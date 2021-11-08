Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – REC-004992
Campaign number – DAK470A
Original published date – 4 November 2021
Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD
Contact name – Authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle Dealers
Contact email – info@kawasaki.com.au
Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au
Kawasaki W800 (EJ800B)
Year range – 2019-2021
Affected units – 45
What are the defects?
The exhaust pipe mounting nuts may not have been sufficiently tightened during production. The nuts may become loose and/or the nuts and collar of the exhaust pipe may fall off.
What are the hazards?
A loss of the collar of the exhaust pipe during operation increases the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners can return the affected vehicle/s to their original selling dealer if possible, or alternately, to an authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealership so that the recall may be completed.