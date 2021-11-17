Intuitive Cube phone mounts

If you’re looking for a mobile phone mounting solution for your motorcycle, check out new Intuitive-Cube range, which Moto National Accessories are now bringing in to Australia.

The Intuitive-Cube collection includes a variety of cases for different phones, bar mounts, phone mounts and various accessories to suit a variety of different needs and uses.

At the moment that includes a variety of iPhone specific cases for various iPhone 11 and 12 models, as well as a X-Guard Splash Proof Bag or Universal Holder which are suitable for many phones. A Drop-proof Holder is also available for additional protection from falling.

Universal mounts designed to be stuck to your phone or case are also available, with Infinity Mounts for flat and curved surfaces, as well as a Universal Kit with two-piece black and green mounts. Infinity Mounts also come in a brushed metal finish or carbon-fibre style, while an Adapter and Mount kit is also available.

Handlebar mounts come in a variety of options, from a Small Tube Mount, to a regular Handlebar Mount, with an X-Guard Mirror Mount also available. An X-Guard Suction Mount also offers additional placement options, while an XGuard Handlebar Mount with Safety Lock is ideal for rougher riding. Various Stem Hole Mounts of different diameters are also available.

Finally there is a range of accessories, including the X-Guard Sport Armband in small and large sizes, or the X-Guard Belt Clip. A three-axis shock absorber is also available, as well as a GoPro adapter.

To check out the range see the Intuitive-Cube Australian website – https://www.intuitive-cube.com.au.