension, and I felt comfortable straight away. I’ve never been able to do that straight away on a new bike.”

Higlett has spent the past few months training hard and competing in his state off road series, but it is the AORC where he wants to rumble. He missed the first two rounds of the Championship earlier this year, but is determined to make an impact when the Championship resumes.

“This year I will be competing in the E2 class on the 430 Beta. I’ve just always sort of liked the 430 in the class which seems to be the obvious choice. The E2 class is a really competitive class in the AORC and we will see where we end up. It’s the first year on a Beta so we are not expecting massive things, but I personally feel there is a lot of potential this year and hopefully we can get on the podium in the AORC E2 class. That would be the ideal goal. Top three in E2 would be an awesome thing for me in the first year on the Beta, that’s what I’m aiming for. We just need this COVID to go away… I’d like to compete in the ISDE again. Beta is a really close-knit supportive family environment and I hope there is an opportunity to go overseas. But first I want to see how I go in Australia and then see what opportunities are available.”

36 champs crowned at AMA Amateur National MX Championship

The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship held Aug. 2-7, saw hundreds of the USA’s top motocross racers descend on the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and when the dust cleared, 33 riders claimed AMA No. 1 plates in 36 classes.

Among them was Yamaha rider Levi Kitchen, who earned AMA championships in 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport, one of the most competitive classes at this year’s event, as well as winning the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which is presented annually to the amateur motocross racer with the most promising professional career.

Here’s the full list of winners and their score-cards.

Open Pro Sport: Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (3-1-1)

250 Pro Sport: Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (3-1-2)

450 B: Chase Prince, Petersburg, Tenn., Honda (3-1-1)

450 B Limited: Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu, Ariz., Husqvarna (1-3-2)

450 C: Brennan Schofield, Canada, Yamaha (3-2-5)

250 B: Nick Romano, Bayside, N.Y., Yamaha (1-1-1)

250 B Limited: Matti Jorgensen Jr., Pompano, Fla., KTM (2-3-1)

250 C: Brandon Bollino, Essex, Ill., Yamaha (2-2-1)

250 C Limited: Nico Long, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (1-1-2)

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Gabe Holland, Winterville, Ga., KTM (1-1-2)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Evan Ferry, Largo, Fla., Husqvarna (1-2-2)

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Caden Braswell, Shalimar, Fla., KTM (5-2-1)

125 C: Keegan Rowley, Channahon, Ill., KTM (3-1-1)

Women: Sophia Phelps, St. George, Utah, Kawasaki (2-1-1)

Supermini 1 (12-15): Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., KTM (1-1-1)

Supermini 2 (13-16): Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill., Kawasaki (4-2-2)

65cc (7-9): Elliott Bowsher, Cornelius, Ohio, GASGAS (2-1-1)

65cc (10-11): Vincent Wey, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (3-1-1)

85cc (10-12): Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki (1-1-1)

Girls (11-16): Kyleigh Stallings, Austin, Texas, Husqvarna (1-1-1)

125cc (12-17) B/C: Evan Ferry, Largo, Fla., Husqvarna (2-1-1)

College (18-24): Justin Cokinos, Hanover, Mass., GASGAS (1-2-2)

Junior (25+): Heath Harrison, Salisbury, N.C., Honda (1-2-2)

Vet (30+): Broc Peterson, Delta, Ohio, (1-1-2)

Senior (40+): Edward Walston, Pinetops, N.C., KTM (2-3-1)

Senior (45+): Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., Husqvarna (1-1-1)

Masters (50+): Keith Johnson, Carver, Mass., Kawasaki (2-1-1)

Mini-E (4-6) Jr.: Talon Hinson, Clovis, Calif., KTM (1-2-2)

51cc (4-6) Shaft Dr. LTD: Carter Schutte, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha (1-1-1)

51cc (4-6) Limited: Kannon Zabojnik, Rowlett, Texas, Cobra (1-1-3)

51cc (7-8) Limited: Sawyer Gieck, Alpine, Wyo., Cobra (2-1-1)

65cc (7-9) Limited: Tayce Morgan, Lehi, Utah, GASGAS (1-2-5)

65cc (10-11) Limited: Carson Wood, Zephyrhills, Fla., GASGAS (2-1-1)

85cc (10-12) Limited: Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, KTM (2-2-1)

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14): Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki (3-2-2)

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15): Thomas Wood, Cairo, Ga., KTM (1-2-1)

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing re-signs Jeremy Martin

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. has confirmed that Jeremy Martin will return with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

The two-time 250MX Champion returned to the team this season and has shown strength as a title contender and a lot of perseverance coming back from injuries. He boasts back-to-back overall victories in the 250 class and looks to keep building on his success with the team.

Jeremy Martin – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to be back with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. I haven’t had the year I was hoping for, so I’m very grateful to do what I love and have another opportunity to race my butt off for some championships next year. The team and I have had a lot of success together over the years, and we look to build on that.”

2021 Australian Senior Track championship moved to Queensland, October 2-3

Due to COVID-19 State border restrictions the 2021 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships have been moved to the weekend of October 2 and 3, at Mick Doohan Raceway, Banyo, Queensland.

The Championship were scheduled for September 4 and 5, however due to extended State lockdowns and border restrictions the event has now been moved. The North Brisbane Junior MCC will host the Championships with a full fields of 10 Championship classes expected following the success of the Track Championships held at Tamworth, NSW earlier this year.

