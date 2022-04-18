Kawasaki and Adidas get foot loose

Born out of a shared passion for forward thinking design and unrelenting innovation, this season, Adidas Originals and Kawasaki join forces to celebrate the history and future of ZX with a unique take on the ZX 5K BOOST silhouette.

Kawasaki has been at the forefront of the motorcycle manufacturing industry for decades. Known for its aesthetic approach, the brand’s signature sport-bike brand – ZX – served as the inspiration for the adidas design team when they first introduced the original ZX500 sneaker in 1984.

Taking cues from Kawasaki’s instantly recognizable design philosophy of motorcycle and colour palette, the collaborative ZX 5K BOOST boasts a Black TPU overlay and eye stays, Kawasaki green accents, a semi-transparent Black ripstop vamp, and a Kawasaki Ninja logo on the toe-box.

The sneaker is capped off with electroplated lace tips, shoe jewellery and heel pieces, as well as co-branded sock liners. Packaged in a custom box with a printed graphic of the latest Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, filled with tissue paper bearing a printed Kawasaki motorcycle sketch.

The launch of the adidas Originals and Kawasaki collaborative partnership is accompanied by an evocative campaign film which pays homage to Japanese motorbike culture by taking the viewer on an unexpected journey through the city’s streets.

The collaborative ZX 5K BOOST Kawasaki sneaker will be available in Australia through the Kawasaki online shop. They will not be available through Kawasaki Dealerships.

The purchasing portal will open on Thursday, 14th April 2022. The registration and purchasing links will initially be sent to members of Kawasaki Team Green Australia.