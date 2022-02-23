Indian Pursuit

Overnight Indian revealed a new motorcycle that they hope will propel them up the touring sales charts.

Featuring the liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine, a chassis-mounted fairing, and loads of touring amenities, the 2022 Indian Pursuit stakes a bold claim ‘as the most capable and refined American touring machine on the road.’ We will have to find out for ourselves if that rings true down the track but for now we can bring you this preview of the model for you to make up your own mind about whether Indian’s claim might stack up, or not…

The Indian Pursuit builds on the successful platform launched with the Indian Challenger with the liquid-cooled PowerPlus motor, along with a cast lightweight aluminium frame, chassis-mounted fairing, premium running gear and state-of-the-art electronics.

At the heart of the Pursuit is the smooth Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus engine, a 1768cc, liquid-cooled V-twin that delivers (121 hp) and 178Nm (131 ft-lbs) of torque. Overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder deliver V-twin performance from a powertrain that features a six-speed transmission with true overdrive, assist clutch to reduce clutch effort, and hydraulic valve lash adjusters and camshaft chain tensioners for a low maintenance and reliable powerplant. The Indian Pursuit features a refined PowerPlus calibration, which improves low-speed drivability and further enhances the rider experience.

The adjustable windscreen and vented lower fairings provide protection from the elements. Integrated driving lights in the lower fairings improve visibility at night and in colder weather, heated grips keep riders’ hands warm while the Pursuit’s new Heated Touring Comfort seat helps cosset those buns.

A premium cargo trunk and spacious saddlebags combine for more than 133 litres of power-locking storage – allowing riders to pack everything they need for longer rides.

Keeping the rider informed, the Pursuit comes with the glove-friendly, industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen display that offers Apple CarPlay, GPS with turn-by-turn navigation and a multitude of bike data to customise your view.

The Indian Pursuit features an all-new electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox, which allows riders to adjust their preload for optimal comfort and handling under varying conditions. Whether riding solo, two-up or carrying more cargo – the electronically adjustable rear suspension preload is managed from the convenience of the bike’s infotainment system. The new electronic preload is also available as an accessory upgrade for all Indian Challenger models.

Radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide progressive stopping power backed up by a Bosch IMU to add cornering control to the dynamic traction control and ABS for precise cornering, maximised braking, and also cues the traction control system.

The Indian Pursuit Limited will be available in Black Metallic and the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse will be available in Black Smoke and Silver Quartz Smoke. We have made enquiries with Indian Motorcycles Australia about local pricing and delivery schedules but have received no reply as yet.