Classes of competition will include:

Pro 250 100cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (MX)

Pro 450 250cc 2-stroke & 450cc 4-stroke (MX)

MX Open 500cc 2-stroke & Over 300cc 4-stroke (MX)

250cc Slider Up to 250cc

500cc Slider Up to 500cc

Slider Open Unlimited 460cc and over

Pro Open Women Unlimited (MX)

Sidecar Up to 1100cc

ATV Open Up to 550cc 2-stroke & 700cc 4-stroke

ATV Open Women Up to 550cc 2-stroke & 700cc 4-stroke

Jarred Brook who earlier this year had success at Tamworth will be hoping to repeat his 2019 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships results (the last time the Championship was held) where he swept the competition in the MX Open, Pro 450 and Pro Open classes.

2021 Australian Junior Track joins Covid postponements

The Gunnedah Motorcycle Club have been forced to postpone the 2021 Australian Junior Track Championship due to COVID-19 border closures and restrictions.

The championship was slated to be held September 17 and 18, however with current border restrictions and their impact on riders and family’s ability to attend the Championship, the tough decision has been made to postpone the two-day championship. The Gunnedah Motorcycle Club and Motorcycling Australia are currently working together to find an alternative date to allow the Championship to run, with further information to follow in the next week.

2021 Australian Trial Championship postponed

Due to the COVID-19 border restrictions and State lockdowns the 2021 Australian Trial Championship, which were to be held in Queensland, October 2-3 at the Western District Trials Club, have been postponed.

With nation-wide State border restrictions and lockdowns continuing the Western District Trials Club, for the health and safety of competitors and officials, have decided to postpone the Championship. An alternative date is being sought.

Barcia and Mosiman miss Unadilla due to injuries

GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia did not line up at the Unadilla MX National laast weekend after suffering a big practice crash during the recent break from racing. His 250MX teammate, Michael Mosiman, also endured a practice crash during the time off and will joined Barcia on the sidelines.

Barcia, Round 6 overall winner in the 450MX class, suffered a pretty big crash last week during a routine practice session. After consulting with his doctor, the New York native took the rest of this week off and will be re-assessing for future races.

Justin Barcia

“I’m definitely disappointed to say I won’t be heading to Unadilla this weekend – I’m a New York guy and it’s one of my favorite races – but I want to make sure I’m going there to win and if I’m not able to do that, I need to take my time and get back to 100%. I’m definitely going to miss the whole team there, all the supportive fans and of course being on the gate and racing for those wins but I’ll see everyone very soon.”

As for Mosiman, the 250MX class front-runner experienced a separate practice crash while preparing for the Unadilla National. Despite being pretty banged up, Mosiman hopes to return to racing at Budds Creek for Round 9.

Michael Mosiman

“I am super bummed that I’m not going to be able to race Unadilla, I was looking forward to it and felt really good. I feel like I’ve got a lot of momentum at my back right now but I’m going to take the time to heal up 100% and be right so I can race at the front of the pack. I’ve already missed a race and I’m out for the championship so it’s better for me to race at 100% than to go and try to salvage at less than that. We’ll come back stronger hopefully very soon.”

Zmarzlik makes the Swedish SGP win number four in 2021

World champion Bartosz Zmarzlik overcome his early setup struggles to claim his fourth FIM Speedway Grand Prix win of 2021 at the Swedish SGP in Malilla on Saturday. The Pole collected five race points in his opening four heats to leave himself at risk of a disastrous exit before the semi-finals.

But Zmarzlik won his final heat, his semi and then the final, which saw him defeat Artem Laguta and home hero Fredrik Lindgren to top the podium and extend his SGP World Championship advantage over Laguta to three-points.

Riders were forced to get to grips with changing track conditions following heavy rain in the afternoon. Zmarzlik admits he and his team worked hard in the pits to perfect their bike setup, and he was delighted to get it right when it mattered most to follow up his Malilla triumph in 2017.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am very happy because it was the second time I have won in Malilla. For me it is unbelievable. I love racing here. The start of the meeting was not so easy for me. It was very hard to find the setups. In every ride, I changed something – the ignition, jets and sprockets; every time it was different. I feel for my fifth race it was a little bit better. I changed it for the semi-final and had good speed. Before the final, I changed it again, but only a little bit. Then it was good. But I am very happy with today’s result – I won and I did everything I could. Again it was a good night, but now I am focused on the next round. Keep your fingers crossed for Togliatti and I will see you soon.”

Zmarzlik will be keen to continue his incredible form at the Togliatti SGP on August 28, but his nearest rival Laguta will also have his sights set on a big night in his home country.

The Russian-born rider topped the heat score chart with 14 race points tonight, but Zmarzlik got the better of him when it mattered most in the final to take 20 championship points, leaving Laguta with 18. Zmarzlik leads the standings on 121, with Laguta close behind on 118. The world #7 was still pleased with his night in Sweden, though.

Artem Laguta

“It’s an absolutely great feeling to be in the top three and drinking the champagne – it’s something special. I am very happy about that. It was a tough competition and I knew it was going to be very tough in Malilla. After the first race, we swapped the bike and that was a good choice. We worked hard to get the best speed from the bike. The whole team put a lot of effort in and the bike was working very well. Bartek and I are so very close and we know it’s going to be a fight until the end. There is no room for mistakes. I will be focused with the whole team to score as many points as we can, to get the best speed from the bikes and to get to finals. That’s the major thing. Thank you to my team and my sponsors. I am very happy and I will see you in Togliatti!”

Third-placed Lindgren was content with his night, but admits top two Zmarzlik and Laguta have too much speed for the competition currently.

Fredrik Lindgren – P3

“I feel pretty good. I think I executed this meeting really well. I was feeling fast all night. It was just a shame I couldn’t make it happen in the final. Again, Zmarzlik and Artem Laguta were too strong. Congratulations to both of them. They are one step ahead of the rest of us at the moment. I finished in third place, but overall I am very happy. I wish I could have won. It didn’t happen this time. But I thought I rode really well in pretty tough conditions early on after the rain.”