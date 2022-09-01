2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 4

Team Great Britain have extended their World Trophy lead on Day 4 of the 2022 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE), winning the stage and now holding a four-minute lead over Team Spain, who hold just a 10-second gap to Team Italy. It was a rough day for Team Australia, who dropped down to 15th, now 2:40m23.17 off the lead, a huge blow-out compared to the 14m gap after Day 3, with Todd Waters forced to retire.

Day 4 saw riders repeating Loop Two from Day 3, once again heading south into the Loziere region, for another run of the two-hundred-and-twenty-kilometre course which properly tested the now race-weary FIM ISDE competitors. This again featured five special tests, including the challenging ST2 Volcan du Bonjour by MOTUL and the equally tough ST4 Rauret by AIROH.

Team Italy retains the Junior lead, marginally increasing their lead, with Team Finland current runner-up with two days left to run, and Team Australia holding third place with a three-minute buffer back to Team Great Britain.

Team Great Britain also holds the Women’s World Trophy lead, 11m30s clear of Team France, with Team Australia in third, 14m11s off leading pace. Team US lost their lead with the crash of Brandy Richards dropping to sixth.

World Trophy Team

Great Britain continues to establish themselves as the nation to beat in this year’s FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) following a World Trophy class win on Day Four.

Securing their third victory of the week, Great Britain topped the World Trophy classification in Le Puy-En-Velay, France by a very sizeable one minute and nine seconds. With two days of the FIM ISDE remaining, they are now over four minutes in front of Spain, who moved up to second place overall today.

A repeat of yesterday’s two hundred-and-twenty-kilometre-long course, Day Four saw the battle-weary competitors pushed to the limits on the rough and physically demanding terrain. For Great Britain it was a day that again went in their favour. Behind them though and the fight for second ramped up between Italy and Spain.

The Spaniards pushed on to claw back time lost to the Italians. With Italy missing a beat, it allowed Spain to finish forty-two seconds ahead and as a result take over the runner-up overall position by five seconds.

Josep Garcia – Team Spain

“We raced our way back into contention today, it’s been a good day for the team. We’re doing a good job and pushing at one hundred percent. We’ll try again tomorrow to keep this fight.”

With Day Five bringing a new course, expect Italy to go on the attack tomorrow.

Holding steady in fourth, France enjoyed another consistent day in the FIM ISDE. Although unable to bridge the gap to the top three, they are however holding everyone else at bay.

Sweden also rode strong to take fifth. The Swedes have made inroads into the United States lead over them. They now trail fifth placed United States by less than two minutes with two days to go.

Team Australia dropped to 15th, as a result of Todd Waters having to retire.

World Trophy Team Day 4 Results POS RIDER DAY 4 TOT GAP 1 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:32′ 16. 28 9:32m38.53 200 HOLCOMBE Steve 37′ 44. 57 201 WATSON Nathan 37′ 18. 67 202 ETCHELLS Jed 38′ 57. 19 203 MCCANNEY Jamie 38′ 15. 85 2 TEAM SPAIN 2:33′ 25. 77 9:36m48.29 4m09 20 SANS Marc 39′ 24. 26 21 BETRIU Jaume 38′ 14. 03 22 GARCIA Josep 36′ 39. 95 23 CORTES Bernat 39′ 07. 53 3 TEAM ITALY 2:34′ 08. 07 9:36m53.48 4m14 10 VERONA Andrea 37′ 04. 44 11 OLDRATI Thomas 38′ 34. 89 12 SALVINI Alex 38′ 31. 96 13 BERNARDINI Samuele 39′ 56. 78 4 TEAM FRANCE 2:35′ 31. 95 9:41m27.15 8m48 180 DE CLERCQ Till 39′ 25. 54 181 CHARLIER Christophe 39′ 20. 25 182 BLANJOUE Hugo 37′ 52. 48 183 LE QUERE Leo 38′ 53. 68 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:40′ 21. 34 9:46m16.57 13m38.04 30 RUSSELL Kailub 38′ 54. 07 31 TOTH Joshua 39′ 01. 12 32 MICHAEL Layne 39′ 02. 98 33 OLIVEIRA Dante 43′ 23. 17 6 TEAM SWEDEN 2:37′ 30. 42 9:48m09.96 15m31.43 40 PERSSON Mikael 38′ 07. 19 41 ELOWSON Albin 38′ 29. 30 42 GRELSSON Joakim 40′ 32. 41 43 LJUNGSTROM Oskar 40′ 21. 52 7 TEAM FINLAND 2:41′ 57. 29 10:08m08.43 35m29.90 120 JUUPALUOMA Pyry 40′ 23. 04 121 POHJOLA Eemil 40′ 16. 60 122 HANNINEN Antti 40′ 56. 18 123 JUUPALUOMA Peetu 40′ 21. 47 8 TEAM BELGIUM 2:45′ 24. 85 10:13m31.80 40m53.27 90 WILLEMS Erik 39′ 30. 41 91 VANHOENACKER Dimitri 43′ 50. 17 92 LOUIS Tim 42′ 19. 49 93 DAMIAENS Dietger 39′ 44. 78 9 TEAM GERMANY 2:47′ 23. 10 10:22m53.65 50m15.12 100 SPACHMULLER Yanik 41′ 45. 71 101 MULLER Philipp 41′ 17. 94 102 ROBBACH Paul 42′ 29. 09 103 GORNER Florian 41′ 50. 36 10 TEAM CHILE 2:51′ 56. 56 10:43m24.07 1:10m45.54 190 PAKCIARZ Nicolas 41′ 53. 03 191 BORGONO Joaquin 42′ 15. 03 192 COLLANTES Luciano 43′ 16. 62 193 MIRANDA Vicente 44′ 31. 88 …15 TEAM AUSTRALIA 4:58′ 12. 37 12:13m01.70 2:40m23.17 210 MILNER Daniel 38′ 45. 73 211 WATERS Todd 3:00’00. 00 212 GREEN Josh 39′ 56. 05 213 WILKSCH Andrew 39′ 30. 59

