JUST1 J22 Helmet

JUST1 have just introduced the new J22 helmet, successor of the revolutionary J12, and the most advanced helmet to come from the brand yet.

With patented and exclusive new technical features and style, the J22 is a result of 10 years of continuous research and development on the experiences and successes of the J12.

That includes S.D.C. or Sequential Density Construction, , with the J22 designed to manage linear and rotational energy to the head during impacts through this system. The S.D.C comprises of two layers, the EPP (red) and EPS (grey) shells, each using specific materials of differing density to manage energy from different intensity impacts.

The tried and tested ventilation system allows for proper extraction of heat and is designed to maximize airflow to your head, allowing for a cooler ride in even warm weather conditions.

Attention was also paid to the metal membrane integrated on the chin air vent, which makes it less likely that rubble and flying debris could penetrate those areas.

The E.R.C. System is a technical feature designed to speed up and make the removal of a helmet from the rider’s head simpler and safer.

Pulling a single button, located in the central/front part of the chin guard, gives the possibility to remove the entire inner lower part, consisting in two cheek pads and the front EPP of the chin guard. Once removed, with a single movement, it gives more space and access to the head of an injured rider.

The JUST1 J22 runs four shell sizes in the normal helmets and in the 3K carbon-fibre shells, alongside four EPS and EPP sizes.

The new Peak Release System is also fitted, with a flat shaped removable and washable inner liner. ProTX antimicrobial lining treatment is also run to keep things fresh.

There’s also a fully ventilated EPS-lined chin bar, integrated vented roost guard, and both nine intake and six exhaust vents for the ultimate in breathability.

The J22 is ECE certified, and weighs 1250 g ±/-50g.

In the box you’ll receive a padded helmet bag, cloth helmet bag, cleaning cloth, decorative stickers and user manual, and spare parts which include spare peak, peak extension, anti-glare sticker for under the peak, action camera mounting point, and hydration hose retention clips.

You can check out the full JUST1 range and the J22 at the Ficeda Accessories website (link).