2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 4
Team Great Britain have extended their World Trophy lead on Day 4 of the 2022 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE), winning the stage and now holding a four-minute lead over Team Spain, who hold just a 10-second gap to Team Italy. It was a rough day for Team Australia, who dropped down to 15th, now 2:40m23.17 off the lead, a huge blow-out compared to the 14m gap after Day 3, with Todd Waters forced to retire.
Day 4 saw riders repeating Loop Two from Day 3, once again heading south into the Loziere region, for another run of the two-hundred-and-twenty-kilometre course which properly tested the now race-weary FIM ISDE competitors. This again featured five special tests, including the challenging ST2 Volcan du Bonjour by MOTUL and the equally tough ST4 Rauret by AIROH.
Team Italy retains the Junior lead, marginally increasing their lead, with Team Finland current runner-up with two days left to run, and Team Australia holding third place with a three-minute buffer back to Team Great Britain.
Team Great Britain also holds the Women’s World Trophy lead, 11m30s clear of Team France, with Team Australia in third, 14m11s off leading pace. Team US lost their lead with the crash of Brandy Richards dropping to sixth.
World Trophy Team
Great Britain continues to establish themselves as the nation to beat in this year’s FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) following a World Trophy class win on Day Four.
Securing their third victory of the week, Great Britain topped the World Trophy classification in Le Puy-En-Velay, France by a very sizeable one minute and nine seconds. With two days of the FIM ISDE remaining, they are now over four minutes in front of Spain, who moved up to second place overall today.
A repeat of yesterday’s two hundred-and-twenty-kilometre-long course, Day Four saw the battle-weary competitors pushed to the limits on the rough and physically demanding terrain. For Great Britain it was a day that again went in their favour. Behind them though and the fight for second ramped up between Italy and Spain.
The Spaniards pushed on to claw back time lost to the Italians. With Italy missing a beat, it allowed Spain to finish forty-two seconds ahead and as a result take over the runner-up overall position by five seconds.
Josep Garcia – Team Spain
“We raced our way back into contention today, it’s been a good day for the team. We’re doing a good job and pushing at one hundred percent. We’ll try again tomorrow to keep this fight.”
With Day Five bringing a new course, expect Italy to go on the attack tomorrow.
Holding steady in fourth, France enjoyed another consistent day in the FIM ISDE. Although unable to bridge the gap to the top three, they are however holding everyone else at bay.
Sweden also rode strong to take fifth. The Swedes have made inroads into the United States lead over them. They now trail fifth placed United States by less than two minutes with two days to go.
Team Australia dropped to 15th, as a result of Todd Waters having to retire.
World Trophy Team Day 4 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|DAY 4
|TOT
|GAP
|1
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|2:32′ 16. 28
|9:32m38.53
|200
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|37′ 44. 57
|201
|WATSON Nathan
|37′ 18. 67
|202
|ETCHELLS Jed
|38′ 57. 19
|203
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|38′ 15. 85
|2
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:33′ 25. 77
|9:36m48.29
|4m09
|20
|SANS Marc
|39′ 24. 26
|21
|BETRIU Jaume
|38′ 14. 03
|22
|GARCIA Josep
|36′ 39. 95
|23
|CORTES Bernat
|39′ 07. 53
|3
|TEAM ITALY
|2:34′ 08. 07
|9:36m53.48
|4m14
|10
|VERONA Andrea
|37′ 04. 44
|11
|OLDRATI Thomas
|38′ 34. 89
|12
|SALVINI Alex
|38′ 31. 96
|13
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|39′ 56. 78