E1

Italy’s Andrea Verona leads the E1 class after Day 4, by almost three-minutes, leading Zach Pichon and Jamie McCanney, while Daniel Milner is top Australian in fifth, with Kyron Bacon holding a top-ten spot in 10th.

Josh Green sits 16th, with Blake Hollis 25th and Jess Gardiner 50th.

E1 Results – Day 4 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA 2:20’06.74 2 PICHON Zachary FRA 2:22’59.95 3 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR 2:24’12.03 4 OLDRATI Thomas ITA 2:24’27.67 5 MILNER Daniel AUS 2:24’32.58 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR 2:25’31.85 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN 2:26’24.92 8 DE CLERCQ Till FRA 2:26’37.80 9 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA 2:27’07.91 10 BACON Kyron AUS 2:27’34.91 …16 GREEN Josh AUS 2:30’35.18 …25 HOLLIS Blake AUS 2:33’34.75 …50 GARDINER Jessica AUS 2:48’00.59

E2

Spain’s Josep Garcia holds the E2 lead after Day 4, leading Britain’s Nathan Watson and Steve Holcombe, with Aussie efforts led by Korey McMahon in 19th, with Emelie Karlsson in 49th and Ebony Nielsen in 54th.

E2 Results – Day 4 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP 2:19’06.89 2 WATSON Nathan GBR 2:20’57.99 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR 2:21’56.66 4 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA 2:23’25.70 5 ELOWSON Albin SWE 2:24’51.44 6 RUSSELL Kailub USA 2:25’10.15 7 SALVINI Alex ITA 2:25’11.16 8 MICHAEL Layne USA 2:26’01.49 9 TOTH Joshua USA 2:26’11.22 10 CHARLIER Christophe FRA 2:26’39.76 …19 MCMAHON Korey AUS 2:32’03.15 …49 KARLSSON Emelie AUS 2:54’30.65 …54 NIELSEN Ebony AUS 3:01’38.70

E3

Mikael Persson retains a narrow lead over Jaume Betriu after Day 4, with Leo Le Quere once again completing the top three. Andrew Wilksch sits eighth, five-minutes off the lead.

E3 Results – Day 4 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 PERSSON Mikael SWE 2:23’23.85 2 BETRIU Jaume ESP 2:23’55.31 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA 2:24’43.89 4 AHLIN Max SWE 2:26’13.12 5 SANS Marc ESP 2:26’36.43 6 FARGIER Luc FRA 2:26’43.45 7 LESIARDO Morgan ITA 2:27’48.82 8 WILKSCH Andrew AUS 2:28’32.78 9 DAMIAENS Dietger BEL 2:29’10.73 10 WALTON Alex GBR 2:30’33.50

Junior World Trophy

It was business as usual for Italy’s juniors today, winning the Junior World Trophy classification for the fourth day in a row. Chipping away at building their race lead, Italy gained another twenty-three seconds on Finland, who sit in second place. That sees them extended their advantage at the top of the time sheets to two minutes and thirty-three seconds.

Proving unbreakable so far in this year’s race defending Junior World Trophy champions Italy keep doing everything right. Finland put on an attack with strong rides from Roni Kytonen (Honda) and Hermanni Haljala (TM), but it was not enough to rattle their rivals.

Ending their day in third, Australia placed under one minute behind Italy today to maintain their podium placing in this year’s FIM ISDE.

Great Britain took fourth on Day Four, but only just as Spain finished twenty-two seconds behind them in fifth.

Great Britain still look safe for a top four result in this year’s event, holding a three and a half minute plus advantage over Spain.

The fight for sixth remains tight between the Czech Republic and New Zealand. The Czech Republic hold a one minute and three second lead over New Zealand in seventh.

France’s Zach Pichon was the fastest Junior World Trophy rider for the fourth day running. The Sherco rider was sixth overall today as he battles for a top five position in the overall classification.

Junior World Trophy Results Day 4

POS RIDER DAY 4 TOT GAP 1 TEAM ITALY 1:58′ 44. 68 7:26m33.94 – LESIARDO Morgan 39′ 25. 53 RINALDI Enrico 39′ 55. 17 SPANU Claudio 39′ 23. 98 2 TEAM FINLAND 1:59′ 08. 29 7:29m07.15 2m33.21 HALJALA Hermanni 39′ 45. 41 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 40′ 14. 58 KYTONEN Roni 39′ 08. 30 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:59′ 43. 91 7:33m12.81 6m38.87 BACON Kyron 38′ 52. 12 MCMAHON Korey 40′ 03. 68 HOLLIS Blake 40′ 48. 11 4 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:02′ 02. 47 7:36m15.52 9m41.58 GORDON Aaron 41′ 12. 56 WALTON Alex 40′ 01. 04 EDMONDSON Harry 40′ 48. 87 5 TEAM SPAIN 2:02′ 24. 53 7:39m58.99 13m25.05 FONTOVA Albert 40′ 21. 88 SANCHEZ Adria 41′ 26. 57 PANDO Julio 40′ 36. 08 6 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 2:03′ 36. 80 7:42m36.15 16m02.21 PITEL Zdenek 40′ 32. 44 SKUTA Matej 40′ 55. 34 KALNY Jaroslav 42′ 09. 02 7 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 2:03′ 58. 58 7:43m39.01 17m05.07 SCOTT James 39′ 47. 22 WATTS Thomas 41′ 41. 44 YEOMAN Will 42′ 29. 92 8 TEAM NETHERLANDS 2:06′ 06. 45 7:52m41.19 26m07.25 JOCHEMS Tommie 42′ 05. 34 BOKSLAG Mike 41′ 34. 41 ZOMER Marc 42′ 26. 70 9 TEAM PORTUGAL 2:08′ 33. 57 7:59m51.96 33m18.02 CLEMENTE Tomas 43′ 19. 45 ROCHA Frederico 43′ 15. 78 SILVA Renato 41′ 58. 34 10 TEAM BELGIUM 2:09′ 31. 58 8:03m46.48 37m12.54 TICHOUX Florian 43′ 06. 26 NIJS Dante 42′ 29. 52 VANDERHEYDEN Mika 43′ 55. 80 11 TEAM AUSTRIA 2:10′ 08. 65 8:07m39.73 41m05.79 SCHNOLZER Marcel 42′ 27. 61 RINNER David 45′ 09. 52 HECHER Thomas 42′ 31. 52

Women’s World Trophy

Day Four of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw a dramatic change in the Women’s World Trophy competition. After dominating proceedings, the United States exited the race midway through the day when race leader Brandy Richards (KTM) crashed out.

Great Britain was quick to inherit the race lead and with two days remaining now hold an eleven minute and thirty second lead over France.

Proving once again that nothing is ever certain in FIM ISDE until the end of Day Six, there was great shock on Day Four when the United States lost their lead. A crash from Richards – who also led the individual classification – forced her to retire and with it ended their hopes of defending their Women’s World Trophy crown.

Lying second to the United States in this year’s title fight, Great Britain ended today as the surprise leaders. There was added glory for Great Britain, with Jane Daniels also taking victory.

Rosie Rowett – Team Great Britain

“It’s been a huge surprise for us to end today as the leaders, but it goes to show that anything can happen in the FIM ISDE, I hope Brandy is ok and I feel for the United States, but I guess this part of racing too. While we have got a pretty big lead in the race over France, we can’t take anything for granted tomorrow.”

Women’s World Trophy Results Day 4