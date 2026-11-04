2028 KTM 450 RC

KTM has sprung a twin-cylinder surprise at EICMA, unveiling a 450 RC that could make a very tempting addition to Australia’s LAMS sportsbike ranks.

Adjustable WP APEX suspension, a single-sided swingarm and an electronics package that includes cornering ABS give the new RC an enticing equipment list. Look closer at our photographs, however, and another story emerges: WP branding is spreading well beyond the suspension.

Australian availability and LAMS approval are yet to be confirmed, and KTM has not released power, torque or weight figures. However, early suggestions of 55 horsepower would mean it would need to be detuned to make it learner-legal in Australia. There is also a wait ahead, with production planned for late 2027 as a 2028 model.

The unveiling follows yesterday’s report on KTM parent Bajaj Mobility’s improving profitability. The 450 RC offers a look at the product pipeline beyond that recovery, though production is still more than a year away.

WP moves beyond suspension

WP logos on a KTM’s fork legs are familiar territory. A WP-branded front brake caliper and clutch-lever assembly make the 450 RC rather more interesting from a componentry perspective.

Our close-up photographs show the WP logo prominently displayed on the clutch-lever perch, while KTM confirms a four-piston radial WP front caliper. Together with the APEX suspension at both ends, the bike provides a showcase for the subsidiary brand’s expanding portfolio.

WP announced its move into braking systems in January 2026, with 19 new components in the pipeline. The programme encompasses calipers, master cylinders and braided hoses, with development aimed specifically at KTM’s original-equipment requirements. Smaller-capacity motorcycles were explicitly part of that brief.

Adjustable suspension and a single-sided swingarm

The 43 mm WP APEX upside-down fork offers compression and rebound damping adjustment. At the rear, the WP APEX shock provides preload and rebound adjustment and works with a sexy single-sided swingarm.

Up front, the radial WP caliper grips a single 320 mm disc. Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres are standard equipment.

Cornering ABS and traction control

KTM lists cornering ABS, MTC traction control, dual-channel ABS with Road and Supermoto modes, and multiple riding modes.

A five-inch TFT dashboard provides access to the rider settings, while USB-A and USB-C charging ports cover everyday devices. Our cockpit photographs also show a steering damper mounted across the top yoke.

The single-sided swingarm and distinctive bodywork should help the showroom pitch, too.

KTM emphasises that the 450 RC has its own chassis setup, calibration and specifications. However, we believe the engine is derived from CFMOTO’s established 450 twin, while the display bike also shows chassis similarities with the CFMOTO 450SR-S.

The CFMOTO-KTMR2R joint-venture factory in Hangzhou, China, would be a plausible production base. PIERER Mobility’s 2024 annual report already listed CFMOTO 450 models among the joint venture’s products, although KTM has not confirmed the 450 RC’s engine origins or where it will be manufactured.