|4
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:35′ 31. 95
|9:41m27.15
|8m48
|180
|DE CLERCQ Till
|39′ 25. 54
|181
|CHARLIER Christophe
|39′ 20. 25
|182
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|37′ 52. 48
|183
|LE QUERE Leo
|38′ 53. 68
|5
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:40′ 21. 34
|9:46m16.57
|13m38.04
|30
|RUSSELL Kailub
|38′ 54. 07
|31
|TOTH Joshua
|39′ 01. 12
|32
|MICHAEL Layne
|39′ 02. 98
|33
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|43′ 23. 17
|6
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:37′ 30. 42
|9:48m09.96
|15m31.43
|40
|PERSSON Mikael
|38′ 07. 19
|41
|ELOWSON Albin
|38′ 29. 30
|42
|GRELSSON Joakim
|40′ 32. 41
|43
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|40′ 21. 52
|7
|TEAM FINLAND
|2:41′ 57. 29
|10:08m08.43
|35m29.90
|120
|JUUPALUOMA Pyry
|40′ 23. 04
|121
|POHJOLA Eemil
|40′ 16. 60
|122
|HANNINEN Antti
|40′ 56. 18
|123
|JUUPALUOMA Peetu
|40′ 21. 47
|8
|TEAM BELGIUM
|2:45′ 24. 85
|10:13m31.80
|40m53.27
|90
|WILLEMS Erik
|39′ 30. 41
|91
|VANHOENACKER Dimitri
|43′ 50. 17
|92
|LOUIS Tim
|42′ 19. 49
|93
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|39′ 44. 78
|9
|TEAM GERMANY
|2:47′ 23. 10
|10:22m53.65
|50m15.12
|100
|SPACHMULLER Yanik
|41′ 45. 71
|101
|MULLER Philipp
|41′ 17. 94
|102
|ROBBACH Paul
|42′ 29. 09
|103
|GORNER Florian
|41′ 50. 36
|10
|TEAM CHILE
|2:51′ 56. 56
|10:43m24.07
|1:10m45.54
|190
|PAKCIARZ Nicolas
|41′ 53. 03
|191
|BORGONO Joaquin
|42′ 15. 03
|192
|COLLANTES Luciano
|43′ 16. 62
|193
|MIRANDA Vicente
|44′ 31. 88
|…15
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|4:58′ 12. 37
|12:13m01.70
|2:40m23.17
|210
|MILNER Daniel
|38′ 45. 73
|211
|WATERS Todd
|3:00’00. 00
|212
|GREEN Josh
|39′ 56. 05
|213
|WILKSCH Andrew
|39′ 30. 59
E1
Italy’s Andrea Verona leads the E1 class after Day 4, by almost three-minutes, leading Zach Pichon and Jamie McCanney, while Daniel Milner is top Australian in fifth, with Kyron Bacon holding a top-ten spot in 10th.
Josh Green sits 16th, with Blake Hollis 25th and Jess Gardiner 50th.
E1 Results – Day 4 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|2:20’06.74
|2
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|2:22’59.95
|3
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|2:24’12.03
|4
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|2:24’27.67
|5
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|2:24’32.58
|6
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|2:25’31.85
|7
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|2:26’24.92
|8
|DE CLERCQ Till
|FRA
|2:26’37.80
|9
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|2:27’07.91
|10
|BACON Kyron
|AUS
|2:27’34.91
|…16
|GREEN Josh
|AUS
|2:30’35.18
|…25
|HOLLIS Blake
|AUS
|2:33’34.75
|…50
|GARDINER Jessica
|AUS
|2:48’00.59
E2
Spain’s Josep Garcia holds the E2 lead after Day 4, leading Britain’s Nathan Watson and Steve Holcombe, with Aussie efforts led by Korey McMahon in 19th, with Emelie Karlsson in 49th and Ebony Nielsen in 54th.
E2 Results – Day 4 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|2:19’06.89
|2
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|2:20’57.99
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|2:21’56.66
|4
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|2:23’25.70
|5
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|2:24’51.44
|6
|RUSSELL Kailub
|USA
|2:25’10.15
|7
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|2:25’11.16
|8
|MICHAEL Layne
|USA
|2:26’01.49
|9
|TOTH Joshua
|USA
|2:26’11.22
|10
|CHARLIER Christophe
|FRA
|2:26’39.76
|…19
|MCMAHON Korey
|AUS
|2:32’03.15
|…49
|KARLSSON Emelie
|AUS
|2:54’30.65
|…54
|NIELSEN Ebony
|AUS
|3:01’38.70
E3
Mikael Persson retains a narrow lead over Jaume Betriu after Day 4, with Leo Le Quere once again completing the top three. Andrew Wilksch sits eighth, five-minutes off the lead.
E3 Results – Day 4 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|2:23’23.85
|2
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|2:23’55.31
|3
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|2:24’43.89
|4
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|2:26’13.12
|5
|SANS Marc
|ESP
|2:26’36.43
|6
|FARGIER Luc
|FRA
|2:26’43.45
|7
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|2:27’48.82
|8
|WILKSCH Andrew
|AUS
|2:28’32.78
|9
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|BEL
|2:29’10.73
|10
|WALTON Alex
|GBR
|2:30’33.50
Junior World Trophy
It was business as usual for Italy’s juniors today, winning the Junior World Trophy classification for the fourth day in a row. Chipping away at building their race lead, Italy gained another twenty-three seconds on Finland, who sit in second place. That sees them extended their advantage at the top of the time sheets to two minutes and thirty-three seconds.
Proving unbreakable so far in this year’s race defending Junior World Trophy champions Italy keep doing everything right. Finland put on an attack with strong rides from Roni Kytonen (Honda) and Hermanni Haljala (TM), but it was not enough to rattle their rivals.
Ending their day in third, Australia placed under one minute behind Italy today to maintain their podium placing in this year’s FIM ISDE.
Great Britain took fourth on Day Four, but only just as Spain finished twenty-two seconds behind them in fifth.
Great Britain still look safe for a top four result in this year’s event, holding a three and a half minute plus advantage over Spain.
The fight for sixth remains tight between the Czech Republic and New Zealand. The Czech Republic hold a one minute and three second lead over New Zealand in seventh.
France’s Zach Pichon was the fastest Junior World Trophy rider for the fourth day running. The Sherco rider was sixth overall today as he battles for a top five position in the overall classification.
Junior World Trophy Results Day 4
|POS
|RIDER
|DAY 4
|TOT
|GAP
|1
|TEAM ITALY
|1:58′ 44. 68
|7:26m33.94
|–
|LESIARDO Morgan
|39′ 25. 53
|RINALDI Enrico
|39′ 55. 17
|SPANU Claudio
|39′ 23. 98
|2
|TEAM FINLAND
|1:59′ 08. 29
|7:29m07.15
|2m33.21
|HALJALA Hermanni
|39′ 45. 41
|PUHAKAINEN Samuli
|40′ 14. 58
|KYTONEN Roni
|39′ 08. 30
|3
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|1:59′ 43. 91
|7:33m12.81
|6m38.87
|BACON Kyron
|38′ 52. 12
|MCMAHON Korey
|40′ 03. 68
|HOLLIS Blake
|40′ 48. 11
|4
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|2:02′ 02. 47
|7:36m15.52
|9m41.58
|GORDON Aaron
|41′ 12. 56
|WALTON Alex
|40′ 01. 04
|EDMONDSON Harry
|40′ 48. 87
|5
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:02′ 24. 53
|7:39m58.99
|13m25.05
|FONTOVA Albert
|40′ 21. 88
|SANCHEZ Adria
|41′ 26. 57
|PANDO Julio
|40′ 36. 08
|6
|TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC
|2:03′ 36. 80
|7:42m36.15
|16m02.21
|PITEL Zdenek
|40′ 32. 44
|SKUTA Matej
|40′ 55. 34
|KALNY Jaroslav
|42′ 09. 02
|7
|TEAM NEW ZEALAND
|2:03′ 58. 58
|7:43m39.01
|17m05.07
|SCOTT James
|39′ 47. 22
|WATTS Thomas
|41′ 41. 44
|YEOMAN Will
|42′ 29. 92
|8
|TEAM NETHERLANDS
|2:06′ 06. 45
|7:52m41.19
|26m07.25
|JOCHEMS Tommie
|42′ 05. 34
|BOKSLAG Mike
|41′ 34. 41
|ZOMER Marc
|42′ 26. 70
|9
|TEAM PORTUGAL
|2:08′ 33. 57
|7:59m51.96
|33m18.02
|CLEMENTE Tomas
|43′ 19. 45
|ROCHA Frederico
|43′ 15. 78
|SILVA Renato
|41′ 58. 34
|10
|TEAM BELGIUM
|2:09′ 31. 58
|8:03m46.48
|37m12.54
|TICHOUX Florian
|43′ 06. 26
|NIJS Dante
|42′ 29. 52
|VANDERHEYDEN Mika
|43′ 55. 80
|11
|TEAM AUSTRIA
|2:10′ 08. 65
|8:07m39.73
|41m05.79
|SCHNOLZER Marcel
|42′ 27. 61
|RINNER David
|45′ 09. 52
|HECHER Thomas
|42′ 31. 52
Women’s World Trophy
Day Four of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) saw a dramatic change in the Women’s World Trophy competition. After dominating proceedings, the United States exited the race midway through the day when race leader Brandy Richards (KTM) crashed out.
