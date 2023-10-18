2024 Husqvarna Norden 901

Two years on from its highly anticipated introduction, the Husqvarna Norden 901 receives some technical upgrades for 2024.

The lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) now offers ten different options of rear wheel slip, each engaged by the rider when the optional Explorer Mode is activated. This broad range of options guarantees there is a setting to suit all riders and abilities.

Additional enhancements include a revised exhaust system that ensures EURO 5+ compliance, new Hazard Warning lights, and a new and easily accessible USB port under the dashboard.

Retaining its comfortable ergonomics, lightweight construction, WP APEX suspension, the Norden 901 continues to offer great versatility.

The overall finish and build quality of the Norden 901 is highlighted by the premium components as well as the new grey and yellow graphics.

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Technical highlights

New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive appearance

Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip with optional Explorer Mode engaged

New exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance

New USB port on the side of the dashboard

New Hazard Warning system

The Norden 901 2024 will be available from February 2024 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand.