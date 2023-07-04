2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Rounds One & Two – Appin
Images by RbMotoLens
Appin played host to the opening two rounds of the 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) over the weekend, with racing over Saturday and Sunday marking the first instalments of the six round season.
With both rounds following the same program of Qualifying, Superpole for the top six Pro 450 riders, and four races varying in length from 6 to 15 laps through the day across both Flat Track and TT circuits, Mick Kirkness (Pro 450), Cameron Dunker (Junior Lites), Jed Fyffe (Junior 85) and Shane Gale (Clubman Open) are now our current class series leaders.
Dave Maddock
“It’s always nervous at the start of a race weekend, and especially the series opener, but we had an incredible weekend of close racing in every class. I can’t thank the Macarthur club enough, and in particular, Greg Heatly for all his work in delivering an amazing race track, as well as the team of officials, volunteers, entrants and in particular, spectators, for coming out to support the event and their favourite riders. I think more than a few riders realised this weekend that with 24 races and 6 qualifying sessions, there’s a lot of opportunity to earn points in the AFTN, and it will take more than one bad result to ruin a season. I can’t wait to get to Brisbane for rounds three and four.”
Round 1 – Flat Track
A more traditional layout, Appin’s impeccably prepared Skyline Flat Track circuit saw Billy Van Eerde top the Pro 450 combined time sheets before Matt Davies put down an impressive Superpole lap to take Pole for the day.
It was Mick Kirkness that would go on to win with 1-1-2-2 score card over the races.
Junior lites saw three different race winners between Lachlan Russell, Cameron Dunker and Bodie Paige, with the five points for Qualifiying fastest and a win in the final race of the day giving Russell the overall after tying on points with Dunker.
Jed Fyffe was fast from the start, earning the five points as fastest qualifier in Junior 85 and it proved to be the difference as Fyffe and Jake Paige finished the day with two wins and two seconds apiece.
Clubman Open saw three winners across the four races with Rory Hutchinson, Shane Gale and Lee Hunter (aboard a KTM SX-F 250 against the bigger 450 machines) taking race wins but it was a consistent Hutchinson taking the round overall win.
Pro 450 Round One Overall – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|Honda
|55
|55
|50
|50
|210
|2
|Jarred BROOK
|Husqvarna
|50
|50
|55
|43
|198
|3
|Matthew DAVIES
|Husqvarna
|5
|38
|40
|46
|46
|175
|4
|Cyshan WEALE
|KTM
|46
|46
|40
|40
|172
|5
|Thomas HERRICK
|Husqvarna
|40
|43
|22
|55
|160
|6
|Daniel WICKS
|KTM
|34
|28
|43
|32
|137
|7
|Jordan DALL
|Honda
|32
|18
|38
|38
|126
|8
|Billy VAN EERDE
|KTM
|20
|38
|32
|36
|126
|9
|Rowan TEGART
|Honda
|26
|36
|36
|26
|124
|10
|Rory McQUALTER
|KTM
|28
|32
|30
|30
|120
Junior Lites Round One Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|KTM
|5
|46
|50
|46
|55
|202
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|55
|46
|55
|46
|202
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|50
|55
|50
|43
|198
|4
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|KTM
|43
|40
|40
|50
|173
|5
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|KTM
|40
|43
|43
|32
|158
|6
|James WOOD
|KTM
|38
|32
|38
|40
|148
|7
|Jayden HOLDER
|KTM
|34
|38
|32
|38
|142
|8
|Blake FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|36
|36
|34
|36
|142
|9
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|32
|36
|34
|102
|10
|Michael PRICE
|KTM
|30
|34
|30
|94
Junior 85 Round One Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|50
|50
|215
|2
|Jake PAIGE
|Husqvarna
|50
|50
|55
|55
|210
|3
|Lockie DUGGAN
|KTM
|46
|46
|46
|43
|181
|4
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Honda
|43
|43
|40
|46
|172
|5
|Zac BRADY
|Honda
|40
|38
|38
|38
|154
|6
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|Honda
|36
|36
|36
|36
|144
|7
|Logan TURNER
|Yamaha
|32
|32
|34
|32
|130
|8
|Beau JARVIS
|Yamaha
|34
|28
|32
|34
|128
|9
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|40
|43
|40
|123
|10
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|30
|30
|30
|28
|118
|11
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|38
|34
|30
|102
Clubman Round One Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Rory HUTCHINSON
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|46
|46
|207
|2
|Shane GALE
|GasGas
|46
|50
|55
|50
|201
|3
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|50
|43
|43
|43
|179
|4
|Lee HUNTER
|KTM
|24
|46
|50
|55
|175
|5
|Alex GLENNON
|Yamaha
|43
|40
|32
|36
|151
|6
|Neil GIRDLER
|Kawasaki
|36
|32
|40
|40
|148
|7
|Rhys SANDOW
|Kawasaki
|40
|34
|38
|32
|144
|8
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|32
|36
|36
|38
|142
|9
|Darryl MALLAM
|Honda
|34
|30
|30
|34
|128
|10
|Molly FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|30
|28
|28
|28
|114
|11
|Luke TURNER
|Honda
|38
|38
|34
|110
|12
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|28
|24
|26
|30
|108
|13
|Dane GRIFFIN
|KTM
|26
|26
|24
|26
|102
Round 2 – TT
A new style of racing for many competitors, Appin’s TT circuit added different surface types, two rolling jumps and a 180 degree right hand turn, effectively doubling the lap times from round one’s flat track layout at the venue.
