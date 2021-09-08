Joel Kelso a Moto3 World Championship rider in 2022

Joel Kelso, who is currently racing in the FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship and won in Portimao, will join the team CIP-Green Power in 2022 on a KTM alongside Kaito Toba.

The 18-year-old Australian raced for the team at the German and Dutch GPs with a 17th place as his best result at the Sachsenring. Next year, Joel Kelso will make his debut in the Moto3 World Championship as a permanent rider for the French squad.

Joel Kelso

“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be with the CIP team in world championship for my first year in world championship. I’m stoked about it. I can’t wait for the adventure and the things I will learn and the great things to come. Overall very excited and happy to be with the team.”

21-year-old Japanese rider Toba scored podium results in the Moto3 World Championship this season which proves the competitiveness of the CIP Green Power package.

Alain Bronec (Team Owner)

“After the two races in Germany and the Netherlands, we decided to rely on Joel Kelso for the next season. He is a promising young Australian rider and we are convinced that he will do well in his first year in the world championship. He is another Australian who will fly our colours just like Remy Gardner did a few years ago. Welcome to Joel!”