Ultraviolette F77 & F99

Ultraviolette’s F77 made its grand debut in Europe at EICMA, alongside the unveiling of their F99 Factory Racing platform, which the brand boasts is the ‘first Indian two-wheeler with state-of-the-art battery technology and avionics-inspired vehicle electronics.’

Ultraviolette launches the F77 in Europe with deliveries starting in Q2 2024 with three variants – the Shadow, Laser, and Airstrike. The F77 produces 100 Nm of peak torque and 30 kW (40 bhp) of peak power from the 10.3 kWh battery pack, meaning it remains A2 complaint. Three ride modes are also offered: Glide, Combat, Ballistic, retaining the aviation theme.

Pricing is expected to be between 9,000 to 11,000 Euro in Europe subject to federal/state government incentives and taxes.

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform

Ultraviolette’s plans extend beyond International-spec F77, with the world premiere of F99 Factory Racing Platform, offering a fully-faired motorcycle with advanced battery technology and drivetrain innovations.

The motorcycle incorporates carbon fibre in the construction of its Active Aerodynamics including the panels and winglets. The Active Aerodynamics are integrated at two pivotal locations on the F99 – an air shield, acting as an air windshield, and two front cowl ducts, channelling air to the motor that compresses and releases it through vanes. This mechanism optimises airflow over the rider’s helmet to reduce drag.

Another innovation is the ‘Air-Blade’, a segment of side fairing, adapting to lean angles to enhance downforce during cornering. Multiple additional winglets are strategically positioned at front and rear of the vehicle to fine-tune aerodynamic efficiency. The F99 boasts a top speed of 265 km/h.

The liquid-cooled motor on the F99 produces maximum power of 120 bhp (90 kW), with a three-second 0 to 100 km/h time, alongside an aero drag coefficient of 0.45 and kerb weight of 178 kg.

The launch of the F99 is anticipated to take place in 2025.