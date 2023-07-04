2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Rounds One & Two – Appin

Appin played host to the opening two rounds of the 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) over the weekend, with racing over Saturday and Sunday marking the first instalments of the six round season.

With both rounds following the same program of Qualifying, Superpole for the top six Pro 450 riders, and four races varying in length from 6 to 15 laps through the day across both Flat Track and TT circuits, Mick Kirkness (Pro 450), Cameron Dunker (Junior Lites), Jed Fyffe (Junior 85) and Shane Gale (Clubman Open) are now our current class series leaders.

Dave Maddock

“It’s always nervous at the start of a race weekend, and especially the series opener, but we had an incredible weekend of close racing in every class. I can’t thank the Macarthur club enough, and in particular, Greg Heatly for all his work in delivering an amazing race track, as well as the team of officials, volunteers, entrants and in particular, spectators, for coming out to support the event and their favourite riders. I think more than a few riders realised this weekend that with 24 races and 6 qualifying sessions, there’s a lot of opportunity to earn points in the AFTN, and it will take more than one bad result to ruin a season. I can’t wait to get to Brisbane for rounds three and four.”

Round 1 – Flat Track

A more traditional layout, Appin’s impeccably prepared Skyline Flat Track circuit saw Billy Van Eerde top the Pro 450 combined time sheets before Matt Davies put down an impressive Superpole lap to take Pole for the day.

It was Mick Kirkness that would go on to win with 1-1-2-2 score card over the races.

Junior lites saw three different race winners between Lachlan Russell, Cameron Dunker and Bodie Paige, with the five points for Qualifiying fastest and a win in the final race of the day giving Russell the overall after tying on points with Dunker.

Jed Fyffe was fast from the start, earning the five points as fastest qualifier in Junior 85 and it proved to be the difference as Fyffe and Jake Paige finished the day with two wins and two seconds apiece.

Clubman Open saw three winners across the four races with Rory Hutchinson, Shane Gale and Lee Hunter (aboard a KTM SX-F 250 against the bigger 450 machines) taking race wins but it was a consistent Hutchinson taking the round overall win.

Pro 450 Round One Overall – Top 10

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS Honda 55 55 50 50 210 2 Jarred BROOK Husqvarna 50 50 55 43 198 3 Matthew DAVIES Husqvarna 5 38 40 46 46 175 4 Cyshan WEALE KTM 46 46 40 40 172 5 Thomas HERRICK Husqvarna 40 43 22 55 160 6 Daniel WICKS KTM 34 28 43 32 137 7 Jordan DALL Honda 32 18 38 38 126 8 Billy VAN EERDE KTM 20 38 32 36 126 9 Rowan TEGART Honda 26 36 36 26 124 10 Rory McQUALTER KTM 28 32 30 30 120

Junior Lites Round One Overall

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Lachlan RUSSELL KTM 5 46 50 46 55 202 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 55 46 55 46 202 3 Bodie PAIGE KTM 50 55 50 43 198 4 Thoren OPENSHAW KTM 43 40 40 50 173 5 Cooper ARCHIBALD KTM 40 43 43 32 158 6 James WOOD KTM 38 32 38 40 148 7 Jayden HOLDER KTM 34 38 32 38 142 8 Blake FAIREY Husqvarna 36 36 34 36 142 9 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 32 36 34 102 10 Michael PRICE KTM 30 34 30 94

Junior 85 Round One Overall

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 5 55 55 50 50 215 2 Jake PAIGE Husqvarna 50 50 55 55 210 3 Lockie DUGGAN KTM 46 46 46 43 181 4 Lenny DUGGAN Honda 43 43 40 46 172 5 Zac BRADY Honda 40 38 38 38 154 6 Aiden DIPPELSMANN Honda 36 36 36 36 144 7 Logan TURNER Yamaha 32 32 34 32 130 8 Beau JARVIS Yamaha 34 28 32 34 128 9 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 40 43 40 123 10 Jye FRENCH KTM 30 30 30 28 118 11 William WIGGINS KTM 38 34 30 102

Clubman Round One Overall

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Rory HUTCHINSON KTM 5 55 55 46 46 207 2 Shane GALE GasGas 46 50 55 50 201 3 Darren WEBB KTM 50 43 43 43 179 4 Lee HUNTER KTM 24 46 50 55 175 5 Alex GLENNON Yamaha 43 40 32 36 151 6 Neil GIRDLER Kawasaki 36 32 40 40 148 7 Rhys SANDOW Kawasaki 40 34 38 32 144 8 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 32 36 36 38 142 9 Darryl MALLAM Honda 34 30 30 34 128 10 Molly FAIREY Husqvarna 30 28 28 28 114 11 Luke TURNER Honda 38 38 34 110 12 Timothy HOLDUP Honda 28 24 26 30 108 13 Dane GRIFFIN KTM 26 26 24 26 102

Round 2 – TT

A new style of racing for many competitors, Appin’s TT circuit added different surface types, two rolling jumps and a 180 degree right hand turn, effectively doubling the lap times from round one’s flat track layout at the venue.

Mick Kirkness set the tone with the fastest lap of the day on just his second lap of qualifying, but it was Daniel Wicks who ultimately took the 5 points in Pro 450 TT Superpole.

Kirkness, Jarred Brook and Wicks once again traded wins through the four race program as Kirkness took the round win by a single point ahead of a hard charging Wicks.

Heading into rounds three and four, Michael Kirkness leads the Pro 450 class on 413-points, leading Jared Brook (384) with Daniel Wicks a distant third on 339, Cyshan Weale and Matthew Davies rounding out the top five.

Cameron Dunker carried his round one form over to round two taking three from four race wins despite Lachlan Russell setting the pace in qualifying. Consistent results in all four races saw Thoren Openshaw on the third step of the podium.