Mick Kirkness set the tone with the fastest lap of the day on just his second lap of qualifying, but it was Daniel Wicks who ultimately took the 5 points in Pro 450 TT Superpole.
Kirkness, Jarred Brook and Wicks once again traded wins through the four race program as Kirkness took the round win by a single point ahead of a hard charging Wicks.
Heading into rounds three and four, Michael Kirkness leads the Pro 450 class on 413-points, leading Jared Brook (384) with Daniel Wicks a distant third on 339, Cyshan Weale and Matthew Davies rounding out the top five.
Cameron Dunker carried his round one form over to round two taking three from four race wins despite Lachlan Russell setting the pace in qualifying. Consistent results in all four races saw Thoren Openshaw on the third step of the podium.
Bodie Paige took the final race win of the day, but a crash in race three saw the youngster pushed down the leader board for the day.
Cameron Dunker leads the Junior Lites on 413-points, to Lachlan Russell’s 407, Thoren Openshaw (348), Bodie Paige (342) and Cooper Archibald (320) rounding out the top five.
It was a dominant day for Jed Fyffe in the Junior 85’s, with pole and four race wins for a perfect scorecard followed closely by the Duggan brothers as Lenny led Lockie in all four races to the line.
Jed Fyffe in the Junior 85 class took the biggest point tally out of Appin, on 440-points, well clear of Lenny Duggan (372) and Lockie Duggan (365), Zac Brady and Charlie Nichols fourth and fifth in the standings.
Clubman Open saw three winners across the day with fastest qualifier Darren Webb taking two wins ahead of Shane Gale and Lee Hunter, with 2022 Clubman 450 series winner Jason Griffin taking a well deserved race three win.
In the Clubman we saw Shane Gale walk away with the lead on 394-points, Darren Webb on 378 and Lee Hunter on 364. Rory Hutchinson and Neil Girdler rounding out that top five on 359 and 313 respectively.
