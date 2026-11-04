CFMOTO 550MT & 550MT-X

CFMOTO has followed the Australian success of its 450MT with two new adventure twins, unveiling the 550MT and 550MT-X at EICMA in Milan.

The launch comes with plenty riding on it locally. As we reported in October, importer Mojo Motorcycles confirmed that more than 4,000 450MTs had hit Australian roads since their arrival in May 2024.

The new models take that momentum in two directions. The 550MT-X builds on the smaller bike’s off-road brief with more performance, longer suspension travel, and a lower claimed dry weight, while the standard 550MT puts greater emphasis on touring comfort and equipment.

New 526 cc parallel twin

Both models use a new 526 cc parallel-twin engine claiming 54 hp at 8500 rpm and 52 Nm at 6000 rpm.

Compared with the Australian 450MT’s published 44 hp and 44 Nm, the new engine’s 54 hp output represents approximately 23 per cent more power and 18 per cent more torque. Those increases should help with the grin and fun factors, which is something the 450MT already had in spades.

550MT-X takes the dirt route

The 550MT-X retains the familiar 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, but fully adjustable KYB suspension now offers 230 mm of front travel and 220 mm at the rear. Those figures are up 30 mm and 20 mm respectively on the 450MT, while ground clearance increases from 220 mm to 250 mm.

CFMOTO claims a dry weight of 172 kg, three kilograms below the current 450MT’s published dry figure. More engine performance without an increase in claimed dry weight is an encouraging starting point for riders who value the manageable proportions of a smaller adventure motorcycle.

Compact bodywork, a narrow waist and a one-piece seat are intended to give riders more freedom to move, particularly when standing. A single 320 mm front brake disc completes the basic off-road chassis package.

Selectable power modes and a standard bi-directional quickshifter are joined by an Off-Road mode that allows traction control and rear-wheel ABS to be switched off. Instruments are housed in a vertically oriented 6.2-inch display with connectivity.

Preliminary information lists a 16-litre fuel tank and an 850 mm seat that can be lowered to 830 mm. That makes the X a taller proposition than the existing 450MT, with Australian specifications still to be confirmed.

Mario Román joined CFMOTO for the X unveiling. His Romaniacs Adventure Ultimate victory on a 450MT gives the brand’s off-road ambitions some substance. As he explained during our recent interview, that race bike retained its standard frame and engine internals, with changes including suspension, tyres and mapping.

550MT adds touring comfort and technology

The standard 550MT heads in a more road-oriented direction, pairing a 19-inch front wheel with a 17-inch rear and fully adjustable KYB suspension. Its two-piece seating and adjustable 800–820 mm seat height should make it a more approachable proposition for riders who prioritise touring comfort and an easier reach to the ground.

A substantial 23-litre fuel tank is another point of difference.

The electronics package includes three riding modes, IMU-based cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control and a Rear Detection System.

An eight-inch MMI 2.0 display provides Apple CarPlay, while Smart Key functions include Bluetooth and NFC access.

A bi-directional quickshifter is included, with an electronic auto-clutch available as an option in some markets.

There is plenty of equipment here for a motorcycle of this capacity.

Building on the 450MT’s appeal

Our recent visit to CFMOTO’s Hangzhou facilities offered a first-hand look at the engineering and testing resources behind its expanding range, along with the manufacturing operations supporting that growth.

The 450MT’s Australian reception gives the company a strong foundation.

Australian timing and the learner question

It is not yet clear whether the current 450MT will continue alongside the new 550 models in Australia, keeping a LAMS adventure option in CFMOTO’s local portfolio, or whether a learner-approved version of the 550MT, potentially with a softer tune, will fill that role. Given how natural and free-spinning the 450 engine feels, we’d favour keeping it in the line-up for Aussie learners.

Australian arrival timing for the new 550MT and 550MT-X is not yet known, and local pricing and final specifications remain unconfirmed.