Great Britain was quick to inherit the race lead and with two days remaining now hold an eleven minute and thirty second lead over France.
Proving once again that nothing is ever certain in FIM ISDE until the end of Day Six, there was great shock on Day Four when the United States lost their lead. A crash from Richards – who also led the individual classification – forced her to retire and with it ended their hopes of defending their Women’s World Trophy crown.
Lying second to the United States in this year’s title fight, Great Britain ended today as the surprise leaders. There was added glory for Great Britain, with Jane Daniels also taking victory.
Rosie Rowett – Team Great Britain
“It’s been a huge surprise for us to end today as the leaders, but it goes to show that anything can happen in the FIM ISDE, I hope Brandy is ok and I feel for the United States, but I guess this part of racing too. While we have got a pretty big lead in the race over France, we can’t take anything for granted tomorrow.”
Women’s World Trophy Results Day 4
|Pos
|Rider
|D4
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|2:16′ 47. 05
|8:29m58.83
|–
|DANIELS Jane
|43′ 36. 53
|ROWETT Rosie
|45′ 52. 24
|HOLMES Nieve
|47′ 18. 28
|2
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:19′ 05. 02
|8:41m28.83
|11m30.00
|LEMOINE Marine
|46′ 33. 01
|CHAPLOT Elodie
|46′ 31. 44
|MARTEL Justine
|46′ 00. 57
|3
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:20′ 42. 32
|8:44m09.94
|14m11.11
|GARDINER Jessica
|44′ 59. 18
|KARLSSON Emelie
|47′ 36. 55
|NIELSEN Ebony
|48′ 06. 59
|4
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:26′ 21. 72
|9:09m49.00
|39m50.17
|BERZELIUS Hanna
|48′ 24. 48
|BORG NILSSON Emelie
|48′ 36. 36
|AKESSON Linnea
|49′ 20. 88
|5
|TEAM CANADA
|2:54′ 50. 75
|10:01m57.43
|1:31m58.60
|BRODERICK Kristen
|53′ 10. 02
|BOUDREAU Marie-Claude
|1:16′ 14. 86
|TURNER Shelby
|45′ 25. 87
|6
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|4:30′ 14. 10
|10:32m22.73
|2: 02m23.90
|RICHARDS Brandy
|3:00′ 00. 00
|GUTISH Rachel
|45′ 35. 95
|STEEDE Korie
|44′ 38. 15
|7
|TEAM GERMANY
|3:44′ 00. 62
|11:47m02.17
|3:17m03.34
|BUHMANN Samantha
|1:16′ 56. 37
|SCHLOSSER Tanja
|1:07′ 00. 79
|BORCHERS Anne
|1:20′ 03. 46
|8
|TEAM SPAIN
|4:47′ 04. 31
|13:53m00.76
|5:23m01.93
|CALVO Julia
|3:00′ 00. 00
|BADIA Mireia
|44′ 33. 08
|ESTEBAN Nora
|1:02′ 31. 23