Pro 450 Round Two Overall- Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|55
|50
|43
|55
|203
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|5
|46
|46
|55
|50
|202
|3
|Jarred BROOK
|43
|55
|50
|38
|186
|4
|Cyshan WEALE
|40
|43
|46
|36
|165
|5
|Matthew DAVIES
|36
|40
|38
|40
|154
|6
|Thomas HERRICK
|38
|19
|40
|46
|143
|7
|Billy VAN EERDE
|50
|18
|17
|43
|128
|8
|Dean TOLLEY
|30
|34
|36
|22
|122
|9
|Rory McQUALTER
|24
|26
|34
|34
|118
|10
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|22
|36
|28
|24
|110
Junior Lites Round Two Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|55
|55
|55
|46
|211
|2
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|KTM
|5
|50
|50
|50
|50
|205
|3
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|KTM
|46
|43
|43
|43
|175
|4
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|KTM
|40
|36
|46
|40
|162
|5
|Jayden HOLDER
|KTM
|38
|40
|36
|38
|152
|6
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|36
|38
|38
|36
|148
|7
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|43
|46
|55
|144
|8
|James WOOD
|KTM
|32
|34
|40
|34
|140
|9
|Blake FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|34
|32
|34
|32
|132
Junior 85 Round Two Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Honda
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|Lockie DUGGAN
|KTM
|46
|46
|46
|46
|184
|4
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|34
|43
|43
|43
|163
|5
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|36
|34
|38
|40
|148
|6
|Zac BRADY
|Honda
|30
|40
|40
|38
|148
|7
|Logan TURNER
|Yamaha
|38
|36
|34
|34
|142
|8
|Beau JARVIS
|Yamaha
|40
|32
|32
|30
|134
|9
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|32
|30
|30
|32
|124
|10
|Cooper BLOWES
|KTM
|43
|36
|36
|115
|11
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|Honda
|38
|38
Clubman Round Two Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|5
|55
|46
|38
|55
|199
|2
|Shane GALE
|GasGas
|50
|55
|50
|38
|193
|3
|Lee HUNTER
|KTM
|43
|50
|46
|50
|189
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|40
|43
|55
|32
|170
|5
|Neil GIRDLER
|Kawasaki
|38
|38
|43
|46
|165
|6
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|36
|36
|40
|43
|155
|7
|Rory HUTCHINSON
|KTM
|46
|40
|32
|34
|152
|8
|Darryl MALLAM
|Honda
|32
|34
|34
|40
|140
|9
|Rhys SANDOW
|Kawasaki
|30
|32
|36
|36
|134
|10
|Molly FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|28
|30
|30
|30
|118
|11
|Dane GRIFFIN
|KTM
|26
|28
|28
|28
|110
|12
|Alex GLENNON
|Yamaha
|34
|34
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|413
|2
|Jarred BROOK
|384
|3
|Daniel WICKS
|339
|4
|Cyshan WEALE
|337
|5
|Matthew DAVIES
|329
|6
|Thomas HERRICK
|303
|7
|Billy VAN EERDE
|254
|8
|Rory McQUALTER
|238
|9
|Jordan DALL
|234
|10
|Rowan TEGART
|229
|11
|Dean TOLLEY
|220
|12
|Dale BORLASE
|209
|13
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|181
|14
|Marty McNAMARA
|177
|15
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|159
|16
|Jhett CALDERWOOD
|153
|17
|Edward GRABHAM
|125
|18
|David SMITH
|119
|19
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|119
|20
|Brendan McCOWAT
|106
|21
|Jack GRIFFIN
|91
|22
|Christopher JARVIS
|76
|23
|Reid BATTYE
|73
|24
|Shane RICHARDS
|70
|25
|James SAWDY
|70
|26
|Aaron STATHAM
|69
|27
|Zane KINNA
|63
|28
|Brent WEBLEY
|51
|29
|Clay CLEGG
|49
|30
|Taiyo AKSU
|28
|31
|Lawrence FAIREY
|14
|32
|Mitchell WATSON
|13
|33
|Brandon BURNS
|4
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|413
|2
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|KTM
|407
|3
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|KTM
|348
|4
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|342
|5
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|KTM
|320
|6
|Jayden HOLDER
|KTM
|294
|7
|James WOOD
|KTM
|288
|8
|Blake FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|274
|9
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|250
|10
|Michael PRICE
|KTM
|94
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|440
|2
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Honda
|372
|3
|Lockie DUGGAN
|KTM
|365
|4
|Zac BRADY
|Honda
|302
|5
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|286
|6
|Logan TURNER
|Yamaha
|272
|7
|Beau JARVIS
|Yamaha
|262
|8
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|250
|9
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|242
|10
|Jake PAIGE
|Husqvarna
|210
|11
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|Honda
|182
|12
|Cooper BLOWES
|KTM
|115
Clubman Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Shane GALE
|GasGas
|394
|2
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|378
|3
|Lee HUNTER
|KTM
|364
|4
|Rory HUTCHINSON
|KTM
|359
|5
|Neil GIRDLER
|Kawasaki
|313
|6
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|312
|7
|Rhys SANDOW
|Kawasaki
|278
|8
|Darryl MALLAM
|Honda
|268
|9
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|263
|10
|Molly FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|232
|11
|Dane GRIFFIN
|KTM
|212
|12
|Alex GLENNON
|Yamaha
|185
|13
|Luke TURNER
|Honda
|110