Bodie Paige took the final race win of the day, but a crash in race three saw the youngster pushed down the leader board for the day.

Cameron Dunker leads the Junior Lites on 413-points, to Lachlan Russell’s 407, Thoren Openshaw (348), Bodie Paige (342) and Cooper Archibald (320) rounding out the top five.

It was a dominant day for Jed Fyffe in the Junior 85’s, with pole and four race wins for a perfect scorecard followed closely by the Duggan brothers as Lenny led Lockie in all four races to the line.

Jed Fyffe in the Junior 85 class took the biggest point tally out of Appin, on 440-points, well clear of Lenny Duggan (372) and Lockie Duggan (365), Zac Brady and Charlie Nichols fourth and fifth in the standings.

Clubman Open saw three winners across the day with fastest qualifier Darren Webb taking two wins ahead of Shane Gale and Lee Hunter, with 2022 Clubman 450 series winner Jason Griffin taking a well deserved race three win.

In the Clubman we saw Shane Gale walk away with the lead on 394-points, Darren Webb on 378 and Lee Hunter on 364. Rory Hutchinson and Neil Girdler rounding out that top five on 359 and 313 respectively.

Pro 450 Round Two Overall- Top 10

Pos Rider Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 55 50 43 55 203 2 Daniel WICKS 5 46 46 55 50 202 3 Jarred BROOK 43 55 50 38 186 4 Cyshan WEALE 40 43 46 36 165 5 Matthew DAVIES 36 40 38 40 154 6 Thomas HERRICK 38 19 40 46 143 7 Billy VAN EERDE 50 18 17 43 128 8 Dean TOLLEY 30 34 36 22 122 9 Rory McQUALTER 24 26 34 34 118 10 Kristian O’DONNELL 22 36 28 24 110

Junior Lites Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 55 55 55 46 211 2 Lachlan RUSSELL KTM 5 50 50 50 50 205 3 Thoren OPENSHAW KTM 46 43 43 43 175 4 Cooper ARCHIBALD KTM 40 36 46 40 162 5 Jayden HOLDER KTM 38 40 36 38 152 6 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 36 38 38 36 148 7 Bodie PAIGE KTM 43 46 55 144 8 James WOOD KTM 32 34 40 34 140 9 Blake FAIREY Husqvarna 34 32 34 32 132

Junior 85 Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Lenny DUGGAN Honda 50 50 50 50 200 3 Lockie DUGGAN KTM 46 46 46 46 184 4 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 34 43 43 43 163 5 William WIGGINS KTM 36 34 38 40 148 6 Zac BRADY Honda 30 40 40 38 148 7 Logan TURNER Yamaha 38 36 34 34 142 8 Beau JARVIS Yamaha 40 32 32 30 134 9 Jye FRENCH KTM 32 30 30 32 124 10 Cooper BLOWES KTM 43 36 36 115 11 Aiden DIPPELSMANN Honda 38 38

Clubman Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Man. Q R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Darren WEBB KTM 5 55 46 38 55 199 2 Shane GALE GasGas 50 55 50 38 193 3 Lee HUNTER KTM 43 50 46 50 189 4 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 40 43 55 32 170 5 Neil GIRDLER Kawasaki 38 38 43 46 165 6 Timothy HOLDUP Honda 36 36 40 43 155 7 Rory HUTCHINSON KTM 46 40 32 34 152 8 Darryl MALLAM Honda 32 34 34 40 140 9 Rhys SANDOW Kawasaki 30 32 36 36 134 10 Molly FAIREY Husqvarna 28 30 30 30 118 11 Dane GRIFFIN KTM 26 28 28 28 110 12 Alex GLENNON Yamaha 34 34

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 413 2 Jarred BROOK 384 3 Daniel WICKS 339 4 Cyshan WEALE 337 5 Matthew DAVIES 329 6 Thomas HERRICK 303 7 Billy VAN EERDE 254 8 Rory McQUALTER 238 9 Jordan DALL 234 10 Rowan TEGART 229 11 Dean TOLLEY 220 12 Dale BORLASE 209 13 Tyler O’DONNELL 181 14 Marty McNAMARA 177 15 Kristian O’DONNELL 159 16 Jhett CALDERWOOD 153 17 Edward GRABHAM 125 18 David SMITH 119 19 Mackenzie BOOTH 119 20 Brendan McCOWAT 106 21 Jack GRIFFIN 91 22 Christopher JARVIS 76 23 Reid BATTYE 73 24 Shane RICHARDS 70 25 James SAWDY 70 26 Aaron STATHAM 69 27 Zane KINNA 63 28 Brent WEBLEY 51 29 Clay CLEGG 49 30 Taiyo AKSU 28 31 Lawrence FAIREY 14 32 Mitchell WATSON 13 33 Brandon BURNS 4

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 413 2 Lachlan RUSSELL KTM 407 3 Thoren OPENSHAW KTM 348 4 Bodie PAIGE KTM 342 5 Cooper ARCHIBALD KTM 320 6 Jayden HOLDER KTM 294 7 James WOOD KTM 288 8 Blake FAIREY Husqvarna 274 9 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 250 10 Michael PRICE KTM 94

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 440 2 Lenny DUGGAN Honda 372 3 Lockie DUGGAN KTM 365 4 Zac BRADY Honda 302 5 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 286 6 Logan TURNER Yamaha 272 7 Beau JARVIS Yamaha 262 8 William WIGGINS KTM 250 9 Jye FRENCH KTM 242 10 Jake PAIGE Husqvarna 210 11 Aiden DIPPELSMANN Honda 182 12 Cooper BLOWES KTM 115

Clubman Standings