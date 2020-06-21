PBM Ducati

Josh Brookes and team-mate Christian Iddon followed up a shake-down at Teesside Motorsport Park earlier this month with a fully blown exclusive test at Croft Circuit this week.

Australian Brookes finished a close runner up after winning ten races in 2019, including a hat-trick at the final round, so aims to go one better when the series gets underway at Donington Park over the weekend of August 7/8/9th.

Joining him in Paul Bird’s team is new recruit Christian Iddon who is now based in the North East and will have an identical factory-supported 1000cc VisionTrack Ducati Panigale V4 R at his disposal for the proposed six-round series.

Brookes was BSB champion in 2015 and is the third most successful rider in the history of the series winning 49 races so far.

Iddon, meanwhile, was the 2019 Rider’s Cup champion despite having suffered a broken leg during the year.

Both riders enjoyed a productive day at Croft where they spent time developing the new bikes following the worldwide shutdown of sport in March, just as the 2020 season was about to start.

The revised calendar for the Bennetts British Superbike Championship will be over six rounds, all featuring three races making 18 rounds in total.

2020 BSB Calendar

Aug 7/9 Rounds 1/2/3 Donington Park (National Circuit) Aug 21/23 Rounds 4/5/6 Snetterton Sept 4/6 Rounds 7/8/9 Silverstone (National Circuit) – Behind Closed Doors Sept 18/20 Rounds 10/11/12 Oulton Park Oct 2/4 Rounds 13/14/15 Donington Park (GP Circuit) Oct 16/18 Rounds 16/17/18 Brands Hatch (GP Circuit)

