Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – REC-004992

Campaign number – DAK470A

Original published date – 4 November 2021

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle Dealers

Contact email – info@kawasaki.com.au

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

Kawasaki W800 (EJ800B)

Year range – 2019-2021

Affected units – 45

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The exhaust pipe mounting nuts may not have been sufficiently tightened during production. The nuts may become loose and/or the nuts and collar of the exhaust pipe may fall off.

What are the hazards?

A loss of the collar of the exhaust pipe during operation increases the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can return the affected vehicle/s to their original selling dealer if possible, or alternately, to an authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealership so that the recall may be completed.